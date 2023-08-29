Download PDF Bug-Stargazer.pdf

Our last month of summer is here. Fall begins on the autumnal equinox, this year on Sept. 22. On that date, day and night length are approximately equal, and the Sun is directly overhead at the equator. Our sunrise occurs at about 6:52 a.m. that day, with sunset at about 7:03 p.m.

September is one of my favorite months for seeing the night sky. Weather is still mostly fair, and nights are mostly comfortable. Darkness comes earlier, and you don’t need to stay up as late to see the night sky. Sky transparency is usually good, with little water vapor in the atmosphere.