1922 — 100 years ago
Realization that the temperature fell to 27 above on Monday night brought to many strawberry, pear and cherry growers a fear that the damage would be extensive. Fortunately, their fears, except in a few isolated cases, are groundless, although it is admitted that the climatic conditions were perilously near the danger point. Leroy Childs of the Experiment Station, going over weather records, decides that Tuesday was the coldest May morning in at least four years. The apple trees, owing to delayed condition of the blossoms, are quite safe for at least another week. — Hood River News
Red silken poppies, the official flower of the women’s auxiliary of the American Legion, will be sold tomorrow by members of the local unit. The poppy grows profusely in the fields of France, and the scarlet blossoms waving over the battlefield graveyards have given it a sentiment which is felt all over the world. Members of the auxiliary are engaged in making the artificial flowers this afternoon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Last Saturday a quintet of mountain climbers left Odell and headed south with the avowed intention of reaching the summit of some high hill or mountain. They reached the east slopes of Mount Hood and then hiked eastward to the summit of Lookout Mountain. The going was plenty tough, but they finally made it and noted the elevation as 6,525 feet. There was ample snow and as the air was clear they were able to get a grand view of the scenery from all points of the compass and especially of Eastern Oregon. — Hood River News
Evacuation of Wasco County Japanese — aliens and non-aliens alike — will begin in earnest here Wednesday and before the sun has waxed its hottest, another problem created by all-out war will have been solved. For tomorrow all Japanese residing in this section are to begin the first lap of a journey which will take them to a designated assembly center in Pinedale, Calif. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River County Judge Harris Higgins confirmed today that the county court has accepted a new budget for the county health office. If approved, this would mean that Dr. Leonard Hoffman would replace Dr. Grover Carter as county health officer. Higgins, in noting the court had accepted Dr. Hoffman’s budget, claimed this did not mean other personnel in the office would necessarily change. Others in the office are county health nurse Emma Hanby and a secretary. “Any other personnel changes would be made by the new health officers,” Higgins claimed. — Hood River News
The Wasco County budget committee set up an item of $250,000 Thursday to help finance the proposed 50-bed addition to the county-operated Columbia Basin Nursing Home. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
U.S. Fir, Inc., bought the Neal Creek sawmill from Champion International this week and announced plans to reopen the production facility for beams and structural timbers by June 1. Operations Manager Ray Pranther said about 350 applications have been received since the sale was finalized and the startup will include about 50 workers in the mill that has been idle for the past 18 months. Pranther said the overseas sales will be the primary market for the new company. — Hood River News
The City Councils of White Salmon and Bingen have cleared the way for the twin police departments to utilize a single phone system for emergency response. The single number will also be used by the Husum and Cherry Lane fire departments. Calls on the toll-free line will go to the county sheriff’s office in Goldendale, where a dispatcher will then contact the proper agency. Skyline Ambulance is also considering changing to the number, rather than having calls go into the hospital. Pete Kingsley, ambulance director, said that matter will probably come up at the Skyline Hospital board meeting next month. — White Salmon Enterprise
First and second place winners of the annual Wasco County Spelling Contest sponsored by the Education Service District and Wyam Kiwanis were announced at an awards dinner on Monday night. First place winners are: Tim Cochran, Dry Hollow, K-6; Natalie Wall, Wahtonka, 7-9; Stella Goette, The Dalles High School, 10-12. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
This year’s juniors might be the last students to graduate from Cascade Locks High School. Declining enrollment in Cascade Locks and growing student numbers at Hood River Valley High School suggest the need to examine whether or not to keep Cascade Locks a K-12 school, Superintendent Jerry Sessions said this week. The district has begun studying the idea of changing the school to a kindergarten through eighth grade facility, effective in 2003-2004. CLHS students would attend HRVHS or regional community colleges. — Hood River News
There has been a shift in thinking regarding the long-proposed building of a West End Annex/Senior Center building in White Salmon. Klickitat County has contracted with Bainbridge Design, Inc., a Portland engineering firm, to determine whether the White Salmon Park Center could be remodeled and expanded to house the county services annex, a senior center, and a performing arts center. If the review comes up with a positive finding, plans to construct a new building on the open lot across from the post office would be shelved. “We met with the city and the school district, and we all feel that if this works it would be best for everyone,” Klickitat County Commissioner Don Struck said. — White Salmon Enterprise
Budget presentations concluded Tuesday night during The Dalles School District budget committee meeting, with deliberations to begin this week. Some staff and parents would like to see deeper cuts at the administrative level before considering cuts that would directly affect classrooms and programs. — The Dalles Chronicle
