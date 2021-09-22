1921 — 100 years ago
Heavy rain set in on Sunday morning last and continued almost entirely throughout the day. It is stated that over an inch of rain fell, and its effect upon the roads in all parts of the county is welcomed by all who use them for traffic. The rain was sufficiently heavy to wash most of the spray from the apples and this will lighten the task during the packing season, which is now near. Farmers who have open lands welcome the rain, as it will make fall plowing easy, while the fruitgrower can safely forget irrigation until next season. — Hood River News
In a choked voice barely louder than a whisper, which caused the judge and members of the grand jury to lean forward in their seats in order to catch what he was saying, Abe Evans this morning entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of first degree murder, when arraigned in the circuit court. — The Dalles Daily Chornicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Due to the fact that there has been some misunderstanding about the law deferring men who had attained the age of 28 years on or before July 1, 1941, the Hood River County local board of the selective service makes the following statement: “This deferment does not, in any way, release the registrant from his duty to keep the local board advised to any change in address or in his status. Age is considered only after it is determined that the registrant is not in any of these lower classification.” — Hood River News
A northwest manhunt was being launched by law enforcement officers today for a 22-year-old farm youth, who was convicted by a superior court jury at Goldendale last Wednesday of throttling his elderly mother to death in an argument over money. The man, confined in the Klickitat county jail since the verdict was returned, made his escape sometime between Sunday night and early this morning and now is at large. How the man found means of breaking loose from confinement was a source of mystery to Goldendale authorities. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Hood River County clocks will swing, in unison with Oregon’s four other Daylight Saving Time counties, back to Standard time pace Sunday morning at 2 a.m., says County Judge Harris Higgins. County court commissioners decided that this county would proceed in harmony with the Multnomah County decision to make the time switch Sept. 24, thus coinciding with time changes in California and Washington. — Hood River News
PORTLAND (UPI) — Three more Indians were arrested Thursday on charges of illegal fishing on the Columbia River, state police reported. Cpl. Roger Herendeen said 400 pounds of fish were confiscated from the two Yakama and one Warm Springs tribal members arrested. The arrests were made near the Little White Salmon tributary. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
When Margie Gholston started work as a part time clerk at the Mosier Post Office 31 years ago, it cost 3 cents to mail a letter. To get a better economic perspective, however, you have to realize she was getting paid 59 cents an hour. Gholston isn’t quite ready to follow her husband, Willis, into retirement, but her employer has honored her with a 30-year service pin. During her years of service, Gholston’s duties at various times have included meeting two trains a day as mail messenger and selling migratory waterfowl stamps, international money orders and U.S. Savings Bonds. — Hood River News
Maryhill Museum, sometimes called the Castle on the Columbia, had a real live prince Monday, at least for a little while. Prince Paul of Hohenzollern-Roumania, as he prefers to be identified in print, followed the footsteps of his great-grandmother, Queen Mary, who in 1926 dedicated the mansion built by Sam Hill on the Washington cliffs across the Columbia River from Biggs. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The Port of Klickitat is calling for bids this week on an 8,000 square foot building at Dallesport to house Energy Foundation’s proposed alcohol plant. Bids are scheduled to be opened at the port commission’s regular meeting next week. Port manager Bill Hemmingway said the decision on awarding a bid will be made as soon as possible after the opening to allow the building to be finished by the end of the year. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
The new “community wall” at Dell Mart in downtown Hood River is ablaze with patriotic color. On Monday, artists Julian Sandoval and Alfredo Munoz, both 19, put the final touches on a spray-painted memorial to the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York. Titled “A Portrait of What It Was,” the project is splashed across the north-facing cement wall in the corner of the parking lot of Oak and Third streets. Their work depicts the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center when they still stood as sentinels over the international business center. — Hood River News
Broad new requirements for reporting and tracking pesticide use will take effect across Oregon with the new year, and state officials hope to devise regulations that balance their legislative mandate the bureaucratic impact it may have on residents. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in recent days seized roughly $250,000 worth of marijuana in two raids. The first raid occurred on Aug. 30. Working on a tip from a citizen, KCSO detectives located an alleged growing operation on state land near Trout Lake. Detectives Erik Anderson and Mike Kallio seized 35 marijuana plants, with an estimated street value of about $50,000. On Sept. 4, KCSO officers were assisted by the Washington Air National Guard, which provided a helicopter and pilot in a search for illegal marijuana grows. Using the helicopter, additional marijuana plants were discovered on state land in the Trout Lake and Lyle areas. The plants seized were worth upwards of $200,000. — White Salmon Enterprise
