What's in the sky.jpg
Contributed graphic

August, our last full month of summer. How can that be already?

If you are into “supermoons” August brings us two. We will have a full Moon on Aug. 1, and again on Aug. 31. They get the moniker because they will occur when the Moon is a bit closer to Earth than its average distance. On average, the Moon is about 238,900 miles from Earth, but on Aug. 1 our Moon will lie about 223,000 miles from us, and 222,000 on the 31st. The Moon will be slightly brighter than average.