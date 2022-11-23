1922 — 100 years ago
As a result of a deal consummated last week, A.S. Keir is now the owner of the store building which includes the premises occupied by himself and the adjoining Book & Art Store on Oak Street. The building, of brick, is located in the heart of the business section of town, and is a part of the E.L. Smith estate. The price paid was $15,000. — Hood River News
Wasco County’s public utilities have been assessed at $5,151,114.71, according to word received at the office of County Assessor James A. Davis today. This assessment, which is made by the state tax commission, covers such properties as railroads, telephone companies, electric and power companies and other public utility corporations. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Local selective service boards this week were notified to carry out the “teen-age” draft act by the following actions: 1. Deferment of farm workers, of ages 18-45, who are necessary to and regularly engaged in the work of agriculture; 2. Distribution of questionnaires to 18- and 19-year-old registrants who will begin to be included as their order numbers are reached; 3. Deferment of high school students in the 18- and 19-year groups, if the students request it and if they are in the last half of the Autumn to Spring school year … — Hood River News
Edgar H. Canfield, prosecuting attorney of Klickitat county for the past four years, was granted a leave of absence last week by the board of county commissioners. Canfield will enter the armed services as a volunteer candidate for ‘officers’ training. — White Salmon Enterprise
Wood Prices Set For Maupin Area — Information was received this week by the war price and rationing board at Maupin, from the OPA office in Portland, that the following applications covering wood prices have been acted upon and approved as per the following report. George G. Magill, Wamic— 4-foot blackwood, $6.50 per cord, f. o. b. ranch; 16-inch blockwood, dry pine or fir, $6.50 per cord, f. o. b. ranch....— The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Christmas decorations went up on the streets of the Heights and downtown business areas Sunday and will remain until after New Years — unless heavy winds decide otherwise. Each year for the past 14 years, business men of Hood River, with assistance of volunteers with ladder trucks from Oregon – Washington Telephone Co. and Pacific Power & Light have put up decorations on a volunteer basis. — Hood River News
Your contributions are urgently needed to meet the 1962 required goal established for this area by the Columbia River Girl Scout Council. $650.00 is the required amount and to date $245.00 has been received. Most of the funds received so far have come from interested business men generous to our cause. But to meet our goal it is necessary that you, the parents of our Girl Scouts, donate to this program also. — White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
“A Voice of My Own,” by Elinor Jones, a tribute to women writers, is the first offering of the season by the Hood River Valley High School Drama Department. This imaginative “collage for voices” traces the emergence and growing influence of women in literature through interwoven excerpts from the words and works of 24 outstanding female writers. — Hood River News
Klickitat County seems to be beating the odds for the top instant prize in the new Washington State Lottery with two $5,000 winners in the first week of the contest. Gina Clark, Lyle, was one of the lucky winners. Although only 13 and not allowed to purchase lottery tickets, according to the rules there is no age restriction on redeeming or possessing the tickets. Her father previously bought 100 tickets and split them between family members. — White Salmon Enterprise
The District 12 school board may have to arrange for use of church basements next fall for some of the first and second grade classes. This step might be decided upon in preference to double-shifting, which would be bound to have substantial opposition from parents. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
On Jan. 1, the cost of crossing the Bridge of the Gods will go up — unless drivers go buy the book. The Port of Cascade Locks Board of Commissioners approved increasing the tolls for single trips by automobiles, and for commercial vehicles and motor homes … Rates for commercial trucks and buses will increase from 75 cents per axle to $1 per axle. The toll for automobiles will remain at 75 cents per crossing with the purchase of an automobile coupon book. — Hood River News
The Bingen-White Salmon Police Department is enhancing its crime-solving capabilities with the creation of a new position: For the first time, the force will now have a full-time detective on payroll. Jim Andring, who has more than 16 years of experience, was promoted effective Oct. 1. Andring said the number of criminal cases the department is handling made the move necessary. — White Salmon Enterprise
A delegation from Mosier formally asked the Chenowith School Board to approve an effort to annex the old Mosier School District (No. 52) boundary in into the Hood River County School District. — The Dalles Chronicle
