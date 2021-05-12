HOOD RIVER — Visit Hood River opened a visitor center and office within common area space at the History Museum of Hood River County, located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River, on May 1. The visitor center reopening is a significant leap forward for Visit Hood River, following a year of contraction and reorganization required with the cessation of travel and tourism as a result of the pandemic, according to a press release. The economic devastation realized by many local businesses took a toll on Visit Hood River, resulting in closure of the previous office and visitor center after Labor Day 2020.
“The COVID pandemic has been challenging for the nation, our community stakeholders and our organization,” said Katie Kadlub, Visit Hood River executive director. “As Visit Hood River has envisioned our role in Hood River’s recovery, we could not be more optimistic about this opportunity to serve both the community and visitors from our new office and visitor center at the History Museum of Hood River County. We are grateful for this win-win partnership with the Heritage Council, which brings increased visibility, engagement and service to our mutual stakeholders.”
“The History Museum of Hood River County is delighted to welcome Visit Hood River to share common space at the museum because our mutual commitment to serve and educate our community and visitors,” said Debby Chenoweth, co-chair of the Hood River County Heritage Council. “In co-locating, our organizations are able to reduce overhead and expenses, allowing us to more efficiently deliver programs and services.”
The Hood River County Heritage Council is a 501c3 nonprofit who operates the Hood River County History Museum. The History Museum is a public resource and houses the historic artifacts, documents, and photographs of Hood River County and provides exhibits and historic programs and events for both residents and tourists.
The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce dba Visit Hood River is a nonprofit business association serving tourism and business stakeholders. Visit Hood River supports economic and tourism development in Hood River, Cascade Locks, Mosier, Odell, Parkdale, Pine Grove and Mt. Hood.
