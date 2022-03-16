When Alice Bonareri Ondieki moved to the United States from her home country of Kenya, she wasn’t sure what to expect. It was quite the leap, especially considering she was leaving her family behind and setting off on her own, as a visually impaired woman. However, she wasn’t scared, because she had her faith.
“I’m a risk-taker, coming all the way from Kenya by myself with my visual disability,” she said. “But I knew that the Lord is going to guide me and the Lord is going to provide for me, and he has.”
When she initially came to the U.S., she studied theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. In May 2021, however, it came time to look for a job.
Bonareri said that The Dalles First United Methodist Church found her and invited her to come be their pastor for a year, as a part of their internship program. Once again, she took the leap, trusting in God and in her faith, and moved across the country.
“I think my being here really helped me grow spiritually,” Bonareri said. “Being a pastor … I’m like a shepherd to (the congregation). Ministering to the flock is not an easy task. But we always rely on the Holy Spirit to help us know what we are supposed to do, and how we’re supposed to lead them, and God has been good and kind.”
In June, Bonareri’s internship will be up. Though she doesn’t yet know where she’ll be going, she trusts in the Lord to help her find her way.
“I don’t know my fate after June,” she said. “But I know God has a purpose, has a plan. He knows what he’s up to. That is how we’ve lived our lives. Even coming to The Dalles was God’s plan.”
Faith in God has always been a big part of Bonareri’s life, she said. Being visually-impaired, she found that faith was what gave her independence and helped her get to this point in her life.
“Through trusting in the Lord, which I began trusting in the Lord a long time ago, when I was 6 or 7 years old, it has really given me an opportunity to feel that I’m empowered,” she said.
Bonareri originally came from a large family in Kenya, and they didn’t have much, she said. She was also the only one who was disabled.
“I came from a very poor background, whereby we lacked almost everything,” she said. “Everything including salts, matchbooks, these small, small basics. And there were eight of us, two boys, six girls, and my mom and dad, so we really used to struggle a lot.”
Bonareri said many of her brothers and sisters never managed to get through eighth grade, but she said some managed to get through grade 12 through the grace of God, herself included.
“I always say that God saw me and used my disability to help me because it’s only me in my family who has gone through university,” she said. “And through that, you see, everyone in the family relies on me.”
Another important factor of Bonareri’s life is her music, she said. Though she has only been a pastor for one year, she feels her music has allowed her to minister throughout her life.
“I started singing a long, long time ago, and I’ve managed to record four albums,” she said. “So being invited to different places to sing to people is one way of ministry as a pastor too, so that is ministry work.”
Bonareri said her music has given her a lot of opportunities throughout her life.
“My songs gave me an opportunity to sing for the president of Kenya before coming to America,” she said. “It also helped me establish a foundation called Barnaby Foundation, whereby we help the needy in society. In Kenya, we have so many people with needs. So we collect clothes, food and help them.”
The First United Methodist Church has helped Bonareri in her mission to help the needy in Africa as well, she said.
“Last Christmas, they really donated a lot of money to buy Christmas for them, which they really appreciated,” she said. “And some members of this church have decided to sponsor some children in Africa to remain in school, and I’m so, so excited for that.”
No matter where she ends up after June, Bonareri said she’s just happy to have all of the opportunities that she has, and that she is so grateful for God’s guidance, as well as the opportunity to show people that disabled people can be as empowered as anyone else.
“Disability is not inability,” Bonareri said. “My disability is a testimony. It helped me go somewhere.”
