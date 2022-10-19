Safeway Third St. The Dalles 1970

Safeway celebrates a grand opening at their Third Street location downtown The Dalles in 1970. The store was located in the building currently housing Sawyers Ace Hardware. Image scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle.

1922 — 100 years ago

During the last 15 days the traffic officers have been busy in the county. While there is quite a long list of arrests, Traffic Officer Wood states that the warnings have exceeded arrests by at least ten to one. He states that wagons are covered by the Motor Vehicle Law on overloads, and are allowed 500 lbs. to the inch of the tire width, but no load shall exceed 7000 pounds combined weight of wagon and load. State traffic inspectors H. Griffith and Chester Wiles were in Hood River with loadameters and, together with local officers, checked up many loads. — Hood River News

Ad detail from the Oct. 12, 1922, Hood River News.
A very straightforward ad appearing in the Oct. 13, 1922, Hood River News.
INDIAN SUMMER? Leaves that a few short weeks ago were a deep green have turned to gold and bronze in this section of the Hood River Valley. The tower rising from the leafy surroundings is near the power plant on the Hood River. After a week of rain, the skies had cleared during the weekend here and remained blue for what many hoped would be the beginning of a long Indian summer. — Oct. 18, 1962, Hood River News
Advertisement for the "Curl a wave" from Oct. 16, 1962, The Dalles Daily Chronicle.
A political ad in the Oct. 20, 1922, Hood River News begins, “The purpose of the compulsory public school attendance bill is to insure (sic) the instruction of all Oregon children of grammar school age in a common language, a common history and common ideals, to the end that American unity shall be promoted, American ideals safeguarded and American institutions perpetuated.”