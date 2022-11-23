1964 Jan. 24, City Park, Union Street, The Dalles.jpg

A picnic structure at City Park, Fifth and Union, appeared to be worse for wear on Jan. 24, 1964, when this photograph was taken for The Dalles Daily Chronicle. Scanned from a 35mm black-and-white film negative from the Chronicle archives.
Red Cross poster 1922

“Striking New Red Cross Poster” is the headline for a short story appearing in the Nov. 17, 1922, Hood River News. It continues, “Riveting the attention of the beholder on the fact that the American Red Cross is chartered by Congress as an official volunteer relief organization the dome of the Capitol at Washington, upon which is superimposed a large Red Cross, is the central figure of a new poster for the Annual Red Cross Roll Call.”

1922 — 100 years ago

As a result of a deal consummated last week, A.S. Keir is now the owner of the store building which includes the premises occupied by himself and the adjoining Book & Art Store on Oak Street. The building, of brick, is located in the heart of the business section of town, and is a part of the E.L. Smith estate. The price paid was $15,000. — Hood River News

Hitler Cat-IMG

Though he can’t help his appearance, Wotta Puss, prince funny face of the New York Humane Society Shelter, has decided to do something about it. The cat with the Hitler face is joining the navy as the pet of C.S. Cooper, stationed at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
HR History 1942

“Within a few hours after the suggested had been presented to them by members of the War Bonds savings Committee, all teachers of Hood River City schools had combined to play their parts in the war effort by subscribing to the Payroll Savings Plan,” says the cutline on this photo appearing on A1 in the Nov. 27, 1942, Hood River News. “In appreciation of their effort, they have been awarded the Minute Man Flag, which will be proudly displayed in the schools.” The teachers are standing outside of what is now Hood River Middle School, then the high school.
Christmas 1962

Junior Chamber of Commerce had a busy weekend installing overhead Christmas decorations on Dalles streets. Decorations were checked by city firemen to see that they were in good condition for installation, and equipment of Pacific Power & Light Co. and Pacific Northwest Bell was used in the job of installing the festoons high above street. Project is sponsored by Retail Division of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce.
HR history 1962

LIGHTS PREPARED — Power company lineman Gene Jones prepares a connection to help light up Hood River’s Christmas street decorations. Businessmen and utilities joined forces sand equipment to put the bright ornaments in place on Sunday. 
Migrant Head Start

A young Ramos smiles as she opens a book during her morning at Preschool Room 1 at the new Migrant Head Start building in The Dalles. Mark Gibson photo.