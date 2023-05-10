1983 Hood River News

CARNIVAL CHARACTERS — These are some of the characters visitors to the Westside Elementary School carnival might bump into on Saturday. Setting the filming start is Sean Becker. Keith Schwartz is the cop; Britt Lee the robber. Mara Fields is the race driver, Chris Guertin the ball player; Darcy Wyers the computer operator; Trisha Morrissette the artist; Dana Culbertson and Derek Price are the interviewers, and Nancy Thompson is the jogger. A parade will start things and the carnival “Family A’Fair,” will run at the school on Belmont Drive.       

 — May 11, 1983, Hood River News
CL history

(One of two) “TOWN WILL REBUILD” states a front headline in the Friday, July 6, 1934, “The Dam Chronicle,” serving Cascade Locks, following the burning July 2 of much of the town’s commercial district. At right, a 1939 issue renamed “The Cascade Locks Chronicle” features new transmission lines being built in the Gorge. The newspaper is one of many from the Gorge to be found at online at the University of Oregon online newspaper archive, oregonnews.uoregon.edu

1923 — 100 years ago

J.H. Fredricy is authority for the statement that nearly every hole in the river above the Forks has its full quota of steelheads, and he calls J.K. Carson to witness his report. Among them must be quite a number with sore mouths because anglers have for weeks been telling of the steelheads they hooked that got away. However, while every angler is at liberty to visit the upper river and gaze on these black backed beauties, it would be well to leave all poles at home until after June 1. A number of wardens are patrolling the river above the Forks and word is out that anybody caught with a fishing pole in that district stands a good chance of being relieved of enough money to buy a full fishing outfit. — Hood River News

May 11, 1963, The Dalles Daily Chronicle

Pipeline for The Dalles irrigation project is up in the air at this point, supported by steel structure in crossing Mill Creek on an alignment with Jordan Street. Connecting links will soon be installed at each end. Walkway made of steel grating, together with rails, will be installed on top of the crossing, but regular pedestrian traffic will use the nearby city footbridge.
CL history

(Two of two) “TOWN WILL REBUILD” states a front headline in the Friday, July 6, 1934, “The Dam Chronicle,” serving Cascade Locks, following the burning July 2 of much of the town’s commercial district. At right, a 1939 issue renamed “The Cascade Locks Chronicle” features new transmission lines being built in the Gorge. The newspaper is one of many from the Gorge to be found at online at the University of Oregon online newspaper archive, oregonnews.uoregon.edu