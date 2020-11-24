What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraiser
Thru Dec. 15 — Festival of Trees Toy Drive. Benefits foster children and teens in the Gorge. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card to Cascade Sotheby’s, 118 Third St., Hood River, Cascade Sotheby’s, The foley, 106 E. Fourth, The Dalles, or the MCHF office at 309 E. Second, The Dalles. To choose a gift requested by a child, visit www.TinyUrl.com/Festival-of-Trees-Toy-Drive. All donations go to Columbia Gorge CASA.
Thru Nov. 30 — Cascade Locks City Hall Giving Tree Signups. For those in the Cascade Locks / Dodson-Warrendale area. Sign up slips are available on the top floor of the City Hall building; please sanitize before you enter the building and bring your own pen. Gift cards will be delivered via the mail on Dec. 14. More at 541-374-8484.
Children and Teens
Nov. 30 — National Novel Writing Month Meeting, 4 p.m. Hood River County Library hosts participating teen authors to offer support and advice to each other. On Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954.
Dec. 5-31 — “Blast Off!” Theater production by Teatro Milagro in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust and Columbia Center for the Arts. Free; go to columbiaarts.org to watch at any time. Bilingual viewing available. All ages.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Nov. 25 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Nov. 26-27 — Klickitat County offices, City of Hood River offices, Hood River County offices all closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nov. 26-29 — Spread the Light, downtown Hood River. Annual lighting of trees along downtown; “Share the Light” campaign highlights local businesses and organizations. Stores will be open on Black Friday with shopping specials thru the weekend. More information at business.visithoodriver.com/events.
Nov. 27 — “Reverse” Starlight Parade, 6-9 p.m. Floats will be parked on Third Street, The Dalles; drive past to view. Theme: Oh, Christmas Tree. Call 541-296-2231 or email marketing@thedalleschamber.com for more information.
Nov. 27-28 — Country Bazaar, 2-7 p.m. at the Maupin Legion Hall. Bake sale fundraiser for women in need. Clothing exchange (your old is her new; please donate). Info at keyofsea78@gmail.com.
Nov. 27 thru Dec. 26 — Hood River Holidays, downtown Hood River. Hood River Marketplace, www.support.visithoodriver.com, additionally features local picks and gift cards. More information at business.visithoodriver.com/events.
Nov. 29 thru Dec. 6 — Trout Lake WA Class of 2021 Online Auction Fundraiser, starting at noon on Nov. 29 at noon and ending at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 on Facebook. Benefit for Trout Lake Community Foundation scholarships.
Dec. 1 — Virtual Cancer Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m. For more info, contact Haley Martin, BSW, 541-506-6927 or Haleym@mcmc.net. Meets the first Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 2 — Delta Kappa Meeting, 4 p.m. Philanthropic group supporting local organizations with charitable contributions and scholarships. For information and location, call Debbie at 541-387-0280.
Dec. 3 — Public Comment on the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement, 5:30-7 p.m. online; short presentation followed by public comment opportunity. Comments accepted through Jan. 4. More info on comments and meeting at bit.ly/HoodRiverBridge.
Thru Dec. 4 — Deadline to Apply: Husum BZ Community Council has two council member positions up for election on Jan. 4, 2021. Candidates should email husumbzcommunitycouncil@gmail.com by Dec. 4. For more info visit facebook.com/HusumBZ.
Dec. 4 — Hood River Holiday Kick-off Party and Fire Truck Parades. Three nights of lighted fire truck parades thru a different part of Hood River County in collaboration with local fire departments; first night is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., prior to the annual (virtual) community holiday tree lighting at 7 p.m. More information at business.visithoodriver.com/events.
Dec. 4-6 — Christmas in the Gorge, downtown Stevenson. Kicks off Dec. 4 with a static “Starlight Parade” at the fairgrounds, 6-7:30 p.m. (drive through the displays in your vehicle). Community events, business open houses, Nativity displays, more (www.facebook.com/ChristmasInTheGorge).
Dec. 4-6 — Christmas in Carson. Will include a traditional tree lighting with Santa, business open houses and other holiday festivities (www.facebook.com/WindRiverBA).
