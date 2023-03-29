HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County and Big Britches Productions are opening auditions for the 2023 production of Timewinder Tales (formerly Cemetery Tales) on Thursday, April 27 and Tuesday, May 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater in Bingen.

“Timewinder Tales focuses on actor portrayals of persons, no longer living, who lived in the Hood River County area at sometime during his or her life,” said a press release. “The life of that person may be linked to events in or out of Hood River, and (often) made an unheralded contribution to history. Some Timewinder Tales portrayals are of well-known people, others are hidden historical figures.”