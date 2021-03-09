Columbia River Gorge locals and long-time Windermere real estate veterans, Rick and Carrie Guthrie, are the new owners of Windermere Property Management Columbia River Gorge. This transition was made in response to the passing of Rick Pauly, who ran the company in partnership with former owner Kim Salvesen-Pauly. Salvesen-Pauly will continue to focus on and expand the real estate side of the business through her current company Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge, she announced in a press release.
“Rick was always in charge of the property management side of the business, while I was always in charge of the real estate side of the business. They are two very different disciplines — one focused on maintaining rentals, the other focused on sales and purchasing for buyers and sellers,” said Salvesen-Pauly. “This separation in the business allowed for extremely dedicated customer care.”
The Guthries, who have worked with Salvesen-Pauly for six years as real estate brokers with the company in The Dalles, began training with her in October to ensure a smooth transition for the property management company.
“It was imperative to me that the company remained under Windermere ownership because I wanted the clients to continue experiencing our service philosophy of dedication and integrity,” said Salvesen-Pauly. “Having worked with the Guthries for years, I knew they would be the perfect owners.”
Due to the transition between two different entities, the property management company has a new, although still familiar, name: Windermere Property Management Columbia Gorge. However, the website remains the same at www.WindermereGorgeRentals.com. They will operate primarily out of The Dalles while still serving the Columbia River Gorge on both sides of the river from North Bonneville to Goldendale, and from Cascade Locks to Sherman County, east of The Dalles.
Rick Guthrie, who will be the primary operator of the property management business, grew up on a farm in central Washington. He owned and operated several small businesses in the central Washington area before meeting Carrie and moving to The Dalles 12 years ago.
“In honor of Rick Pauly’s original property management philosophy, we will strive to protect our clients’ investments, while treating their tenants as clients of our own,” said he said. “We are very serious about working hard to make sure everything Rick built is kept and grown.”
Guthrie said the company will continue to run an independent audit once a month. Full transparency will be achieved through continued use of a client and tenant online portal that provides access to communication history, rent payments and more. Twice-yearly safety inspections and monthly drive-by inspections will help identify issues that need addressing.
Carrie Guthrie grew up in the area, graduating from The Dalles High School. She will serve as the accounting and marketing specialist for the property management business, while staying on with Salvesen-Pauly to continue serving home buyers and sellers.
Currently, Salvesen-Pauly, along with her leadership team, are focusing on growth opportunities for Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge. Key areas have been identified, including: increasing the number of real estate brokers under its supervision as well as expansion into other areas.
“This transition will allow me to continue doing what I love, which is helping new professionals enter the real estate business, while also helping my long-time brokers serve their clients.” said Salvesen-Pauly. “If you are looking for a transition, whether in home or career, please reach out to me. I’d be happy to offer my insight and ideas.”
For more information about the sale of Windermere Property Management Columbia River Gorge, listen to episode 22 of Salvesen-Pauly’s podcast, “Gorge Real Estate Talk,” featuring the Guthries.
Commented