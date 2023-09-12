B11 WILD master gardeners ONE PIC.jpg
Margo Dameier photo

Joanne Willis (right) received two fan favorite awards presented by Tracy Willett and Leanne Hogie at the Central Gorge Master Gardeners Tomato & Pepper Tasting Plus+ at the FISH Food Bank garden Aug. 26. Twenty varieties of tomatoes and peppers were available for the public to sample and vote for their favorites. The fan favorites were Little Napoli (paste tomato) and Sungold (cherry tomato) grown by Joanne Willis of White Salmon, Berkeley Tie Dye (slicing tomato) grown by Hogie, Black Magic Jalapeño (hot pepper) grown by Dennis Carlson and Carmen (sweet pepper) grown by Tracy Willett, all of Hood River. The Central Gorge Master Gardener program is a division of the OSU Hood River County Extension Service. For more information, please contact Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.