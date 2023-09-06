Oak Street in Hood River c 1920s

This image of Oak Street in Hood River is believed to be c. 1928, as the Fashion Garage, seen at the end of the street, burned in 1929. “On the left you can see the gas pumps at Twin Peaks Auto (now Bette’s),” writes curator Arthur Babitz on The History Museum of Hood River County photo blog. “Continuing on the north side of the street we see the Rialto Theater, Kelly Hardware, a bakery, Pacific Power & Light, and a drug store. The Cascadian/Liberty Theater seems closed, as its marquee advertises the Rialto, ‘Open every mat and eve.’ There’s the J.C. Penney Co. store, Keir Drug, and the Mt. Hood Hotel.”

 Matt Carmichael / courtesy History Museum of Hood River County

1923 — 100 years ago

The formal dedication of Hood River’s Country Club will take place tomorrow and Sunday, and the golf course, easily one of the best in the Pacific Northwest, will be opened to play with several events that make golfing history here. The first event on the program will be an exhibition match between Dr. Willing of Portland, who made a record several months ago in international matches in Europe, and Russell Smith, former Northwest champion. — Hood River News

1943 WS tax

A 1943 tax ad in the White Salmon Enterprise. 
Air Show TD 1983

Eight planes competed in the first Vintage 200 air race in connection with the Rotary Club Air Show, some of which are seen in this Chronicle photo gallery published Sept. 6, 1983. 
WS computer lab 1983

Teacher Lori Capeloto makes the rounds to help students in one of three keyboarding classes at Columbia High School. The class, along with others taught in the new general education computer lab. This lab includes 10 Apple IIE terminals, which were purchased through funds included in the levy passed this spring.
Roger Begay

NETS USED by native fisherman on the Columbia need frequent repair. Sturgeon and the sport fisherman cause the most damage, said Roger Begay, who demonstrates how the nets are repaired. He has lived in Celilo Village for 38 years. Mark Gibson photo. 