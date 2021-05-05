1921 — 100 years ago
Early next week, the road signs for this county will arrive and Roadmaster Nichols will undertake the work of putting them into position. The signs are of rustless iron, heavily enameled and will prove a boon to all visitors to this valley. Plans are now going forward for two big signboards to be placed east and west of the city with the object of persuading the tourist that there is something worth seeing in the valley beyond the Heights. — Hood River News
Plans for the new municipal auditorium, bonds for the construction of which were voted May 12, 1920, will be drawn by Houghtaling and Dougan, Portland architects, it was decided yesterday afternoon. Out of the $125,000 bond issue voted, $114,000 will be expended in the construction of the building, the other $11,000 having been used for the purchase of a site at Third and Federal streets. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Exceptionally good progress was made by workers of the Ziebarth Construction company and several Pacific Power and Light and Oregon-Washington Telephone company employees last Saturday as they swung into action and succeeded in placing all the reflectors in place on the six light poles which will illuminate the new Hood River Recreational Area field immediately south of the high school, enabling night softball to become a reality. — Hood River News
Returning to The Dalles last night were six members of the Columbia Heights school hiking club, accompanied by Robert Johnson and Irving Elle, who spent the week-end on an overnight hike to Wahtum lake near Lost lake. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Both Hood River County school districts got solid approval for 1961-62 school budgets that ran well beyond the 6 percent annual limitation, according to the voting held here Monday, May 1. In addition, County Unit district voters elected a full slate of members to 10 district local committees in the annual balloting. — Hood River News
Facing another season of problems, members of the Wasco County Wheat Growers Association last night heard about prospects for marketing and government help in solving the wheat problem. Sherman County wheat rancher Allen Tom said the omnibus “do-it-yourself bill” introduced is especially tailored to fit the solutions looked for by Oregon wheat growers. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
A proposal for an increase in water use rates was forwarded to the Hood River City Council Tuesday, after the council’s water and parks committee decided to approve a plan drawn by City Manager Bruce Erickson. The rate increase plan was drawn by Erickson in an effort to provide necessary revenues to balance the water department budget for the fiscal year beginning June 1.
The water use rate hike would likely supply enough revenues to erase a present deficit in the proposed 1981-82 budget. The rate increase would generate approximately $9,000 for the budget year 1981-82. — Hood River News
The Dalles City Council has told Cox Cablevision to make up its own mind whether to add two new channels and increase rates 75 cents a month to cover the cost. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The White Salmon Valley School Board gave approval for seniors making a written request to have the last five days of school, June 1 through 5, off since graduation is scheduled for May 31. The board also gave a tentative OK for a senior activity day in lieu of any class skip day. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
The Hood River County Historical Museum hosts its grand opening celebration this weekend. Special guest speaker will be Bill Pattison, a longtime museum supporter and past board member. The museum has undergone a face-lift during the past year, with a 1,800-square foot addition and extensive landscaping. — Hood River News
Inch by inch, negotiations are narrowing the impasse between members of the Oregon School Employees Association, Chapter 40 — a union which represents all classified employees working four hours or more per day — and The Dalles School District. They have been without a contract since September 2000. — The Dalles Chronicle
The City of Bingen is seeking input on a proposal to reroute Dry Creek. The project is designed to reduce the possible damage caused by flooding along Dry Creek and address safety and aesthetics. — White Salmon Enterprise
