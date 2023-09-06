1923 — 100 years ago
The formal dedication of Hood River’s Country Club will take place tomorrow and Sunday, and the golf course, easily one of the best in the Pacific Northwest, will be opened to play with several events that make golfing history here. The first event on the program will be an exhibition match between Dr. Willing of Portland, who made a record several months ago in international matches in Europe, and Russell Smith, former Northwest champion. — Hood River News
Crockett Oneal, subcontractor on the Lyle end of the North Bank highway, has practically completed his three miles of grade. Mr. Hazelton of Underwood will soon surface that part of the road, securing the gravel from the Daffron pit near LaCourse’s store. Eight miles of grade of the 12 ½ miles from Underwood to Lyle are already completed, but the remaining 4 ½ miles are the heaviest rock work and on account of labor shortage, it will be another year before the road is completed. — White Salmon Enterprise
Led by two siren-screaming auto-polo cars with their protective hoops covered with banners announcing the Sherman county fair, to be held September 13, 14, and 15, a caravan of automobiles filled with Sherman residents invaded The Dalles yesterday afternoon. After winding up and down Second street the polo cars drew up to the curb where they were objects of interest to pedestrians and autoists alike. The very structure of the machines seemed to beckon the people who saw them to the Sherman county fair, where the thrills of auto-polo will be worth the trip alone. — The Dalles Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Many of the weather wise admit they are puzzled by another new fall of snow on Mount Hood Sunday, the second to be reported in the month of August, and at a time when, in other more recent years, glacial streams should be running full of glacier silted water instead of remaining clear for 24 hours each day, as they have been throughout the past month. — Hood River News
Indians who were picking huckleberries in the Twin Buttes district of Mount Adams district of the Columbia national forest stated that the pie fruit will be at its peak next week. Last weekend, many of the berry pickers were driven out of the fields by the downpour of rain in that section. — White Salmon Enterprise
Resumption of school in The Dalles today found enrollment in the elementary grades the highest since 1939, and high school enrollment down substantially, it was revealed by Paul R. McCulloch, superintendent of schools. Elementary grade enrollment totaled 705 ... an increase of 37 pupils over last year’s ... At the high school, however, today’s enrollment totaled but 329 students, off 76 from last year’s. — The Dalles Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Enrollment in Hood River County schools climbed by 170 pupils over last year’s figures, County Superintendent Milt Baum reported today. Largest increases were at May Street and Hood River high schools, and the count at Wy’east High remained the same, he said. — Hood River News
Bingen’s new population figure as listed by the state is now 700, and the corresponding figure for White Salmon was listed at 1,634. The old figure for White Salmon was 1,590, a jump of 44. White Salmon ranks 99th in the state. Goldendale, the county seat, is listed at 2,700, ranking 73rd. Stevenson is at the 913 figure, listed 152 in the state rankings. — White Salmon Enterprise
The fear that a late-summer hatch of mosquitoes here might have produced a variety which bears the deadly encephalitis disease was alleviated Thursday afternoon, according to Irv Reierson at the Wasco-Sherman County Public Health Department. Reierson reported that the variety had been definitely identified as the non-disease bearing type. He said the batch of mosquitoes which have been pestering The Dalles residents lately hatched in a one-acre mill pond here. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Kids put their summer activities on hold and filed into classrooms last week in an opening so smooth it was termed “almost boring” by Jim Carnes, assistant superintendent of schools. “Things have gone so nicely, we really haven’t had things to think about. It was really quiet,” Carnes said of the early Aug. 31 opening. “There were no surprises.” The only student overload in the district appeared to be at Pine Grove Elementary, where there was once again a bumper crop of first graders. With 30 students in the class, extra aides have been assigned. — Hood River News
From the first electronic digital computer in 1946 weighing in at 30 tons, the lightweight age of “chips” and “disc drives” has moved into homes and businesses. And this year that new technology has become a staple in the Columbia High School curriculum. Students, faculty and administrators are enthusiastic. All three keyboarding classes (a beginning course in typing, computers and calculators) offered filled quickly and another four to six could have easily been filled, said Rich Melching, district superintendent. — White Salmon Enterprise
Eight planes competed in the first Vintage 200 air race in connection with the Rotary Club Air Show Monday. The planes flew against published performance requirements and the route was south to Madras, Condon and return. Malcom and Helen Fargher of Dufur won the fuel efficiency and lapsed time categories. They were within 0.3 of a gallon of fuel consumed and three minutes of estimated flight time. Fargher also was the oldest pilot and the pilot with the most hours, 4,000. — The Dalles Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
A dream long in the making is getting closer to reality for a group of Hood River residents. Dardo Salas, along with seven board members — and many volunteers — of the non-profit Radio Tierra, hope to launch a community radio station in the central Gorge within the next few months. The station will play a variety of multicultural music and broadcast programs in English and Spanish. — Hood River News
Klickitat County’s solid waste department appears to be reconsidering its recent plan to remove the recycling bins in Bingen. Last month, Department Director Tim Hopkinson said ongoing contamination of the recycling containers from household garbage would force the county to pull the service. On Monday, Hopkinson said he planned to visit the site later in the week and was proposing a review of the situation. — White Salmon Enterprise
Eight days after Duff Kimsey walked away from his car in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, a forest worker happened upon the missing 79-year-old man while chasing a grouse. Kimsey was discovered five miles north of Carson at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Mark Swanson, employee of the Canopy Crane project, found the man lying next to a log. ... Brown and Kimsey’s son, Mike, Credit the man’s survival to his lifelong experience as an outdoorsman. — The Dalles Chronicle
