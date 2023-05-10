Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CARNIVAL CHARACTERS — These are some of the characters visitors to the Westside Elementary School carnival might bump into on Saturday. Setting the filming start is Sean Becker. Keith Schwartz is the cop; Britt Lee the robber. Mara Fields is the race driver, Chris Guertin the ball player; Darcy Wyers the computer operator; Trisha Morrissette the artist; Dana Culbertson and Derek Price are the interviewers, and Nancy Thompson is the jogger. A parade will start things and the carnival “Family A’Fair,” will run at the school on Belmont Drive.
Pipeline for The Dalles irrigation project is up in the air at this point, supported by steel structure in crossing Mill Creek on an alignment with Jordan Street. Connecting links will soon be installed at each end. Walkway made of steel grating, together with rails, will be installed on top of the crossing, but regular pedestrian traffic will use the nearby city footbridge.
(One of two) “TOWN WILL REBUILD” states a front headline in the Friday, July 6, 1934, “The Dam Chronicle,” serving Cascade Locks, following the burning July 2 of much of the town’s commercial district. At right, a 1939 issue renamed “The Cascade Locks Chronicle” features new transmission lines being built in the Gorge. The newspaper is one of many from the Gorge to be found at online at the University of Oregon online newspaper archive, oregonnews.uoregon.edu.
(Two of two) “TOWN WILL REBUILD” states a front headline in the Friday, July 6, 1934, “The Dam Chronicle,” serving Cascade Locks, following the burning July 2 of much of the town’s commercial district. At right, a 1939 issue renamed “The Cascade Locks Chronicle” features new transmission lines being built in the Gorge. The newspaper is one of many from the Gorge to be found at online at the University of Oregon online newspaper archive, oregonnews.uoregon.edu.
J.H. Fredricy is authority for the statement that nearly every hole in the river above the Forks has its full quota of steelheads, and he calls J.K. Carson to witness his report. Among them must be quite a number with sore mouths because anglers have for weeks been telling of the steelheads they hooked that got away. However, while every angler is at liberty to visit the upper river and gaze on these black backed beauties, it would be well to leave all poles at home until after June 1. A number of wardens are patrolling the river above the Forks and word is out that anybody caught with a fishing pole in that district stands a good chance of being relieved of enough money to buy a full fishing outfit. — Hood River News
G.L. Seaton has purchased the N.W. Torrey residence property in the west part of town and expects to occupy the place about the first of November, when the Torrey family are figuring on a trip to California. This property is one of the best places in this city. — White Salmon Enterprise
‘Mothers’ Day’ honored by Sorosis: Members of Sorosis club, honoring “Mother’s Day,” met in special session yesterday afternoon in the community room at the auditorium. The occasion was the first on which Sorosis club has met in the new building. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
A new War Production Board order restricting the use of seven species of western lumber, created much apprehension yesterday when manufacturers of box shook came to the conclusion that the order may mean that further making of box shooks may be curtailed to near the vanishing point. The order, effective May 13, limits use of all ponderosa pine, sugar pine, Idaho white pine, white fir, lodgepole pine, Englemann spruce and western spruce, except shingles, lath or railroad crossties … Demands for military boxing and crating have become so great, says WPB, that it was found necessary to stop unessential and less essential uses of timber. — Hood River News
A special meeting of representatives of the state department of education, the county superintendent, members of the county committee and the members of the boards of directors and principals of local school districts will be held in the grade school gym auditorium on Saturday, May 8, the purpose of which to be to discuss the maintenance and financing of our schools under the acts of the 1943 legislature. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles experienced a melodramatic pursuit about 7 o’clock Saturday evening, with police sirens screaming, bullets flying through the air and pedestrians leaping to safety. The result — three damaged automobiles, two Portland shipyard workers in the Wasco County jail and nobody injured. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Veterans in Hood River will mark Memorial Day with a parade and program on May 30, according to Evan Jones, United Veterans Council adjutant. He said the council has asked all various organizations to enter the parade, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Hood River Heights area. — Hood River News
A fine of $800 was levied Wednesday of last week against Magee Truck Service, Inc. of Klickitat, for making four shipments of lumber in the Pacific Northwest areas where the firm was not certificated by the Interstate Commerce Commission. It was the second conviction on similar charges upon which firm was serving two years of probation. — White Salmon Enterprise
The first truckload of supplies to stock local fallout shelters arrived here this morning from Troutdale. Load was discharged at Sunshine Biscuits, Inc. Supplies for this shelter include a number of 17 1/2-gallonmetal water drums, 36 cartons of crackers, six sanitation kits and one medical kit. The shelter has a capacity of 297 persons. Others receiving supplies today include the post office, J. C. Penney store, Adkisson Motor Co. and the courthouse. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Sounds of music will mix with the roar of turbines at Bonneville Dam in June, and part of that music will be provided by dozens of excited “warblers” from Westside School. Their excitement is justified. They’ll be part of a music program at the dedication of the huge new second powerhouse at Bonneville, and they expect to be singing for the President of the United States. There are some 90 youngsters in the chorus, a group led by parent volunteer Steve Kloser. — Hood River News
Klickitat County commission district boundaries apparently haven’t been changed since December 1963, and the three commissioners have now begun a study to determine how to correct population inequities which have since become established. State law provides that county commission redistricting take place no more often than once in four years. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Corps of Engineers tour train and visitor center located at Seufert Park near The Dalles Dam will start operation for the tourist season on Sunday. The tour train will operate on a five-day-a-week schedule until June 8, then switch to a seven-day-a-week schedule through Labor Day. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Within two weeks, glass walls will enclose the Hood River Library construction project … All masonry and exterior concrete work are complete. Crews finished the front steps and courtyard on Monday. The county will install the flooring and some of the bookcases, as well as mask windows and other areas in preparation for painting. — Hood River News
The Columbia River Gorge Commission’s office in White Salmon will be closed this week while the staff moves into its new 2,900 square foot facility. The CRGC headquarters is at 288 E. Jewett currently and will reopen next week in its new location next to the White Salmon Community Library. — White Salmon Enterprise
For farming families of an earlier time, the one-room schoolhouse was a central part of society where not only education, but public gatherings and worship often took place. The recently restored Endersby School is now a central feature of the Dufur Historical Society’s effort to portray that farm heritage. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
