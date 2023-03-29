HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County and Big Britches Productions are opening auditions for the 2023 production of Timewinder Tales (formerly Cemetery Tales) on Thursday, April 27 and Tuesday, May 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater in Bingen.
“Timewinder Tales focuses on actor portrayals of persons, no longer living, who lived in the Hood River County area at sometime during his or her life,” said a press release. “The life of that person may be linked to events in or out of Hood River, and (often) made an unheralded contribution to history. Some Timewinder Tales portrayals are of well-known people, others are hidden historical figures.”
The theme of this year’s Timewinder Tales is “Built Environments.” Therefore, scripts should include how the people portrayed have some connection or influence on “buildings.”
The museum needs actors to portray five roles, three of whom are specified and two still in discussion regarding who and how to present the characters.
“We are looking for actors who can research their person, write a script of approximately 7 minutes for themselves, with editing help from the production team, and memorize the part for portrayal to a live audience at the History Museum of Hood River County,” tentatively slated for September, said a press release.
To audition, actors are asked to write and perform a two minute monologue based on research (information below).
An actor who will speak about River People housing (pre-1800) without playing a specific person (any age or gender); the museum hopes to open the program with a discussion about Indigenous structures and possibly how Indigenous people were impacted by the arrival of Europeans and Americans, said a press release. “We are aware that portraying a specific non-living person is not respectful in most Native American belief systems; therefore, we are looking specifically for a Native American who can speak to the subject from their personal and tribal perspective,” said the release. Possible research links: www.oregonencyclopedia.org/articles/chinookan_plank_houses/#.ZBssGS-B0yu; www.washington.edu/uwired/outreach/cspn/Website/Classroom%20Materials; or Curriculum%20Packets/Indians%20&%20Europeans/II.html.
Mona Bell Hill (any age, must present as female), a teacher, a journalist, a country singer, and a rodeo bronc rider — disguised as a man. She was a crack shot with pistols and rifles, performing in wild west shows. She was the mistress of Pacific Northwest entrepreneur Sam Hill, who built a mansion for her (and his son) to live in on a bluff overlooking the Columbia River. The mansion was demolished during the building of the Bonneville Dam, which lead to a longterm lawsuit by Mona for adequate compensation. Possible research links: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mona_Bell; or www.oregonlive.com/hg/2014/03/the_home_of_mona_bell_hill_onc.html.
4. A Bracero Program participant (or migrant worker; any age or gender). “We are looking for someone who lived and worked in Hood River County who can be an example of how Mexican migrant workers lived in decades past,” said a press release. “The Bracero Program is an especially interesting period of time that many do not know about, although if finding an appropriate person is not connected to that program we would like to have the Timewinder Tales portrayal be connected to housing and/or agricultural structures.” Possible research links: guides.loc.gov/latinx-civil-rights/braceroprogram#:~:text=An%20executive%20order%20called%20the,on%20short%2Dterm%20labor%20contracts; people.wou.edu/~cfeakin08/bracero.htm; or kids.wng.org/node/1909.
