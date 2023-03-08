Wasco Co. Cultural Trust

Wasco County Cultural Trust board member Corliss Marsh offers free Oregon Cultural Trust literature to grant recipients, noting that advertising the state trust program was part of the grant agreement, as donations are the sole source of grant funds in the statewide program.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — The Wasco County Cultural Trust awarded eight Oregon Cultural Trust grants to Wasco County applicants in support of public art installations, historic preservation, storytelling, music and art programs.

Grant recipients include Serious Theater ($450) in The Dalles, Fort Dalles Museum ($719), Cascade Singers ($500), the Maupin Area Chamber of Commerce ($2,000), Friends of the Waldron Brothers Drugstore ($1,500), The Dalles Public Library Foundation ($2,000), Southern Wasco County Library ($2,000) and The Dalles artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield ($1,500).

Suze Riley, executive director of the Maupin Chamber of Commerce, describes art to be displayed outside the South Wasco Library and Community Center in Maupin during a Wasco County Cultural Trust grant award ceremony March 3 at The Dalles Art Center.