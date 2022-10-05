1922 — 100 years ago
During the past week, prominent taxpayers have discussed the coming election to fill places on the city council, rendered vacant by the expiration of terms of the mayor and several counselors. It is now certain that the candidacy of Walter Walters for mayor will be opposed by Robert Perigo, who has, following many requests, consented to run for the post. — Hood River News
Chenowith creek planting trees of a hardy but decorative variety, was the topic which consumed most of the attention of the Kiwanis club at today’s luncheon. The barren appearance of the highway west of the city has been in the minds of the Kiwanis for some months ... It was recommended that Canadian poplars be used. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
When the wind, for the first time in weeks, changed from east to northwest Sunday and gained in velocity, many fruitgrowers who had Bosc and Anjou pears in their orchards awaiting pickers had a sickening feeling that, perhaps, the Weather man, who had been so kind, was going to desert them. However, the wind died down Sunday night and the loss in windfalls was not above normal of this season of the year. — Hood River News
Farm Machinery Rationed Here By Local Board — Effective immediately, the Wasco county war board today elected a committee of three farmers to ration farm machinery under the terms of the government order issued Sept. 17...All types of farm machinery now will be rationed by the board with county headquarters in The Dalles. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Threat of lightning accidentally setting off an explosive charge closed Highway 30 for five hours on Tuesday two miles west of Hood River. Contractors on an interstate highway construction project had been advised there was no threat of lightning, and charges were placed Tuesday in a cliff overlooking the highway. The blast was scheduled for Wednesday morning. The skies suddenly blackened and lightning flashed nearby. There was danger that the lightning might set off a heavy powder charge already in place, so about 5 p.m. Glenn Starkey, state resident engineer for the Hood River area, authorized shutting off traffic until weather cleared. — Hood River News
The State Highway Department said the Columbia River Highway west of Hood River may be reopened to traffic this afternoon but that the closure will more likely continue until Saturday. A bulldozer was working today above the south side of the highway loosening unstable material that had threatened to crash down on the highway. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Like deer hunters statewide, local nimrods found the opening weekend of deer season less than profitable. Hood River sports shops that normally get an earful from bragging hunters had boring weekends, and those meat markets that dress out kills for hunters weren’t doing all that much dressing. There were a few different reasons for the small take of buck mule deer, none of which was poor aim. First, the weather wasn’t cooperative. Second, the full moon was poor timing. And third, and maybe most importantly, the winter kill of deer trimmed numbers considerably. — Hood River News
RAJNEESHPURAM — The new city formed by the followers of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh has hired two former sheriff’s deputies as their first policemen, dubbed “public safety officers” by the Indian guru’s red-garbed disciples. City officials said their first duty was to patrol Rajneeshpuram and the rest of the surrounding ranch, dubbed “Rancho Rajneesh,” to enforce a ban on hunting during the deer season, which began Saturday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Examination of the proposed White Salmon River Hydroelectric project by Klickitat County citizens began this week when the steering committee and four working groups of the county's Citizen Task Force held their first meetings. This committee and the working groups also issued a call for interested county residents to join the four working groups, which will be examining the specific technical details of the proposal. A 13-member committee gathered to define the scope of the citizen participation program. — White Salmon Enterprise.
2002 — 20 years ago
The Hood River County School Board meets Wednesday for the first time since September’s administrative upheaval. Superintendent Jerry Sessions resigned Sept. 25, two days after Hood River Valley High School Principal Ben Kolb abruptly quit to take a job in California. Session’s resignation takes effect at the end of the school year. — Hood River News
“May you live in interesting times.” That Chinese curse could have been the subtitle of Columbia Gorge Community College’s annexation of Hood River, which came just months before Oregon’s financial implosion in Salem. Promised state funds to offset annexation costs — and give the college a head-start on facilities — were an early casualty of the legislative budget crisis. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Klickitat County Planning Department has issued a mitigated determination of non-signifiance for a proposed preliminary plat that would create eight lots in a subdivision on Powerhouse Road, of State Route 141 about three miles north of White Salmon. White Salmon Enterprise
