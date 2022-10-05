Ferry, The Dalles, 1953.jpg

The Dalles ferry heads across the Columbia River from a dock at Union Street to Dallesport in 1953. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

1922 — 100 years ago

During the past week, prominent taxpayers have discussed the coming election to fill places on the city council, rendered vacant by the expiration of terms of the mayor and several counselors. It is now certain that the candidacy of Walter Walters for mayor will be opposed by Robert Perigo, who has, following many requests, consented to run for the post. — Hood River News

Scrap Drive 1942

Students are enlisted to help supply an urgent need for metal brought on by World War II, as this 1942 advertisement in The Dalles Daily Chronicle proclaims.
2002 TD history

Jeff Stewart’s Alaskan cedar totem pole will be bound for Mosier soon,” promises the caption under this photograph published Sept. 22, 2002, in The Dalles Daily Chronicle and credited to Mark Gibson.