1923 — 100 years ago
The hot weather of the past few days is bringing everything on with a rush in all orchards of the lower valley, and growers will find the days all too short to do the many chores that are now piling up. One of the first requirements will be applications of spray, for reports are that green aphids are already active. Every-body in town now wants lots plowed or spaded and there is a shortage of help. — Hood River News
The placing on the market of the Jewett Farm, which has been subdivided into choice acreage and bluff lots, will eventually give White Salmon a large number of new people. The bluff property in particular, will draw people who will erect beautiful residences. If you have any friends who are looking for a change in residence, do not forget to tell them of this wonderful location. The time is bound to come when the White Salmon bluffs, for several miles, will be dotted with beautiful homes and attractive grounds. — Editor’s note, White Salmon Enterprise
The old adage about March coming in like a lion and going out with the docility of Mary’s little lamb, apparently is being borne out in The Dalles. The maximum temperature as registered today at the Chamber of Commerce was 16 degrees warmer than that recorded for the same day a year ago, while the minimum temperature for the same dates was slightly lower. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
As a diversion from war and ration topics, argument over the proposed changes to the county school pro-gram is rating high at this time, and proponents and opponents are spending as much of their time as possible arguing over the plans, which are published in full in this week’s News. Residents of the Oak Grove area met Wednesday and went over the plans and it was evident, as the meeting neared its end, that this section of the valley is not in favor of the changes proposed. — Hood River News
Possibilities of the organization of a dock district to serve western Klickitat and eastern Skamania were discussed at the White Salmon chamber of commerce meeting held last week. The subject was brought up by T.A. Steele as a post-war project for this district to take care of lumber, fruits and products that would be shipped by boats plying the Columbia river. S.F. Wnuk suggested that information as to best dock sites between Lyle and Underwood be secured from the army engineers. — White Salmon Enterprise
Every ton of tin cans that public school students of The Dalles gather from local households in the near future will make available for the war effort no less than 1700 pounds of urgently needed copper and 20 pounds of equally vial tin, it was pointed out here today by Rod Finney, executive secretary of the Oregon Salvage committee.— The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
State Parks Superintendent Harold Schick said his department is “very pleased” with use of the rest stoop at Koberg beach here, in a letter this week outlining plans for state work this year. He said the state “will do more landscaping and formalize the parking area this fall. Our long-range plan,” said Schick, “calls for filling in the low ground and development of more area west of the buildings.” — Hood River News
The Girl Scouts would like to join their leaders and Cookie chairmen in saying thank you for the warm welcome they received from the communities of Bingen, White Salmon, Underwood, Glenwood, Trout Lake, and B Z Corners during the cookie sale. A total of 2,370 boxes were sold for a total of $1062.50. A total of $118.50 stays here for camping at Camp Crawford. — White Salmon Enterprise
Swimmers at Celilo Park this summer will be able to wade on sand instead of rocks as the result of project completed Thursday. Large quantity of sand was truck in and spread along shoreline exposed by five-foot drop in pool level behind The Dalles Dam. Power shovel was used in setting concrete anchor in water for boom that will protect swimmers from boaters in the Columbia River. Pool was raised back to normal level of 160 feet above sea level during the night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
A recurring dream of Jesse Lopez’ over the years to become a national Golden Glove boxing champion finally came true this past week. Lopez, formerly of Hood River Boxing Club and now living in Eugene, topped the 132-pound field of fighters to claim the honor as top amateur fighter in America … Lopez, a 19-year-old graduate of Hood River Valley High, won the state and regional competitions prior to making the trip to nationals. — Hood River News
Concerned about Martin Marietta’s power bills, the Goldendale chapter of Kiwanis International staged a rally Friday “In honor of” Peter Johnson, Bonneville Power Administrator. Over 200 people marched through downtown Goldendale in the “power rally” protesting an electricity rate increase under consideration by BPA. Protesters handed out leaflets explaining the need of the Goldendale community for the industrial base provided by the aluminum reduction plant. One of every 4 dollars in county tax revenue is paid by Martin Marietta, the publication noted. — White Salmon Enterprise
Gasoline prices in The Dalles may increase five cents per gallon starting tomorrow, but a Wednesday telephone survey of eight service stations in The Dalles showed five with regular gas prices under $1 a gallon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The Hood River Port Commission is considering two key steps to turn a conceptualized plan for develop of the waterfront into a reality. On April 7, the port board will meet with the Hood River City Council to work out final zoning details for 31 acres on the Hood River to the riverside jetty known as the Hook. At the same time, the public agency is reviewing applications from six firms who want to bring architectural sketches to life. Dave Harlan, port director, said the development companies are vying to construct buildings that blend retail, residential and light industrial uses in the same neighborhood. — Hood River News
Two families in White Salmon will see husbands and fathers deploy to Kuwait this week in the wake of armed conflict with Iraq. Staff Sgt. Kevin Wilson and Sgt. Kit Wangelin, both of the 162nd Infantry Battalion, were granted 48-hours passes which will be spent visiting family before they depart for the middle east. — White Salmon Enterprise
In a further blow to the regions economy, Golden Northwest announced Wednesday it has “temporarily curtailed all remaining primary aluminum production” at its Goldendale smelter. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
