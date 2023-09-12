HISTORY September 8, 1983.JPG

Teacher Lori Capeloto makes the rounds to help students in one of three keyboarding classes at Columbia High School. The class, along with others taught in the new general education computer lab. This lab includes 10 Apple IIE terminals, which were purchased through funds included in the levy passed this spring.     

—  Sept. 8, 1983, White Salmon Enterprise

Aid Is Asked For Stricken Japanese

If the misery of two million people, without homes and means of subsistence, can awaken your sympathy, every man and women in Hood River County should be compelled to give a dollar or two towards the nationwide relief fund that is now underway under the auspices of the America Red Cross to carry the necessities to maintain life among those Japanese and foreigners who survived the greatest catastrophe in all history, which demolished the big cities of Tokyo and Yokohama and scores of smaller towns and villages.