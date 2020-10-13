What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily.
Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Oct. 14-21 — Thrive Hood River’s H Is for Harvest Benefit. Online silent auction Oct. 14-21; virtual live event Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. More info at thrivehoodriver.org.
Oct. 22-25 — Virtual Stories of Hope. Fundraising event for The Next Door, Inc. Info at 541-386-6665 or info@nextdoorinc.org.
Thru October — Mt. Hood Town Hall Donation Campaign. Mail donations to Mt. Hood Town Hall, PO Box 247, Parkdale, OR 97041. Info at mthoodtownhall@gmail.com or 541-402-4448.
Children and Teens
Oct. 27-31 — Hood River County Library Trick-or-Treat. Come to any of the Hood River County Library branches during curbside hours for a free book (one per person). More info at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Community Events
Oct. 13 — Wasco County Candidate Forum, 6 p.m. at thedalleschamber.com. Sponsored by The Dalles Area Chamber; prerecorded forum with moderator Rodger Nichols. Also available on Facebook and YouTube. More at 541.296.2231 or marketing@thedalleschamber.com.
Oct. 14 — Sherman County Housing Grant Review Committee Virtual Meeting, 9 a.m. Contact Marla Harvey, marla@mcedd.org, 541-296-2266 ext. 1008 to participate.
Oct. 15 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon. For public attendance, attend via video or phone at wascocounty-org.zoom/us/j/85478684659; phone: 1-669-900-9128 and ID: 85478684659.
Oct. 15 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Columbia Medical Center, 1700 E. 19th St., The Dalles.
Oct. 16-17 — Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, Odell. Free parking and admission. Masks required.
Oct. 17 — Beekeeping 101, 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by Columbia Gorge Beekeeping Association. Register at www.gorgebeekeepers.org/beekeeping-class.
Oct. 17-18 — Outdoor Holiday Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Benefits Meals on Wheels and Soroptimist Hood River. Masks required, social distancing observed. Admission $3; under 12 free.
Oct. 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 — Grazing Management Webinar for Livestock Owners, 12:30-1:15 p.m. Cattle and horse grazing management for small acreage and largescale ranch operations; alpacas and llamas briefly covered. Register at beav.es/oMC.
Ongoing
Tuesdays — Mommy Wellness Zoom Series, noon via Zoom. Series for moms with babies up to 2. Free. Register at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net. Class meets Tuesdays thru Nov. 17.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Oct. 15: Annual meeting and induction of new officers.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.