What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Thru Dec. 20 — Christmas Tree Sales Benefit for The Next Door, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Tree Farm, 3974 Portland Drive, Hood River. U-cut; $5 from every tree donated to The Next Door. Masks required. Dogs on leashes welcome.
Thru Dec. 20 — Hood River Valley Nordic Ski Team: One-pound bags of locally roasted Pacific Rim Coffee, $15/bag . Coffee purchase will support coaches and team equipment.
Jan. 9 — Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps Eighth Annual Blanket Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E. Third St., The Dalles. Donations go to The Warming Place, The Dalles. Warm socks, coats and gloves, and travel sized soap and shampoo also accepted. Face masks, social distancing required. More at tanyaw@co.wasco.or.us or 541-506-2631.
Children and Teens
Dec. 19 — Drive-Thru Santa, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia State Bank, downtown The Dalles. Sponsored by The Dalles Main Street Program and Columbia State Bank.
Thru Dec. 31 — “Blast Off!” Theater production by Teatro Milagro in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust and Columbia Center for the Arts. Free; go to columbiaarts.org to watch at any time. Bilingual viewing available. All ages.
Thru Jan. 31 — Hood River Valley Little League Registration, ages 4-12 at www.hrvll.com. Some grants available (limited time).
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at www.sapphireheart.org/heartdevotion.For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Dec. 14 — Gorge-To-Mountain Express Begins. Travels between Hood River, Odell, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, Mt. Hood Meadows, and Teacup. Masks covering the nose and mouth worn at all times on bus and reservation required; call the CAT office, 541-386-4202. The GOrge pass accepted. More at ridecatbus.org/gorge-to-mountain-express.
Dec. 16 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Meet Your Neighbor: A Conversation” with Gladys Rivera. Available in English and Spanish. Free; option to donate to support program.
Dec. 16 — Columbia Gorge Education Service District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/87405833503?pwd=c3c4TWEvMFhVVlI2bGVqdjBoNlhLdz09.
Dec. 17 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. To support the Governor’s order, this meeting will be held by video only; public access at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/85113129238, Meeting ID: 851 1312 9238 (or by phone at One tap mobile: 1-669-900-9128,,85113129238#).
Dec. 18-19— Country Bazaar, 2-7 p.m. at the Maupin Legion Hall. Bake sale fundraiser for women in need. Clothing exchange (your old is her new; please donate). Info at keyofsea78@gmail.com.
Dec. 19 — Christmas music on the organ, from Caroline Homer, 1-3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark, The Dalles; donations support the facility. Masks required.
Dec 19 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
Dec. 19-20 — In Car Pick-up of Christmas Baskets sponsored by Lyle Lions Club. Sign up and arrange pickup at 509-365-2872; donations may be sent to Lyle Lions Club, PO Box 383, Lyle, WA 98635. No drop ins.
Dec. 19-20 — “A Christmas Carol,” 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. both days via Zoom; for link, go to www.hrvac.org. Zoom cast from PACT; donations support Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Dec. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Thru Dec. 24 — The Bazaar 2020, 115 W. Steuben, Bingen, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday thru Sunday. Gifts and works by local artisans and crafters.
Thru Dec. 24 — Columbia Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday thru Saturday, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Opening celebration Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. Original art and fine craft from local artists.
Dec. 24 — Third Annual Eggnog Jog, 7 a.m. beginning at Shortt Supply, 116 Oak, Hood River. 5K walk/jog/run, all ages and paces welcome. Free.
Dec. 24-25 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed (noon on Dec. 24 and all-day Dec. 25) for the Christmas holiday.
Dec. 25 — City of Hood River offices closed in observance of Christmas.
Dec. 30 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Dec. 31 — Goodbye 2020 Fireworks Display, 8 p.m. at the Hood River Event Site, rain, shine, or snow. Sponsored by Hood River Eyeopeners Lions Club. Donation link at www.facebook.com/eyeopenerslions.
Dec. 31-Jan. 1 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed (4 p.m. Dec. 31 and all-day Jan. 1) in observance of New Year’s.
Jan. 1 — Hood River County offices closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Ongoing
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us). Dec. 9: Shelby Kardas, StoveTeam International (stoveteam.org/why-stoves); Dec. 16: Terry Chance, The Dalles Main Street. No meetings Dec. 23 or Dec. 30.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Dec. 10: Julie Reynolds addresses “The Future of Aging in Wasco County;” Dec. 17: Kiwanians ring bells for Salvation Army (no meeting); Dec. 24: Christmas Eve (no meeting); Dec. 31: Social event for the sharing of good and not so good experiences in 2020.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Saturdays thru Dec. 19 — Pop-up Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 417 E. Second St. (next to The Dalles Wedding Place), The Dalles. New vendors each week; bring two cans of food or $3 to be donated to the local food bank. Face coverings required and social distancing observed.
