Fifteen Oregon traditional artists will each receive $5,000 awards for the creation of new works through the Traditional Arts Recovery Program, a partnership between the Oregon Arts Commission and the Oregon Folklife Network. The program was made possible by National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The Traditional Arts Recovery Program, administered by the Oregon Folklife Network, supports traditional artists who use a range of art forms to represent and express Oregon’s diverse ethnic, sacred, occupational, Native American, tribal and regional cultural arts.
Among those receiving grants are three traditional artists from Warm Springs.
“Our folk and traditional artists are critical keepers of our cultures,” said Arts Commission Executive Director Brian Rogers. “We recognized they had not yet been a focus of our artist relief funding programs and so we enlisted the support and expertise of our partners at the Oregon Folklife Network to develop this initiative.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially devastating to folk and traditional arts,” said Emily West Hartlerode, Oregon Folklife Network interim director. “Artists lost essential income as craft inventories waned with supply chains and performance venues closed or limited operations.”
Area artists to receive awards are:
Wasq’u dressmaker Valerie Switzler (Wasco/Warm Springs) will teach community sewing classes while documenting the history and stories that accompany the traditional process.
Food gatherer Laurie Danzuka (Warm Springs) will sustain cultural foods practices by teaching others the traditional ways to identify, gather, and prepare first foods.
Wasq’u beader Roberta Joy Kirk (Warm Springs) will design and bead a headpiece and bag while teaching this technique to her granddaughters and others in a specialized class for the Museum at Warm Springs.
An additional dozen artists were named, ranging from Palestinian embroiderer Feryal Abbasi-Ghnaim (Milwaukie) to hip-hop emcee Mic Crenshaw (Portland), who will create two new collaborative albums, one addressing issues of continued social injustice amidst a global pandemic, and another featuring songs created with youth in Oregon public schools.
Commented