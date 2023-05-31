History Hotel Shaniko

The Hotel Shaniko welcomes guests in Shaniko, an “Oregon ghost town” south of Moro in Sherman County. Despite the ghosts, there’s plenty to explore in town, which was once a major hub for wool production and shipping in central Oregon.

1923 — 100 years ago

Two high school annuals published in this county are now off the presses and are circulating among the parents and friends of the students. The Mascot, HRHS annual, comprises 100 pages, fully up to the usual high standards of similar publications by the local high school students. The edition was 400 and every copy has already been disposed of. The Odellian, which, as its name implies, is the publication of Odell High School, this year makes its debut. — Hood River News

Hood River history 1943

There aren’t many of these grand old warriors left, but 7 million of the great-grandsons and great, great-grandsons of these men and their comrades are fighting in uniform today. They’re united in a common cause — to lick the Axis. Place a wreath in memory of those who are gone; carry on with another War Bond for those who fight today. 
Memorial Day 1983

Marching in memory of comrades: Local U.S. Military and National Guard solders remember the fallen as they march down a lane in Odd Fellows Cemetery during annual memorial services for war dead on Memorial Day, 1983.