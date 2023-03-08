Sheep Shearing 1967

This photo, of unknown date, was a photographic copy of a print created for “Mrs. Ed Gabel, Maupin,” in March 1967. Image was scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch negative.

1923 — 100 years ago

A fifty acre lawn is planned by the Hood River County Club by next fall. Grass seed, costing $2000, was purchased from an Eastern seed firm last week ... Hugh Junior, assistant green man of the Portland Golf Club, has signed a year’s contract with the Country Club and with his family will take up residence in the Oak Grove district. He will have charge of the work of constructing greens, and in this line of work he already has made a big name. — Hood River News

Cartoon 1943

An editorial cartoon in The Dalles Chronicle in spring 1943 speaks to the wartime popularity of Victory Gardens as rationing commences throughout the nation.
Ray Yasui 1963

Ray Yasui’s portrait was included in the March 7, 1963, Hood River News, story about his election as president of the Apple Growers Association in 1963.