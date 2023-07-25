August, our last full month of summer. How can that be already?
If you are into “supermoons” August brings us two. We will have a full Moon on Aug. 1, and again on Aug. 31. They get the moniker because they will occur when the Moon is a bit closer to Earth than its average distance. On average, the Moon is about 238,900 miles from Earth, but on Aug. 1 our Moon will lie about 223,000 miles from us, and 222,000 on the 31st. The Moon will be slightly brighter than average.
If you give a look at that full Moon, you can also catch sight of the ringed planet Saturn, which is beginning to enter the evening sky. On Aug. 1, look to the left of the Moon for a bright “star”, about 20 degrees away from the Moon. That is Saturn. On the 31st, look for Saturn to the right of the Moon, again, about 20 degrees away. How far is 20 degrees? If you extend your arm, and make a fist, it will cover approximately 10 degrees in the sky.
On Aug. 2-3, the Moon will approach and pass Saturn as we see it in the sky — a good way to see how fast the Moon moves across our sky as it orbits the Earth. You can see the same late in the month, as the Moon moves past Saturn on the 29th and 30th.
Saturn will be closest to us on the night of August 26-27, when it is in “opposition”, located opposite the Sun in our sky. It will still be very close later in August and in September, when it will be higher in the evening sky. This will be a good year to view Saturn’s rings. As the planet orbits the Sun, we see the rings from different angles. In 2024 and 2025 we will see the rings “edge on,” as our view will be pretty parallel to the Saturn’s equator.
The solar system’s other gas giant, Jupiter, is still a morning object in August. Jupiter will be just to the right of the bright star cluster the Pleiades in the morning sky. On the 8th, the third-quarter Moon will be just to the left of Jupiter. The next night, the 9th, will find the waning crescent Moon just below the Pleiades cluster. Look for them high in the southeastern sky before sunrise. If you are an early riser, check them out. You may even catch a few early Perseid meteors as a bonus!
This will be a good year to view the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on the night of Aug. 12-13. In many years, the bright Moon “washes out” dim meteors, but this year that will not be a problem. The Moon will be a waning crescent in the morning sky, not interfering much at all. Best time to view the Perseids is after midnight. You can also marvel at the summer Milky Way, high overhead on summer nights. Aug. 12 falls on a Saturday this year, so you can enjoy the shower on a Saturday night!
