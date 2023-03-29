March 28 1965 Hal Fletcher and electric car

Hal Fletcher and children show off his 1965 electric car in The Dalles. Scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle.

1923 — 100 years ago

The hot weather of the past few days is bringing everything on with a rush in all orchards of the lower valley, and growers will find the days all too short to do the many chores that are now piling up. One of the first requirements will be applications of spray, for reports are that green aphids are already active. Every-body in town now wants lots plowed or spaded and there is a shortage of help. — Hood River News

1943 ad

This ad for J Neils Lumber Company originally appeared in the March 26, 1943, edition of the White Salmon Enterprise.