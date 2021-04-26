What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Canceled
June 4-6 — City of White Salmon Spring Festival. Those interested in planning the 2022 event, call Amanda McDonald at amandaspringfest@gmail.com. For more info about the cancellation, visit whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
Children and Teens
April 30 — Friday Gaming Hour, 3-4 p.m. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District. Gamers can log on to the Teen Program Zoom and the games will be selected by the group; visit hoodriverlibrary.org/teen-program. Ages 13-18.
May 14 — Outside Teen Movie Night, 8 p.m. in the Hood River Library garden. Registration required at hoodriverlibrary.org/teen-program. Included: Snacks, cushions to sit on and things to throw at the screen.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Teen Study Space, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Supervised; masks and social distancing required. For high schoolers; bring homework, laptops.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Fridays — Family Gaming Hour, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens. Log on to the Teen Program Zoom; games will be selected by the group. Thru May. Info at hoodriverlibrary.org/teen-program.
Community Events
Order Now — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale; order online at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; pickup May 6-8 at the Master Gardener Greenhouse in Hood River. Questions to hoodmg.plantsale@gmail.com.
Order Now — Rockford Grange Spring Plant Sale Pre-orders thru May 2 at www.rockfordgrange.net. Organically grown veggies, culinary and medicinal herbs and annual and perennial flowers. Pre-orders only. Pickup May 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More at info@rockfordgrange.net.
April 27 — Mommy & Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. “Introduction, yoga and home exercise programs.” Facilitated by Laurie VanCott.
April 27 — Columbia Gorge Community College Budget Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom, cgcc.zoom.us/j/94656364094. To discuss budget for fiscal year July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained at the business office or online at cgcc.edu/budget.
April 27 — The Music of Bees Book Launch, 6:30 p.m. at www.waucomabookstore.com; click on “Events” for info and to register for virtual presentation. Local author Eileen Garvin in conversation with J. Ryan Stradal.
April 27 — Youthaiti Founder Gigi Pomerantz, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom; register at www.grange.org/mountainviewwa98. Sponsored by the Mt. View Grange No. 98 for Earth Month. Youthaiti is dedicated to helping and encouraging Haitian young people with ecological projects in sanitation, water source protection, and sustainable agriculture.
April 28 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Strategy Meeting: Demographics and Data. Virtual meeting; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessi-ca@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
April 28 —Wildfire Defensible Space for the Farm and Ranch Webinar, from noon to 1 p.m.; register at beav.es/J9w or information and registration at extension.oregonstate.edu/county/wasco/events. Webinar will be recorded and posted at beav.es/42a.
April 30 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fourth and Hood, Moro. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or www.tricountyrecycle.com.
April 30 — El Día de los Niños with Author Silvia López, Spanish 1:30 p.m. and English 3:30 p.m.; register at www.wascocountylibrary.com/dia-de-los-ninos-2021. Sponsored by the Wasco County Library District. Book raffle for those who register. Celebrating children’s literacy.
May 1 — North Wasco County SD21 Spring Pledge Drive Fundraiser Deadline. To support district programs. To make a Tax-deductible donation, send a check to 3632 West 10th St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
May 1 —Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barlow Ranger District, Dufur. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
May 2 — Sen. Ron Wyden Online Town Hall, 3 p.m. for Wasco County residents. Watch at www.facebook.com/events/213222103510475.
May 3 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
May 4 — Mommy & Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. “Infant massage and postpartum exercise.” Facilitated by Laurie VanCott.
May 6 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspended due to COVID); for a link, email booklovinbarbarian@gmail or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
May 7 — First Friday Gallery Opening, 5-7 at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River, and 6-8 p.m.a t The Dalles Art Center, The Dalles. “Beyond the Construct.” Show runs May 7-29. More at www.thedallesartcenter.org/beyond-the-construct.
May 8 — All Together The Dalles Community Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park. All welcome. Co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee. Info at 208-957-3632.
May 8 — Calendar Girls Zoomcast, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. PACT rebroadcast of the 2017 Plays for Non-profits production. No admission charge, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the Hood River Valley Adult Center’s capital campaign.
May 11 — Mommy & Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. “Infant biomechanics, breastfeeding and lactation support.” Facilitated by Laurie VanCott.
May 11 — Livestock Evacuation During Wildfires Webinar, noon to 1 p.m.; register at beav.es/J9w or information and registration at extension.oregonstate.edu/county/wasco/events. Webinar will be recorded and posted at beav.es/42a.
May 11 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Water-wise Gardening with Erika Szonntag. Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
May 11 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
May 15 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
May 18 — Dealing with Cheatgrass Webinar, noon to 1 p.m.; register at beav.es/J9w or information and registration at extension.oregonstate.edu/county/wasco/events. Webinar will be recorded and posted at beav.es/42a.
May 18 — Mommy & Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. “Return to running and exercise.” Facilitated by Laurie VanCott.
May 18 — Live Author Event, Yaa Gyasi, 6-7:30 p.m. via Facebook; visit fb.me/e/abappcgwr. Spon-sored by White Salmon Valley Education Foundation. Free.
Ongoing
Thru May 31 — “Oregon Voices” at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Visiting exhibition from the Oregon Historical Society. Hours: Thursday thru Saturday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. More at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, May thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Wednesday thru Saturday — Hood River County Library District “Grab and Go,” Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments to browse, gather materials, checkout items and use computers in 30 minute slots at the Hood River branch; sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. April 29: Business meeting.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, May 1 thru Nov. 30; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903 E. Broadway, May 8 thru Sept. 25. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — The Original Wasco County Courthouse Open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 410 West Second Place, The Dalles. Masks required and COVID-19 precautions observed. Admission free to members and $3 per adult; families welcome.
