Visitors to the Original Wasco County Courthouse can now peer through an elegant reproduction of the original iron-barred jail door, designed by docent Chris Bolton and paid for by a grant from Northern Wasco County PUD.

Since restoration in the ‘70s, the county’s first courthouse had wooden jail doors. Until three words of description in an undated, uncredited newspaper clipping set Bolton on the trail of the lost original iron doors, destroyed in the mid-1900s, and inspired him to design the reproduction.