1923 — 100 years ago
A fifty acre lawn is planned by the Hood River County Club by next fall. Grass seed, costing $2000, was purchased from an Eastern seed firm last week ... Hugh Junior, assistant green man of the Portland Golf Club, has signed a year’s contract with the Country Club and with his family will take up residence in the Oak Grove district. He will have charge of the work of constructing greens, and in this line of work he already has made a big name. — Hood River News
Frank Hogue, former Underwood merchant, has purchased from R. Johnson the ferry system operating boats between that city and Hood River. Mr. Hogue has announced that a number of improvements in service will be inaugurated at once. — White Salmon Enterprise
Mrs. Frances Saul was today appointed probation officer for Wasco county, it was announced by Judge Adkisson. This action was in the nature of compromise measure, in view of the protests that have been made against the appointment of Mrs. Saul as truant officer. The office of county truant office will be done away with, it was explained, as, under the law, such position has never legally existed. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Under the auspices of the Pine Grove PTA, the J.C. Penney Company is entertaining the Pine Grove community at the Grange hall, at 8 p.m., on Friday, March 12, with an extensive display of spring styles, featuring ladies’ and boys’ and girls’ clothing. During the intermission numbers will be presented by Hood River talent. The show, to which all are invited, will be preceded by a potluck supper (bring your own pot) at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a dance at 9 p.m. — Hood River News
Two regional directors of U.S. Employment officers in Vancouver and Yakima discussed farm labor problems at a meeting of the Underwood Soil Conservation district, where they explained the difficulty of getting farm workers to this community last year because of its proximity to the defense industries and their higher wage scale. Anyone needing farm labor this year can apply for assistance through the County agent’s office. — White Salmon Enterprise
River fluctuates — The Columbia river at The Dalles is fluctuating from day to day with a gauge reading at 10 this morning of 26.0 feet, as compared with 26.5 feet, as compared with 26.5 feet yesterday, and 25.8 feet Sunday... There is no special river activity to report today, the usual barges making their accustomed trips without incident and with no obstructions to navigation reported. The rising of the river level 10.5 feet at Bonneville dam, officially announce some two weeks ago to begin March 1, is not in evidence at this point; otherwise, the water level here would rise instead of fluctuating from day to day. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Ray Yasui, one of four newly elected directors of Apple Growers Association, was elected Monday as president of the board of directors for AGA. Yasui replaces W.C. Haliday, who retired from the board of directors this year. Three other AGA members elected to the board at the co-operatives annual meeting Saturday were Eugene C. Euwer, R. Norman Hukari and J. Robert Nunamaker, the only member up for re-election. — Hood River News
Columbia High School theater students will give an operetta in three acts this Friday and Saturday. The operetta, entitled “Masquerade in Vienna,” will be presented by a different cast each night. — White Salmon Enterprise
Stream water supplies in Wasco and Hood River counties will be critically short this summer, figures given at today’s annual water forecast meeting indicate. As in other parts of the state, there “just isn’t any snow” in substantial amounts below 7,000-foot elevation. For the first time since 1934, it was possible in late February to drive by vehicle all the way to Brooks Meadow in Dalles Watershed. And the trip by the snow course survey team wasn’t necessary because nothing was there to measure. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
E. Riddell Lage, who has farmed the Pine Grove family century farm more than 50 years, is one of three persons named this year to the Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences Hall of Fame. Two others selected for the honor were Bill Ross of Jordan Valley and Edwin Statsny of Malin. Lage’s selection was based not only on his considerable contribution to the fruit tree industry in the Hood River Valley, but also his long list of achievements in other areas of service. — Hood River News
The West Klickitat Reforestation Organization is seeking to establish a herd law district in Klickitat County, which would restrict open ranges. The lumbermen petitioning the county for restrictions claim cows hurt reforested clear-cuts by trampling young trees. — White Salmon Enterprise
Too many false alarms from local businesses with burglary or robbery alarm systems are causing problems for the city police department and Chief Paul Nagy announced Tuesday he is taking action to reduce the problem. Some of the alarms were caused by employee error and some by alarm malfunction. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
State budget cuts have made it more difficult for many senior citizens to live independently and still receive personal care services. In addition, some nursing home clients receiving a joint federal/state Medicaid subsidy may also find themselves no longer able to pay for their food and lodging. The Mid-Columbia Council of Governments has been forced by the current budget crunch to reduce the Oregon Project Independence (OPI) caseload from more than 30 clients last year to just nine of the most needy individuals. — Hood River News
Klickitat County Sheriff Chris Mace said his plan to free sufficient funds to hire two more deputies by cutting back on overtime hours just won’t work. He originally proposed the concept during the 2003 budget process, but he said recently that the department cannot operate without overtime. — White Salmon Enterprise
In a split vote, The Dalles City Council last week declined a cash settlement offer from a city employee who collected insurance benefits for his live-in girlfriend for more than 25 years. The three councilors voted against taking the offer based their decision on the fact that several city officials knew the man was not married, but did not try to stop him from putting his girlfriend on city-paid insurance as his spouse. — The Dalles Chronicle
