Aid Is Asked For Stricken Japanese
If the misery of two million people, without homes and means of subsistence, can awaken your sympathy, every man and women in Hood River County should be compelled to give a dollar or two towards the nationwide relief fund that is now underway under the auspices of the America Red Cross to carry the necessities to maintain life among those Japanese and foreigners who survived the greatest catastrophe in all history, which demolished the big cities of Tokyo and Yokohama and scores of smaller towns and villages.
On Saturday between 8 a.m. and midnight, there were over 200 violent shocks which razed almost every building in the cities of Yokohama and Tokyo. And as if there was not enough misery, water and gas mains burst, adding the horrors of thirst and fires.
The sum asked from Hood River county towards this national fund is $1,350, and the Butler and First National banks, the Hood River Glacier and the Hood River News have been asked to receive public subscriptions. The News, therefore, opens its columns for subscriptions and will acknowledge all contributions which are sent …
Italy Gives Up, Nazis Next, Buy Bonds
Italy dropped out of the warn on “Unconditional Terms,” it was announced by General Eisenhower on Wednesday. That day Allied Forces took charge of large ports in Sicily, Sardinia and Corsica. Italy’s defeat shows what can be done with men and equipment. The biggest fight is ahead, and every American should “Back the Attack” against the Nazis in this Third War Loan Drive.
— White Salmon Enterprise,
Oregon Klansmen Discuss Politics: Refusal Of Grand Dragon Gifford to Run Causes Parley
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 13 (U. P.)— Klu Klux Klan executives from all parts of the state gathered here today for a political session, chiefly concerned with the possibility of endorsing some candidate for United States senate.
With Fred. H. Gifford, grand dragon of the klan, declining to enter the race, the organization will soon come out in support of some candidate already in the field, it is believed.
As the Ku Klux Klan as an order is not presumed to be in politics, the gathering today was designated a meeting of the State Good Government League, with all those attending Klansmen, it was said.
— The Dalles Chronicle, Sept. 13, 1943
Compact asks for end to fishing treaty
Portland, Ore., (UPI)— Poor returns of the Columbia River salmon have prompted the Columbia River Compact to ask for an end to a court-imposed treaty Indian fishery above Bonneville Dam. The compact, meeting Monday in Portland, also postponed until next week a decision on late fall commercial gillnet season on the river. Fisheries staffs of Oregon and Washington asked for the delay to allow more time to monitor returns they say amount to only half the pre-return projections.
Biologists told the compact that runs of early fall chinook and coho are so low that no Columbia River fall chinook hatchery is expected to take in enough fish to continue full production next year.
— The Dalles Chronicle, Sept. 13, 1983
