1921 — 100 years ago
That Hood River County’s greatest need today is a modern hospital, available alike for both rich and poor, was the consensus of opinion of the large attendance of the Lunch Club Tuesday. The decision came as the result of a request of Hugh G. Ball, chairman of the day, that each member submit in writing what he considered the greatest need of this community. Many worthy proposals were submitted and will no doubt be read with interest by those concerned. It was decided by the great majority of those present that the subject of a community hospital should be taken up for discussion. — Hood River News
Saturday night will be a big night for members of the United Artisans in The Dalles. A class of 50 candidates has been assembled and will the Artisan road Saturday night. The drill team of Liberty Assembly of Portland will be on hand to see that the candidates are properly led. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Mostly in jest was the suggestion made by C.E. Nesbit, West Side fruitgrower, to his blind neighbor, Herman Smith, that as a result of the shortage of help, he might have to call on him to help harvest the apple crop. But, to Nesbit’s surprise, Smith and his wife adopted the suggestion and played their part in harvesting their neighbor’s crop. In three days, Mr. and Mrs. Smith picked more than 200 boxes of apples. But the outstanding feature was this totally blind man of 50 years picking fruit by touch from the top of a 10-foot ladder, declares Nesbit. — Hood River News
The North Central Education conference of the Oregon State Teachers’ Association opened this morning at the civic auditorium with about 250 teachers in attendance. The highlight of the morning meeting was the address given by Dr. Frederick M. Hunter, chancellor of the Oregon system of education, on “Can America Produce an Antidote for Nazism?” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Teenage males who have completed the full Oregon high school driver education program — both class-room and behind the wheel instruction — have about 17 percent fewer violation convictions than their untrained counterparts. Girls with the full program have about 28 percent fewer violations than those with no training. These were among major conclusions announced today by Gov. Mark Hatfield as the result of a state conducted study of the driving records of more than 15,000 Oregon teenagers licensed for the first time in 1959. — Hood River News
Unemployment declined slightly during September in the four-county area served by The Dalles office of Oregon Employment Service but remained considerably higher than it was a year earlier. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
With time running out on the present county landfill, the Hood River Board of Commissioners cleared the way for a new privately owned and operated transfer station and recycling center Monday. Hood River Garbage Service, already franchised to handle solid waste transfer, has made an offer on a 3.37 acre site … located on light industrial property south of Hood River off Tucker Road on land commonly referred to as the Guignard substation. — Hood River News
In despair there arises hope and success. That was the message from Judson Baptist College administrators, students and staff who held an appreciation dinner for residents of The Dalles Friday night. Tracing the move from Portland amid great feelings of hope, David King, chairman of the board of trustees, related a story ... that is, interim financing fell through forcing the distress sale of the Portland campus. That coupled with rising prices put Judson in a bind ... and Judson followers and support from the people of The Dalles saw Judson through a hard time. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Wind power will soon return to Goodnoe Hills in eastern Klickitat County, according to Mary Lord, energy resource specialist for the Klickitat County Public Utility District. The three giant Boeing MOD-2 wind turbines were shut down in June after the rotor on unit one “ran away,” exceeding the maximum operating speed and damaging the unit’s 2.5 megawatt generator. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
The start of the United States military campaign against global terrorism has led many Hood River leaders to take a watchdog role on the home front. Hood River County Health Department and law enforcement believe it is unlikely that the rural county will be targeted by either bioterrorism or retaliatory strikes. However, they are being extra vigilant about any unusual occurrences. — Hood River News
Ron McDermid, a Wasco area farmer, was named the interim justice of the peace for Sherman County on Sept. 5. He replaced Kate Martin, who announced her resignation in August. She was in the midst of a judicial disciplinary action for her participation in an illegal pyramid scheme in 1999. — The Dalles Chronicle
This year the Lyle High School has enrolled six exchanged students: Sabrina Bohme, Peter Kaiser, Vinccent Warrink, Saul Hernandez, Sanelma Lisalo, and Johanna Lee. When asked about why they decided to travel to the U.S., many of them had the same answers, although they are from diverse parts of the world. Their top reasons are to improve their English, make new friends, and experience our culture. Now that they have arrived they find several things really interesting. For instance, the amount of money we spend, they number of cars we drive, and the fact that most people own their own home. — White Salmon Enterprise
