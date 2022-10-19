1922 — 100 years ago
During the last 15 days the traffic officers have been busy in the county. While there is quite a long list of arrests, Traffic Officer Wood states that the warnings have exceeded arrests by at least ten to one. He states that wagons are covered by the Motor Vehicle Law on overloads, and are allowed 500 lbs. to the inch of the tire width, but no load shall exceed 7000 pounds combined weight of wagon and load. State traffic inspectors H. Griffith and Chester Wiles were in Hood River with loadameters and, together with local officers, checked up many loads. — Hood River News
Vigorous enforcement of the city ordinances relative to property lights on all vehicles has been decided upon by the traffic officers of The Dalles as a result of failure on the part of the public to obey the warnings and requests that have been sounded. All motor vehicles must carry two lights in front that will correspond with the state law in this matter, and a tail light. Wagons are required when used at night to carry a rear light. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Referral cards providing for supplemental gasoline ration books when rationing starts will be issued to migratory and regular farm workers from one section to another during the present harvesting season, it is now announced by the regional office of the War Manpower commission. Reiteration of policy and information as to the method of protecting farm workers against being stranded was voiced by William L. Mitchell, associate director of the National Bureau of Employment Security. — Hood River News
Twenty more pictures of local boys serving with the armed forces have been added the past week on the bulletin board in the lobby of the White Salmon post office. This makes a total of 67 pictures yesterday morning. — White Salmon Enterprise
Whereas Oct. 27, 1942 is to be observed throughout the United States as Navy day in recognition of the invaluable and indispensable services of the navy of the United States ... Not therefore I, Norval Martin, mayor of Dalles City, do hereby call upon the patriotic citizens of this city to participate in the observance of Navy day and to close all houses of business from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Mayor Robert Nielson issued his first veto to a city ordinance Monday night when he returned a parking work permit bill to the council unsigned. The mayor listed four reasons why he refused to sign the ordinance, which was an amendment to the existing law setting fees for parking work permits in metered areas of the city. Councilmen passed the amendment over the veto by a two-thirds majority. — Hood River News
Fifteen members of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee met Tuesday night with White Salmon Valley School officials to crystallize committee ideas resulting from their recent study of school building needs. A long range plan has resulted from the committee’s study of present buildings and facilities. The first step agreed upon by committee members is the need for a full-unit High School to be completed as promptly as possible. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Circuit Court decision upholding validity of the District 9 school consolidation election was appealed today to the Oregon Supreme Court. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
A proposal to city council suggesting that stop signs be removed from 13th Street on Taylor and eventually on Belmont to encourage more traffic on the west link of the future couplet went under fire last Tuesday when the council gathered at city hall. But in the end, a change was authorized that will allow traffic on 13th Street to proceed through the Taylor Street intersection without stopping. — Hood River News
Seasonal factors cause the Klickitat County unemployment drop to 11 percent from a July rate of 19.8 percent, leaving it with the eight highest unemployment rate in the state. Commissioner of the Employment Security Division, Norward. J. Brooks, said the statewide unemployment figure is the lowest since Dec. 1981, still significantly higher than the 9.3 rate in August 1981. —White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles City Council Monday gave the green light to seek up to $500,000 in a federal grant to renovate the Stadelman Building for use as a senior and community center ... the Stadelman Bulding is at First and Laughlin Streets and it was acquired by the city when it exchanged to Stadelman the Inland Marine Property on Bargeway Road. The exchange gave the city the necessary rail and street right of way to complete the widening of First Street. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
Four contenders for state offices spoke out this week against the proposed closure of the Cascade Locks High School. Resident Lynne Kononen asked for their opinions at a candidate’s forum hosted at the city’s administration building by the Columbia Gorge Lions Club Wednesday evening. — Hood River News
Klickitat County and Washington State Parks have been exchanging correspondence regarding the county’s request to remove the old railroad span that crosses Fisher Hill Road and the Klickitat River. The span is part of the former BNSF right of way, and has been claimed by State Parks as part of the proposed Rails to Trails corridor from Lyle to Centerville. County officials claim the bridge’s vertical clearance of 12’4 present a problem. — White Salmon Enterprise
Economic recovery, public education and affordable electricity provided common threads for candidates who spoke at an election forum Friday night in the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. — The Dalles Chronicle
