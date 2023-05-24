1998 The Dalles history

City of The Dalles crews begin tearing out an old, unused rail line snaking across E. Second and E. Third streets at the east end of downtown in 1998. The work was part of a project to create a roundabout at the nearby junction of Brewery Grade and old Highway 30. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

1923 — 100 years ago

The general trend of the labor market is seen this year in the prices fixed this season for strawberry pickers and packers by the Apple Growers association. The price for pickers has been fixed at 10 cents per carrier of six hallocks, with the provision that all pickers who remain with the grower through the entire season shall receive a bonus of 2 cents per carrier. The price for packing will be 18 cents per crate, with the provision that all packers who remain with the grower through the entire season shall receive a bonus of 4 cents per crate. — Hood River News

April 30, 1943 ad detail

"The Nation's Rations" info box appearing in the April 30, 1943, Hood River News.
Poppy for the Mayor, 1963

Poppy for the Mayor — According to tradition, Mayor Robert Neilson gets the first Legion poppy as sales were ready to begin this week. Sales start on Saturday. The young saleslady who’s combining a bonus hug for the mayor with the poppy presentation is Teressa Lee, daughter of Mrs. Velma Lee. Veterans of Foreign Wars will also launch their Buddy Poppy sales, with both types featured for the coming Memorial Day celebration. 
1943 newspaper ad

In 1943, newspapers were a source of “Hometown News” for those serving in the armed forces, according to this advertisement in the 1943 The Dalles Daily Chronicle. 