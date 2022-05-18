1922 — 100 years ago
All arrangements for the big celebration of Apple Blossom Day are now complete, and with the prospect of several thousands of people visiting the valley, the only thing lacking is the apple blossoms themselves in the lower valley. The remarkable heat wave of the first three days of this week forced the blossoms quickly through the stages of pink to falling, and already by Wednesday, a number of orchardists of the close in to town sections stated that the ground under the trees was white with petals from the Spitzenberg trees, and that the Newton blossoms were already at their best. — Hood River News
The Columbia continued to come up today, the official reading this morning showing 19.9 feet, or an increase of 1.7 feet during the last 24 hours. Reports from up river received here this morning stated that the upper Columbia and Snake rivers, two of the main tributaries of the body of water which flows by The Dalles, are still high, with hot weather in the mountains melting the snow very rapidly. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The Hood River County USDA War Board has been designated to handle applications for construction of farm buildings and agricultural processing plants otherwise prohibited by the War Production Board’s recent building conservation order. To conserve war materials, the WPB has restricted the use of materials for construction which exceeds certain definite limits. Special authorization is necessary before construction can be started. — Hood River News
The clock of rising prices was moved back to March today and halted. From now on, no retail merchant may charge more for consumer products than the highest price he charged in March. While the price control order was not expected to result in any startling reductions, economists figured that the average drop in the cost of living would be about 1 1/2 percent. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Setting in motion the machinery for Hood River County’s newest attempt at a school merger, members of the Rural School Board are on record this week by an 11-1 vote as favoring the organization of Districts One and Three into a single unit. Further, the board directed that if the merger is approved, it should become effective July 1, 1963. — Hood River News
Because of an extremely light turnout, perhaps as low as 42 percent, the ballot count proceeded rapidly last night. The county’s clerk’s office had most of the ballot boxes in by 11 p.m. and returns from some of the outlying precincts were received by phone. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Provisions were made by county budgeters to fund a one-way couplet project in Hood River late Tuesday, but the amount provided fell far short of City of Hood River hopes. Budget committee members completed and passed a public works budget that included just $30,000 for the one-way couplet. The city had requested $400,000. — Hood River News
Oregon State Police issued misdemeanor citations to 26 people who they said were involved in a game bird fight in the Sevenmile Hill area on Saturday... All will appear in district court June 7. The maximum fine is $1,000 and maximum jail sentence is a year. OSP Sgt. Joe Schwab, said that the OSP had been receiving reports of such activities for a year. He said an airplane was used to film the activities and five OSP officers closed off all the entrances and issued the citation. Approximately 30 birds were found at the scene. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
White Salmon Valley School Board members unanimously appointed Gerald A. Matosich to fill the board position left vacant by Dave Hill. Matosich will represent constituents from the Underwood area. Board Chairman Bill Boyden said the board was very pleased to have four candidates with interest in education. Matosich said due to his religious and personal philosophy, he is committed to the achievement and maintenance of quality education in the public schools. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Hood River mountaineer Scott Woolums reached the summit of Mt. Everest Thursday morning at about 10:45 a.m. Nepal time. While standing on the top of the highest mountain in the world — at 29,035 feet — he took time to call home on his satellite phone. “He said there were about 35 people on the summit,” said Yvette Blanchette, office manager for Adventures International, Woolums’ adventure travel company. “He said the weather was beautiful, sunny and clear. They could see clear down to both Tibet and Nepal.” — Hood River News
Sewer rates would go up over 30 percent in the next three years under a proposal to help pay for a new sewer plant in The Dalles ... A new plant is proposed for a site next to the existing plant. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Klickitat County’s plan to create an “energy overlay zone” to streamline regulatory approval of possible energy development projects has entered a new phase. Dana Peck, director of the county’s Economic Development department, said his office sent out pre- consultation letters last week. The letters are going to agencies and interested parties, which are designed to building an outline from public input, Peck said. A public hearing on the proposed energy overlay zone is planned in the next two months. The energy overlay process is designed to generate a zoning map, zoning text to describe uses permitted in specified zones, and an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan to facilitate the new zoning. — White Salmon Enterprise
