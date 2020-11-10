What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
Nov. 19 — Jackbox Game Night, 4 p.m. on Discord; sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org/discord-form. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Now — In Car Pick-up of Christmas Baskets Registration, sponsored by Lyle Lions Club. Sign up and arrange pickup at 509-365-2872 (Dec. 19-20, no drop ins); donations may be sent to Lyle Lions Club PO Box 383, Lyle, WA 98635.
Nov. 11 — Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Nov. 11 — Community Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m. live-streamed on the Anderson’s Tribute Center Facebook page with Commander Carl Casey from The American Legion and other speakers. At 5 p.m., Anderson’s hosts a veteran benefit community education program with funeral director and local Veteran Service Officers from Hood River and Wasco counties. Preregister at info.funeral-preplanning.com/104633-acep-veteranswebinar-11/11/20/andersons-tribute.
Nov. 12 — Free Savvy Tax Strategies Workshop, 6-7 p.m. online; register at bit.ly/SavvyTaxPR. Spon-sored by Thrivent Member Network-Northwest Region.
Nov. 13 — Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Transfer Station. Free to residents, businesses and farmers of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. Businesses and farmers MUST register. Info at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2636.
Nov. 14 — Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal. Free to residents, businesses and farmers of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. Businesses and farmers MUST register. Info at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2636.
Nov. 16 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Nov. 18 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Klickitat Country: The Cradle of Plant Based Diets” with Seth Tibbott. Free; option to donate to support program.
Nov. 25 — Death Café, 7-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Providence Volunteers in Action and AgePlus Circles of Care. Limit 10 participants; register at brittany.willson@providence.
Nov. 26-27 — Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nov. 27 — “Reverse” Starlight Parade, 6-9 p.m. Floats will be parked on Third Street, The Dalles; drive past to view. Call 541-296-2231 or email marketing@thedalleschamber.com for more information.
Thru Nov. 30 — Cascade Locks City Hall Giving Tree Signups. For those in the Cascade Locks / Dodson-Warrendale area. Sign up slips are available on the top floor of the City Hall building; please sanitize before you enter the building and bring your own pen. Gift cards will be delivered via the mail on Dec. 14. More at 541-374-8484.
Dec. 1 — Virtual Cancer Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m. For more info, contact Haley Martin, BSW, 541-506-6927 or Haleym@mcmc.net. Meets the first Tuesday of the month.
Dec. 2 — Delta Kappa Meeting, 4 p.m. Philanthropic group; for information and location, call Debbie at 541-387-0280.
Ongoing
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays — Mommy Wellness Zoom Series, noon via Zoom. Series for moms with babies up to 2. Free. Register at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net. Class meets Tuesdays thru Nov. 17. Presented by MCMC Outpatient Therapy and facilitated by Gina Clark or Laurie VanCott.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us). Nov. 4: Steve Bass, OPB president/CEO; Nov. 11: No meeting (Veteran’s Day); Nov. 18: Chris Tamarin, telecommunications strategist, Oregon Business Department; Nov. 25: No meeting (Thanksgiving).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Nov. 5: Garry Estep, artistic director, Serious Theater and Minister of Music at Zion Lutheran; state of the arts during the pandemic. Nov. 12: Lisa Farquharson, president/CEO of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce; update on the chamber and Starlight Parade.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Saturdays thru Nov. 21 — Gorge Grown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, Hood River. Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
