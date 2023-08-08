1943 The Dalles Chronicle

One thing they'll never argue about is which branch of the service is best — Lieuts. Sally and Howard Tucker, married in Evanston, Ill., Aug. 4, are both Marines from Salt Lake City, Utah. — The Dalles Chronicle, August 9, 1943

 Bridge Tolls Are To Be Discussed

The following notice has been sent to the News by Capt. George Mayo, Corps of Engineers, District Engineer: