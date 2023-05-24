Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
City of The Dalles crews begin tearing out an old, unused rail line snaking across E. Second and E. Third streets at the east end of downtown in 1998. The work was part of a project to create a roundabout at the nearby junction of Brewery Grade and old Highway 30.
Poppy for the Mayor — According to tradition, Mayor Robert Neilson gets the first Legion poppy as sales were ready to begin this week. Sales start on Saturday. The young saleslady who’s combining a bonus hug for the mayor with the poppy presentation is Teressa Lee, daughter of Mrs. Velma Lee. Veterans of Foreign Wars will also launch their Buddy Poppy sales, with both types featured for the coming Memorial Day celebration.
The general trend of the labor market is seen this year in the prices fixed this season for strawberry pickers and packers by the Apple Growers association. The price for pickers has been fixed at 10 cents per carrier of six hallocks, with the provision that all pickers who remain with the grower through the entire season shall receive a bonus of 2 cents per carrier. The price for packing will be 18 cents per crate, with the provision that all packers who remain with the grower through the entire season shall receive a bonus of 4 cents per crate. — Hood River News
White Salmon’s new butter factory, the Mt. Adams Creamery, opened this week for business and is now receiving large shipments of cream from various sections of the White Salmon valley. P.D. Willig, an experienced butter maker, is in charge of the plant, located on Jewett Avenue in a splendid building recently purchased for that purpose. —White Salmon Enterprise
Final plans for a monster celebration in which the entire community of The Dalles will be asked to take part, the occasion being the formal opening of the tie treating plant Friday, will be formulated at the weekly meeting to the Chamber of Commerce tonight, according to an announcement made today by L. Barnum, president of the board. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
State Widens Tucker Road — A real improvement to the state secondary highway on the west side (formerly the west side market road) has been in hand for the past two weeks and is now nearing completion. A state highway crew, with the necessary equipment, has widened, rocked and surfaced the shoulders on each side of this concrete highway, from the city limits south and has, in effect, made this highway about half as wide again as it has been for the many years since it was built under the old market road fund. — Hood River News
Alfalfa fields in the Klickitat valley wheat belt showed signs of damage due to heavy frosts during the last week, especially of young alfalfa seeded last year. Weather continues to be quite cool so wheat is not growing as fast as usual.—White Salmon Enterprise
Three drug stores were burglarized over the week-end, two at Hood River, Saturday night, and one at Maupin, Sunday night. The sheriff’s office at The Dalles, assisted by state police, today is investigating the robbery at Maupin, where unknown parties forced their way in last night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Commencement at two area high schools will feature outstanding students as speakers: Dave Jensen, valedictorian, and Linda Barnett, salutatorian, for Cascade Locks, and Gary Veatch, valedictorian, and Mrs. Eileen Murrow, salutatorian, at Mosier. Cascade Locks graduates 11 this year and Mosier 17, it’s last and largest high school class. Next year, Mosier becomes part of the Chenowith district. — Hood River News
The Methodist Men’s Club in White Salmon will receive their Charter from the National association of Methodist Men. The men’s Club is a division of the General Board of Lay activities of The Methodist Church.—White Salmon Enterprise
Lyle High School will graduate a class of 12 this evening in a program for which Clyde Beard, principal of The Dalles High School, will be speaker. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Pine Grove’s Blossom Day Smorgasbord, the granddaddy of spring blossom events, has been served for the last time. Sponsors of the smorgasbord, which actually started the Blossom Day observance, have decided to make the 30th annual smorgasbord, served April 24, the last one. “Thirty years is enough,” said Mary Moore, who has chaired the smorgasbord since it started. “There are plenty of other things going on. They won’t miss us.” — Hood River News
The sixth annual Bingen-White Salmon May Fest will kick off Friday night at 9 with an adult dance at the Park Center featuring the band “Football Diesel.” A wide assortment of activities, booths and other musical entertainment will engulf the three-day festival. —White Salmon Enterprise
School District 12 directors Monday eliminated three sports programs, four assistant coaching jobs and some teaching and aide positions reducing the proposed budget by $179,430. A June 28 ballot will seek $3,428,544. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Citizen activists in Hood River are on the move to give voters a stronger voice on two major land-use issues. One group involved in waterfront planning submitted a proposed ballot measure to the city early last week. Several days later, another initiative was filed with the county by a newly formed group concerned about residential development within a forest zone. — Hood River News
The Klickitat County Board of Commissioners has accepted a bid of $60,000 to develop infrastructure on five lots at the Dallesport Industrial Park. Crestline, based in The Dalles, outbid four other companies for the project.—White Salmon Enterprise
Henry Weinhard’s will come home to Oregon. His new address: Full Sail Brewing, Hood River. Full Sail recently signed an agreement with Miller Brewing Co. to brew and bottle Henry Weinhard’s brands at Full Sale starting July 1. — The Dalles Chronicle
