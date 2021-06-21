What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Call to Artists
July 5 — Deadline to Apply for “Best of the Gorge” Exhibition. Annual Columbia Center for the Arts show. Must live in one of five Columbia Gorge counties to apply. Show held Aug. 6-28. More at bestofthegorge.securechkout.net/apply.
Auditions
June 27-28 — “As You Like It,” 6-8 p.m. near the stage in Jackson Park, Hood River. Auditions for Perfor-mances at the Adult Center (PACT) fall production. Performance dates: Sept. 11-12 and 17-18. Those interested in working crew should email Lynda.dallman@gmail.com or show up June 27-28.
On Stage
June 25 — Annie Jr., 7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Matinee performances June 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets at Klindt’s, TheDallesCivic.org, and at the door; adults $12, seniors and children under 12 $10.
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Fridays — Family Gaming Hour, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens. Log on to the Teen Program Zoom; games will be selected by the group. Thru May. Info at hoodriverlibrary.org/teen-program.
Community Events
June 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
June 22 — Free Food Distribution, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grace Brethren parking lot, 1180 S. Roosevelt, Goldendale. Drive-thru event for up to 250 families (free produce, meat, shelf-stable foods, etc.) No appointment or ID required; CDC guidelines followed. Sponsored by Klickitat County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen.
June 22 —Mommy & Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. “Mindfulness, restful sleep and post baby belly workout.” Facilitated by Laurie VanCott.
June 22 — “Living Soil” Film and Discussion; watch the film at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntJouJhLM48. Discussion starts 6:30 p.m. via Zoom; register at Call Mary repar@saw.net. Co-sponsored by Stevenson Grange 121 and Stevenson Community Library. Free and open to all.
June 24 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
June 24— Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Featuring West Balch Ranch, Sponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension and held every fourth Thursday.
June 28 — The Dalles City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom, zoom.us/j/95347031538?pwd=aWNna0VIdVpTYk4zci9oclJSekpDUT09, Meeting ID: 953 4703 1538, Passcode: 209816; or phone, 253 215 8782 or 346 248 7799.
June 30 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Strategy Meeting: Analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats. Virtual meeting; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessica@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
July 1 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
July 1 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
July 2 — Mercado del Valle Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell.
July 3 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
July 4 — DIY Fireworks, 8-11 p.m. at Bingen Point, Bingen. Minors must be accompanied by an adult; use of fireworks is strictly limited to the above times in designated area; no pets, alcohol, drugs or weapons. Illegal fireworks are prohibited and will be confiscated.
July 4 — Hood River Eyeopeners Lions Club Fireworks Show, 10 p.m. at the Event Site. Funded by donations; donate via check to Eyeopeners Lions Fireworks at 1767 12th St. No. 136, Hood River, OR 97031, online at hoodriverfireworks.com or at the retail booth located at the Rite-Aid parking lot.
July 5 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
July 8 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
July 10 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road.
July 13 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Fire-wise Landscaping with Amy Jo Detweiler. Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
July 13 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
July 15 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
July 16 — Mercado del Valle Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell.
July 17 — CGOA and Aaron Meyer Concert, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Free, all are welcome.
July 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
July 22 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
July 22 — Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Columbia Mushroom Co. Sponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension and held every fourth Thursday.
July 22 — Love Your Columbia Summer Series, 7:30 p.m. Online; register at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events. Oil-by-Rail’s Last Stand: The Zenith Energy Story. Free but registration required.
July 27 — “Back to Eden Gardening” Film and discussion; watch the film at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rPPUmStKQ4. Discussion starts 6:30 p.m. via Zoom; register at Call Mary repar@saw.net. Co-sponsored by Stevenson Grange 121 and Stevenson Community Library. Free and open to all.
July 27 — Love Your Columbia Summer Series, 7:30 p.m. Online; register at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/events. Debate on Tribal Rights Heats Up: Stand in Solidarity with the Yakama Nation. Free but registration required.
July 28 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Strategy Meeting: Vision and Goals. Virtual meet-ing; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessica@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
July 29 — Parkdale Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Parkdale Fire Station, 4895 Baseline Drive.
July 31 — Butterfly Release Party, 2 p.m. outside the Hood River County Library. All ages; drinks provided.
Ongoing
Thru June 26 — Art-a-Day Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday at Columbia Center for the Arts. Masks, social distancing required.
Thru July 23 — Comment Period, Hanford Site. Send comments to bit.ly/2Swg7KJ. Virtual public meeting June 24 at 5:30 p.m.; register at bit.ly/3dwPvB8. Administrative record at pdw.hanford.gov.
Thru Aug. 14 — Hood River County Library Summer Reading. For birth thru adult, online or in person. Sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading. Full events calendar at www.hoodriverlibrary.org/events.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays beginning June 15 — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; thru Sept. 14.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, May thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Wednesdays & Saturdays thru August — Thrift Shop, 9 a.m. to noon at Hood River Valley Christian Church, Hood River. Volunteers needed to work shifts at the shop; call 541-806-4011 for details.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. June 24: Social meeting.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Hood River Mobile Farmers Market, noon-2 p.m. at Hawk’s Ridge Assisted Living, 1795 Eighth Street thru October; Lyle Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat Street thru October.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903 E. Broadway thru Sept. 25; The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park on Union Street thru Oct. 9 (interested volunteers, email tdfmvolunteer@gmail.com); Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 12 on the waterfront, 140 SW Cascade Ave., thru Oct. 9. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — The Original Wasco County Courthouse Open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 410 West Second Place, The Dalles. Masks required and COVID-19 precautions observed. Admission free to members and $3 per adult; families welcome.
Saturdays — Historical Twin Bridges Museum, noon to 5 p.m. at 403 E. Klickitat St., Lyle. Admission by donation. Thru Sept. 4.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
