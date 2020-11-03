What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community Events
Nov. 5 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness.
Nov. 6 — 2020 Columbia Gorge Economic Symposium. Hosted by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD). Free virtual meeting via Zoom; register or more info at www.mcedd.org/symposium.
Nov. 6 — Civil Service Commission Meeting, 10:30 a.m. Access the meeting by registering for the MCFR Civil Service Commission meeting at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4986408787759541262 or via phone at +1-562-247-8321, access code: 338-529-417 3.
Nov. 7 — Hood River LEOS Club Can and Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at the south side of the Rosauers parking lot.
Nov. 7 — Christmas Décor and More Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. COVID-19 Protocol will be followed. Supports Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries.
Nov. 10 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us.
Nov. 11 — Community Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m. live-streamed on the Anderson’s Tribute Center Facebook page. 5 p.m. veteran benefit education program. Preregister at info.funeral-preplanning.com/104633-acep-veteranswebinar-11/11/20/andersons-tribute.
Ongoing
Tuesdays — Mommy Wellness Zoom Series, noon via Zoom. Free. Register at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net. Class meets Tuesdays thru Nov. 17. Presented by MCMC Outpatient Therapy.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us). Nov. 4: Steve Bass, OPB president/CEO.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Nov. 5: Garry Estep, artistic director, Serious Theater and Minister of Music at Zion Lutheran; state of the arts during the pandemic.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
