BINGEN — A call for volunteers, partners and sponsors is being made to support the Community Cleanup of Bingen-White Salmon, which celebrates its 26th anniversary this year and will be held Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, in Bingen.
The event was started in 1996 following a devastating winter ice storm which created serious property damage and littered the community with tons of yard debris, said a press release. The event has grown over the years to include recycling and repurposing of materials and has expanded to handle items such as metal, paint and electronics.
An army of volunteers, partners and sponsors is needed each year to make the event a success. The Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen and Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce plan and host the event along with a partners and sponsors including Klickitat County Recycling and Solid Waste, Republic Services, City of Bingen, City of White Salmon, SDS Lumber, Dirt Huggers, Insitu, Community Partners, Washington Gorge Action Programs, and Gorge Re-Build It Center.
Opportunities for volunteering include participating on the planning committee which is now in full swing, and event activities such as set up, gate control, traffic direction, unloading materials, assisting at one of the event stations, pick up of yard debris from seniors in the immediate area, equipment operation and site cleanup. Event day volunteers are welcome to pick up shifts in two hours or more. This year the call for licensed equipment operators is a priority along with a lot of hands throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Sponsors are also welcome to help defray costs of this nonprofit event. Donations support needs such as equipment rental, container transportation and disposal, safety equipment, yard debris bags, signs, advertising, and food/drinks for volunteers. Financial proceeds are directed to the White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club Foundation and support event costs and future planning, with any remaining funds going to Rotary programs that support both communities.
Anyone interested in volunteering, partnering or sponsoring the 26th Annual Community Cleanup can call the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce at 509-493-3630 or email Tammara Tippel at mtadamschamber@gmail.com.