Dec. 4-24 — Columbia Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday thru Saturday, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Opening celebration Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. Original art and fine craft from local artists.
Dec. 5 — Hood River LEOS Club Can and Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at the south side of the Rosauers parking lot. Proceeds go to different non-profits.
Dec 5 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
Dec. 5 — Virtual Storytelling Fundraiser, 7-9 p.m., presented by Front Porch Sessions; tickets at www.cultureseed.org. Proceeds support year-round outdoor immersion and outdoor mentorship programs. “Winter-time story” tellers are Yesenia Castro, CultureSeed Outdoor Leadership Ambassador; Miguel Vazquez, Youth Cohort Logistics Manager; and Kimberly Cuevas-Marquez, Youth Council Chair. Audience will also have an opportunity to share and connect.
Dec. 5-6 — U-Pick, We Cut Christmas Trees, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6675 Highway 35, Mt. Hood. Proceeds benefit the Town Hall’s building and restoration fund.
Thru Dec. 7 — Hood River County Christmas Project Registration. To register or provide financial support, visit hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Thru Dec. 7 — Medicare Annual Enrollment. In Oregon, schedule an appointment with SHIBA by calling Rachel Larive at 541-645-5351; times are available Monday thru Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks required, no children. In Goldendale, call Stacey at 509-773-3757 and in White Salmon, call Jill at 509-493-3068 for telephone appointments.
Dec. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Dec. 11-13 — Cascade Singers Christmas “Hum-Along,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets, The Dalles. Limited seating and COVID precautions (wear a face mask). Free but tickets required in order to observe restricted attendance at 541-296-9146. Classical music, popular songs, traditional carols led by Director Garry Estep and Accompanist Barbara Haren.
Dec. 16 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Meet Your Neighbor: A Conversation” with Gladys Rivera. Available in English and Spanish. Free; option to donate to support program.
Dec. 18-19— Country Bazaar, 2-7 p.m. at the Maupin Legion Hall. Bake sale fundraiser for women in need. Clothing exchange (your old is her new; please donate). Info at keyofsea78@gmail.com.
Dec 19 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
Dec. 19-20 — In Car Pick-up of Christmas Baskets sponsored by Lyle Lions Club. Sign up and arrange pickup at 509-365-2872; donations may be sent to Lyle Lions Club POB 383, Lyle, WA 98635. No drop ins.
Dec. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Dec. 24 — Third Annual Eggnog Job, 7 a.m. beginning at Shortt Supply, 116 Oak, Hood River. 5K walk/jog/run, all ages and paces welcome. Free.
Dec. 25 — City of Hood River offices closed in observance of Christmas.
Dec. 30 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Dec. 31 — Goodbye 2020 Fireworks Display, 8 p.m. at the Hood River Event Site. Sponsored by Hood River Eyeopeners Lions Club. Donation link can be found at www.facebook.com/eyeopenerslions. “For those who have lost their jobs, loved ones, investments, and minds, let’s rally together and say goodbye to 2020 with Hood River’s first ever New Year’s display!”
Jan. 1 — Hood River County offices closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Ongoing
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us). Nov. 25: No meeting (Thanksgiving); Dec. 2: Amy, The Next Door Inc.; Dec. 9: Shelby Kardas, StoveTeam International (stoveteam.org/why-stoves); Dec. 16: Terry Chance, The Dalles Main Street. No meetings Dec. 23 or Dec. 30.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day, no meeting; Nov. 27: Kiwanians help line up Starlight Parade, 4 p.m. at Natatorium parking lot; Dec. 3: Ramona Harwood, music teacher at Col. Wright Elementary School — she has a surprise for those attending, starts at 11:30 a.m.; Dec. 10: Julie Reynolds addresses “The Future of Aging in Wasco County;” Dec. 17: Kiwanians ring bells for Salvation Army (no meeting); Dec. 24: Christmas Eve (no meeting); Dec. 31: Social event for the sharing of good and not so good experiences in 2020.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Saturdays thru Dec. 19 — Pop-up Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 417 E. Second St. (next to The Dalles Wedding Place), The Dalles. New vendors each week; bring two cans of food or $3 to be donated to the local food bank. Face coverings required and social distancing observed.
Commented