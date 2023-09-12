Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
Armed with dark goggles, smoked glass or strips of developed film, many people in this section witnessed the partial eclipse of the sun on Monday. Others endeavored to get a view of the phenomenon with the naked eye and cultivated a cheap headache and eye strain. At the maximum degree of totality here, there was an appreciable drop in temperature of nearly 20 degrees. — Hood River News
At the regular meeting of the Board of the White Salmon Irrigation district in October 1922, it was voted to make no assessment for 1923, and suspend operations for one year. This was on account of the low price of our products and the opposition that was developed by those who did not feel financially able to go ahead with the work at that time. The year is now about up and the board has decided to hold their next meeting … to finally settle the matter as to whether or not they shall go ahead with the project or vote it out of existence. — White Salmon Enterprise
The opening of a new street to relieve the traffic, of Washington street particularly, has been paramount in the minds of both the council and the progressive residents of the city. No action, however, has been concerted toward the opening of such a street. With the purpose of “staying with it” until such a street is opened, the Kiwanis club will lend its best efforts. A committee will be appointed to work for the realization of this improvement. — The Dalles Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Two city schools, Park Street grade school and Coe primary, revealed a sharp increase in registration when both institutions opened Tuesday morning of this week. Registration at Coe was 131 pupils compared with 117 on opening day one year ago. At Park Street, registration was 235, compared with 225 one year ago. — Hood River News
Farmers have a war bond quota of 1 ½ billion dollars in the 15 billion dollar Third War Loan drive which began September 9th and continues through the month. During the campaign canvassers expect to call among at least 3,600,000 of the Nation’s 6 million farm homes. Farmers’ income figures point to big bond subscriptions. It is estimated that their cash income from marketing will be 19 billion dollars this year. — White Salmon Enterprise
Fish Trucks Barred — No more parking of fish trucks will be permitted on Second street, the city police declared today. Reason: Blood seeps out of the fish containers, drops to the pavement and then, when Second street is flushed by the city water department, some of the blood escapes into business cellars. — The Dalles Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Fees will go into effect this week at the Hood River city dump, City Administrator Bruce Clausen has announced. There will be a 50 cent minimum charge, according to the schedule adopted by the city. Pickups and trailers cost 75 cents; open trucks $1; packer trucks, $1.50 to dump. — Hood River News
“Playground of Opportunity” is the theme for the 1963 White Salmon PTA Teachers Reception Sept. 18 at the Junior High School. An opportunity for parents and teachers to meet and get acquainted. PTA calendars will be for sale. The PTA Magazine is an interesting, informative magazine for all parents with helpful suggestions and latest news on all school activities in the state. — White Salmon Enterprise
District 12 school board Thursday night countered with a proposal that the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation pay $1,800 for an easement across the edge of the Stadelman school site property for a 12,500-volt power line to serve part of the local irrigation pumping system. The Bureau had offered $1,000 and the board asked for $2,500. Board members last night expressed fears there might be extra expense and some limitation of area use because of the line. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Preliminary plan for a 60-space paved parking lot east of the Hood River County Courthouse unfolded here last week when City Engineer Pete Harris discussed the draft at a joint city-county meeting. City council voted 4-3 to go ahead with the plan. That left the county to discuss its participation. As Commissioner Jerry Routson pointed out, the county has no funds set aside in its budget for a parking lot project. — Hood River News
Tuesday is primary election day, but the polls will only be open in a few areas of Klickitat and Skamania counties. School board races in Lyle and Bickleton districts and a fire district proposal in the Hight Prairie make up all of the ballot for Klickitat County. — White Salmon Enterprise
St. Peter’s Landmark in The Dalles is getting a fresh coat of paint for the first time in 11 years. Fisher Painting and Drywall is putting a coat of Travertime, an orange-colored paint, on the wood trim. The paint is a heavy duty alkyd exterior enamel. An oil-based primer is being used where needed. Jack Fisher said the job began last Friday with preparation work. On Tuesday ... two of Fisher’s men were hoisted by crane to paint the belltower. Fisher and another worker painted the frames of the leaded glass window covers. The only thing that will not be painted is the rooster weather vane atop the steeple. “We regret we just can’t paint the rooster but we can’t find a boom long enough,” said Fisher. — The Dalles Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
La Clinica del Cariño Family Health Center in the community health center in Hood River has been awarded three major federal grants to increase its capacity to serve the Mid-Columbia Region. La Clinica will use the grants to build two new clinics in The Dalles and expand medical and dental programs in Hood River. — Hood River News
A “notice of order” granting a conditional use permit for a law enforcement firing range on Bristol Road was issued on Sept. 10. The order finalized a decision by the Klickitat County Board of Adjustment, which voted to approve the permit — with 18 conditions — following a Sept. 2 public meeting. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Wasco County Court approved an emergency expenditure Wednesday on fix the heating and air conditioning system at Columbia Basin Nursing Home. Robb Van Cleave, the county’s facilities manager, told commissioners the boiler hadn’t failed, but the but the pneumatic control system had. An initial estimate to fix the system was $15,000. — The Dalles Chronicle
Global Headlines
1923
Italo-Jugo Slav War Possibility Worrying Europe
Spanish Army In Open Rebellion: Change Demanded
1943
U.S., German Troops Fight Major Battle at Salerno
Bad Weather Delays Bombing of Europe
Bryansk Within Range of Soviet Guns, Announced
Nazis Throwing Air Power Into Fray, Revealed
1983
Three Marines injured in heavy Lebanon shelling
It’s Russia’s Golden Rule Philosophy
Honduras ‘hides’ U.S. actions in Latin America
2003
CIA says voice is probably Bin Laden: Bush says tape a reminder of war on terror
Israeli threaet bolsters Arafat
Soldiers mistakenly kill Iraqis
Debt rising in Latin America
U.N. lifts Libyan sanctions
