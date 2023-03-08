Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wasco County Cultural Trust board member Corliss Marsh offers free Oregon Cultural Trust literature to grant recipients, noting that advertising the state trust program was part of the grant agreement, as donations are the sole source of grant funds in the statewide program.
Suze Riley, executive director of the Maupin Chamber of Commerce, describes art to be displayed outside the South Wasco Library and Community Center in Maupin during a Wasco County Cultural Trust grant award ceremony March 3 at The Dalles Art Center.
THE DALLES — The Wasco County Cultural Trust awarded eight Oregon Cultural Trust grants to Wasco County applicants in support of public art installations, historic preservation, storytelling, music and art programs.
Grant recipients include Serious Theater ($450) in The Dalles, Fort Dalles Museum ($719), Cascade Singers ($500), the Maupin Area Chamber of Commerce ($2,000), Friends of the Waldron Brothers Drugstore ($1,500), The Dalles Public Library Foundation ($2,000), Southern Wasco County Library ($2,000) and The Dalles artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield ($1,500).
The Oregon Cultural Trust grants are awarded by affiliates in every county of the state. Because the Wasco County Cultural Trust is not a registered nonprofit, grant payments are handled through a program managed by Mid Columbia Economic Development District.
Serious Theater will use the grant to fund an organ/artist performance during which the artist will work on stage creating art in response to the music being played. Some of the paintings, donated by the artist, will then be sold at auction. This will be the second such performance, which theater supports said was very successful last year.
The Fort Dalles Museum will use their grant to continue to digitize and make searchable handwritten documents at the museum. “We have an amazing number of historical documents at the museum, a lot of them hand written,” said Julie Reynolds, who is on the museum board. “It would be great if people had access to this material, because it goes back to 1905, when the museum started.” The work will also help the museum identify the source of native artifacts at the museum, as part of a federal effort to repatriate some artifacts to the tribes. “We need to know where items came from, and we are hoping to find that in the (original board) minutes.” Information will be available online, and will be searchable.
The Cascade Singers, a community choir, received a grant to support their “Sing Your Own Messiah” performance over the holidays.
The Maupin Area Chamber of Commerce was awarded a grant to fund, in part, artwork to be installed in front of the South Wasco County Library and Community Center in downtown Maupin. Chamber Director Suze Riley said the work would feature two life-sized golden eagles in flight and a stone pedestal featuring Native American imagery of local fauna and flora.
Friends of the Waldron Brothers Drugstore will be used to teach volunteers to restore historical windows during hands-on restoration workshops restoring windows for Fort Dalles Museum, the Waldron Building and others around the county.
The Dalles Public Library Foundation received a grant to support the summer reading program, themed “Find your voice.” The program will include art and storytelling by the community, as well as guests from local tribes sharing the “Lost Voices of Wasco County.”
Southern Wasco County Library received a grant to bring the Taiko Japanese Drummers to perform during Maupin Days this summer.
Artist Pepin-Wakefield also received a grant to create art along the Riverfront Trail, sandblasted into native stone. Images will reflect native plants appropriate to the trail location.
All distributed funds come from donations to the Oregon Cultural Trust, a state program to promote culture and arts in Oregon.
