UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, this event has been canceled for Valentine's Day weekend and rescheduled for Feb. 20-21.
Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles, in association with Serious Theater, will present a vocal recital of classical music Valentine’s Day weekend featuring mezzo-soprano Linda Brice.
Two recitals will be presented: Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 21 at noon, both at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles. This will be the final American appearance for Brice; she and her partner are moving to The Netherlands this spring.
The recital, accompanied by The Dalles pianist and organist Garry Estep, will include “Et exultavit spiritus meus” from “Magnificat” by J.S. Bach, songs of Henry Purcell, Franz Schubert’s “Ellen’s Gesang” Op. 52 Nos. 1, 2 and 6, and Samuel Barber’s “Hermit Songs.”
Limited safe seating is available by reservation. The recital will be live-streamed on the church Facebook page and YouTube. Donations are accepted to benefit the upgrades to the Phelps-d’Autrement organ at Zion Lutheran Church. Donations may be mailed to the church or made online at the secure website www.zioninthedalles.com/give-one.html (choose Serious Theater fund). For more information or reservations, contact the church at 541-296-9146, or email zion.office.manager@gmail.com.
About Linda Brice
Brice, a lifelong “nun of singing,” hails from Southern California. She earned her Bachelor and Master degrees in voice performance from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, as well as pursuing a Ph.D. in systematic musicology at UCLA while conducting research at IBM-Los Angeles Scientific Center to pioneer computer-assisted instruction in music theory. She holds certificates in French language and French art song interpretation from the Institute Internationale d’Été de Nice.
Brice is the founder of Transformational Voice, a breath-based, holistic system of vocal production for speakers and singers. She has taught thousands of individual vocalists, trained numerous fellow voice teachers in the method, and serves as a voice coach for NPR-affiliated stations, including Oregon Public Broadcasting, according to a press release.
