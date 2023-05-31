1923 — 100 years ago
Two high school annuals published in this county are now off the presses and are circulating among the parents and friends of the students. The Mascot, HRHS annual, comprises 100 pages, fully up to the usual high standards of similar publications by the local high school students. The edition was 400 and every copy has already been disposed of. The Odellian, which, as its name implies, is the publication of Odell High School, this year makes its debut. — Hood River News
One thousand cars are to come through White Salmon from Yakima over the new Mt. Adams Scenic Highway on the day the road is opened, presumably June 20th and many will attend the Rose Show at Portland. The highway will be one of the most scenic routes in the northwest. — White Salmon Enterprise
Amid the applause of the citizens of The Dalles and employees of the O.-W. R. & N. company who attended the tie treating plant celebration yesterday, five carloads of ties were loaded into one of the giant retorts, the closed, pressure turned on the solution poured into the receptacle. Thus marked the actual beginning of operation of the largest treating plant owed by the Union Pacific system, and in the words of J.P. O’Brien, probably the biggest of its kind in the world. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
City To Vote On Kindergartens — Legal voters of School District No. 3 (city schools) are to have an opportunity to vote on the question of whether or not kindergartens shall be established in this district to take care of children, whose parents, especially mothers, are to engage in essential industries, such as working in fruit in orchards or canneries. The election is to be held in conformance with the new law and is to take place June 21 at Park Street School. — Hood River News
Two high school seniors will receive their diplomas at the graduation exercises of the Lyle High School Friday evening. They are Henry Tuthill, valedictorian, and John Clark, salutatorian. — White Salmon Enterprise
Although today was celebrated generally as a business holiday, Memorial Day, Sunday, May 30, brought the principal observances in The Dalles. The Eagles participated in their annual commemoration Saturday night, while the churches and veterans organizations observed the occasion yesterday, chiefly at 11 a.m. in all places. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Apple Growers Association has called bids on a new storage building at Windmaster corner, but a decision on whether to go ahead with construction this year remains to be made. “It depends on the size of the crop,” Said J.E. Klahre, AGA general manager. “It won’t be determined until June 10.” Building site is the northwest corner at the Windmaster intersection. A building with a 225,000 box storage capacity has tentatively been planned on a 10-acre piece of land. — Hood River News
Three timber sales in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest were reported Friday, including the sale of 6.6 million board feet of timber in the Willard District to Broughton Lumber Co. for $160,211. — White Salmon Enterprise
The MCSCA First Annual Open Horse Show and Junior Rodeo got underway this morning with breeding classes opening the two-day event, hosed by the Ft. Dalles Riders. Performance classes and rodeo events were to begin this afternoon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
More than 170 students from Hood River Valley and Cascade Locks high schools will step forward into a new life at graduation ceremonies this week. While some will go directly into the world of work, many are planning to continue their education at colleges, universities or technical schools. Many scholarship awards will help them on their way. Hood River Valley will graduate about 160 students Thursday in the school gymnasium … Cascade Locks will graduate 13 seniors Friday. — Hood River News
If any faces or scenery on the Portland edition of “PM Magazine” next week seem familiar, don’t make a double-take — those places should look very familiar to White Salmon area residents. The magazine crew cruised into town last week and spent two days enjoying the area’s sights. — White Salmon Enterprise
A 104-degree temperature, set Sunday, is apparently a new record high for May in The Dalles, surpassing 101 degrees for May in 1947 and 1956. Aside from discomfort, there were no reports of trouble from the heat, however. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Columbia Gorge Community College officials are watching the progress of legislation that would help fund a Hood River satellite campus. Frank Toda, CGCC president, said Senate Bill 720 authorizes $250 million in capital construction at community colleges around the state. CGCC is slated to receive $9.35 of that funding — if the college can pass a bond levy to provide an equal match. — Hood River News
Citing fearful encounters with dogs running loose in the community, several citizens urged members of the White Salmon City Council to do something about the ongoing problem. Residents described misadventures with aggressive dogs and appealed to the city to address the issue. — White Salmon Enterprise
A year and a half ago, Wasco County set up a pilot program with seven drug court participants. Last Friday, the first two people graduated from the program. — The Dalles Chronicle
