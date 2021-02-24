It seems that 2021 has just begun, and here we are already in March, and the coming of spring! The first day of spring will be on March 20. On that day, the Sun will lie directly above the equator, and day and night length will be about equal.
Another change we’ll have is the annual shift from standard time to daylight savings time. Remember to “spring ahead” (set your clocks forward an hour) on March 14.
Our March evening skies are again devoid of the bright planets, with the exception of Mars. The red planet was the cause of much excitement in February, with the successful landing of the robotic spacecraft “Perseverance” on Feb. 18. Expect more interest in this probe in the near future, including the flight of a small helicopter, the first flight on another planet!
Mars is growing farther from us and fainter in our sky, but is still bright enough to be easily picked out. This month Mars will lie just to the right of the Constellation Taurus, the Bull, and just to the left of the bright star cluster Pleiades. On March 9 Mars will be right between the Pleiades and Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus. The planet and the star should provide an interesting comparison. They will be about equally bright as we see them. In reality, Aldebaran is some four million times farther away from us as Mars. Aldebaran is a red giant star, about 44 times the radius of our Sun. Check them out on March 9 or around that date. By the end of the month, Mars will have moved away from Aldebaran and the Pleiades, and will be located above the bright star in our sky.
If you miss the bright planets, you can see them in the early morning sky. On March 5, Jupiter and Mercury will have a close conjunction, low in the southeast before sunrise. Saturn will be to their right, and a bit higher in the sky. In the days after that, Mercury will pull away from Jupiter, and we’ll have a line of planets low in the sky, with Mercury on the left, Jupiter in the middle, and Saturn on the right. Watch for it on a clear morning.
The bright winter constellations of Orion and Taurus are still in the evening sky, now in the southwest. To the east, Leo the lion is now visible, just to the right of the Big Dipper in Ursa Major. In the north, find Cassiopeia to the left of Polaris, and Ursa Major to the right.
On March 1, our Moon is a waning crescent, rising in the southeast at about 9 p.m., very close to the bright star Spica. On March 6-7, the Moon will be visible in the morning, low in the south, in Scorpius and Sagittarius. New Moon comes on March 13. On the 18th, the waxing crescent Moon joins Mars, Aldebaran, and the Pleiades in the southwestern sky. On March 22, the Moon will lie beneath the twin stars of Gemini, Castor and Pollux. Full Moon follows on March 28.
With summer approaching, I am hoping that the Goldendale Observatory will be able to re-open and we will be able to enjoy the updated facility. In the meantime, I hope some of you have been able to enjoy the online presentations from Troy Carpenter, Observatory Director. Troy has some great presentations about a variety of topics, including our Moon, the Sun, exoplanets, and more. He also has come great video of stars, northern lights, and a comet taken from the Observatory. Go to the Observatory website at www.goldendaleobservatory.com and follow the link to live events.
A few folks in the Goldendale area are forming a volunteer group to provide assistance to the Observatory. If that interests you, send an email to me (jwhite.mars@gmail.com), Earlene Sullivan (earlene.sullivan1@gmail.com) or Laurie Wilhite (wilhite@gorge.net).
