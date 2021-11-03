1921 — 100 years ago
A magnificent gift towards a community hospital for Hood River County was announced on Wednesday, when E.O. Blanchar, of the First National Bank, reported that Miss A. Spring, well known East Side orchardist, now of Colorado, has deeded to him in trust an 8-acre orchard tract on the East Side. According to the terms of the deed, the property, which should realize more than $5,000, is to be sold within a period of five years and the proceeds devoted to a community hospital. — Hood River News
The 1922 city budget will probably call for a total expenditure of about $67,000, including both discretionary and compulsory items, it was decided last night at a meeting of the city budget committee. This committee is made up of an equal number of private citizens and members of the city council. This total is within the six percent limitation, as prescribed by law. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
About the only factors needed on Friday night of last week to make the blackout of this section of the Mid-Columbia compete were the visit of the promised “enemy” bombing planes and an extension of the blackout idea to the city of White Salmon. Foul weather in Portland forced the grounding of the “enemy” planes, and a fear of Hallowe’en excesses in the White Salmon area was too strong upon its city fathers, who decided to pass up an opportunity to join in the game of make believe with the neighboring towns of Bingen and White Salmon. In the towns of Cascade Locks, Bingen and Hood River, the blackout was as near complete as even the most ardent member of the Civil Defense committee could desire. — Hood River News
1961 — 60 years ago
A flurry of petitions have greeted plans of the Port of Cascade Locks to buy the Bridge of the Gods for a reported $950,000, according to Cascade Locks Port Commissioner Karl Rosenback. With Commissioner Harry Cranblett, Rosenback voted against the idea when the port voted to pursue the purchase last month. A crucial meeting of the port, when they’ll vote on the issue of a revenue bond to finance the bridge purchase, will be held in Cascade Locks Monday, Nov. 9. Current owner of the bridge is A.C. Allyn Co., Spokane. — Hood River News
The heaviest rainfall The Dalles has experienced this fall was recorded here last night and this morning. According to figures released by Port of The Dalles, .38 of an inch was the precipitation, as compared to .08 for last Saturday and .02 for Sunday. It is reported that the heaviest downpour occurred about 4 o’clock this morning. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A proclamation by Gov. Mark Hatfield will end the 1961 fire season restrictions at midnight tonight, the North Central Oregon District of the State Board of Forestry reported today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Facing an increased work load in the months ahead, the county took steps Monday to “beef up” its planning staff by approving a recommendation to hire two new persons. They are Wendy Ott and Susan Fast, both approved as assistant planners. The pre-planned staff addition anticipated a reworking for the county’s comprehensive plan which went before the state Land Conservation and Development Commission Friday. — Hood River News
A public hearing on petitions to incorporate a new town near Antelope in Wasco County is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wasco County Circuit Courtroom. The applicants are followers of an Indian spiritual man whom they described in their literature as the world’s most controversial mystic. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Klickitat County Mental Health Services, the county agency responsible for providing metal health resources, is expecting a decline in in services following a state Department of Social and Health Services plan submitted to the governor that community mental health services would be chopped by 50%, said county agency director Dallas Patten. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
The fall rains have started and officials from two government agencies are keeping a vigilant eye on the flood plain around Highway 35. The Oregon Department of Transportation and U.S. Forest Service are watching for excessively muddy waters in Newton Creek and the White River that will signal the movement of glacial sediment on the upper slopes of Mount Hood. In the fall of 2000, heavy rains sent more than 600,000 cubic yards of material coursing down Newton Creek and White River. That debris flow washed out a 20-foot span of roadway at the northern end of the White River Bridge and structurally undermined the Newton Creek Bridge and another 20-foot section of pavement in that vicinity. — Hood River News
Wasco County resident Richard Murray was awarded $222,000 this week in a circuit court decision involving land-use on his 20.5 acre parcel at Sevenmile Hill in The Dalles. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
City officials from both Bingen and White Salmon are expressing concern about roal and soil excavation taking place in the hills overlooking the city of Bingen. However, owner of the property, Merlin Vezina, contends the complaints are misguided. Vezine explained that road work on the site is taking place simply to accommodate building a fence line for an adjacent property owner. White Salmon city officials are threatening to deny Vezina’s annexation application if he does not stop the work following a “procedural stop action” issuance. — White Salmon Enterprise
