1922 — 100 years ago
Manager Kolstad of the Rialto Theater has booked for March 29 and 30 one of the most unique attractions ever given to local theatergoers. Louise Lovely will appear personally with her own company in two big stage presentations and as the star of her latest feature picture. Never before has a screen star given the public an entertainment so varied. — Hood River News
Preparatory to the second meeting of The Dalles Country Club, scheduled for 8 o’clock this evening in the county courtroom, the membership committeemen were out today lining up those who expressed the desire to join the organization, and about 50 had been listed at noon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Plans have been completed for the distribution of sugar rationing books, which are already in the hands of the county clerk, to residents of the Hood River County. Registration of users who will receive these books of stamps will be carried out in elementary schools of town and county, and teachers will do the registering and distribute the stamp books. Hours for registration during the four-day period will be from 4-6 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at each of the schools. — Hood River News
Wasco county property taxpayers had remitted more than 65 per cent of the total levy for the first six months of 1942 when the deadline for payments, sans delinquent penalties, was reached here Monday night, Sheriff Harold Sexton reported this morning. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Boyd W. Jackson, manager of the Oregon State Employment office, 12 Oak Street, Hood River, announced that the outlook for jobs is excellent in this area. February was a month of mixed trends. The early part of February showed a large number of people returning to work, in mills, logging and construction, but the last week of the month brought heavy snows and heavy layoffs in these same industries. In addition, the cannery had heavy layoffs. — Hood River News
An agreement that would provide Harvey Aluminum’s local reduction plant with a source of alumina in the Virgin Islands was signed this week, according to reports from New York. The Wall Street Journal said Harvey signed a contract to build a $25 million plant with a capacity of 100,000 tons a year at St. Croix, Virgin Islands. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
City residents in Hood River reading about climbing crime rates across the nation can rest at ease. For the second year in a row the reported crime rate in Hood River has dropped and 1981 statistics show a 12 percent increase in crimes cleared by the local police department. Total crimes reported in 1981 amounted to 564, a dozen less than were reported in 1980 and 103 fewer than were reported in 1979. — Hood River News
A spokeswoman for followers of an Indian guru said Tuesday in Salem recent remarks by Gov. Vic Atiyeh have added fuel to the fire in a flap between her group and long-time residents of Antelope, Ore. Shella Silverman, one of the followers of guru Ghagwan Shree Rajneesh, added that she’s certain comments have inflamed relations between the group and longtime residents. Atiyeh said the guru’s followers should move from the area if long-time residents don’t like them. “I feel pretty hurt about it, it upsets me,” said Ms. Silverman. “We’re just as lawful citizens of Oregon as the people here.” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Declining local gas prices have caused a boom in business for some stations while others are suffering setbacks from the gas war. Lowering prices by 18 cents in the last several weeks, the Jack-Pot Service Station leads the pack in low gas prices. Station Manager Clifford Ross said he believed the prices were lowered in an attempt to pump more gas. Selling regular gas at $1.10.9 per gallon, unleaded at $1.16.9 and a blend at $1.18.9, Ross said he doesn’t expect to see the prices go lower for a while. Competing with the Jack-Pot Station, the Douglas Service Station also reduced its prices by about 20 cents, the second lower prices in town. “We had to lower our prices to keep up with the competition,” said Douglas Manager Charlie Steffen. Steffen added her boss was also trying to get area residents into the habit of shopping for gas here again instead of in Oregon. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Horned helmets, giant grasshoppers, pitchforks, Black and Decker drills, purple underwear and grapes will be worn, carried, presented, activated and thrown (not necessarily in that order) on Saturday when the annual St. Urho’s Day celebration returns to Hood River. Last year’s queen, Alice Swyers, will crown her successor from the royal court: Princess Bertie Downing, Ruth Hukari and Mildred Alajoki. The theme of this year’s parade is “Proud to be American and Finnish too in 2002.” — Hood River News
Two key agreements involving Golden Northwest Aluminum company expire on March 31, and until they are settled, no restart of the plant is possible, according to CEO Brett Wilcox. “I know there are rumors, but people shouldn’t believe the rumors until there is something concrete.” — The Dalles Chronicle
The White Salmon City Council voted to expend $1,250 to help fund a feasibility study for creating a performing arts center in the Park Center building. The council agreed to spend the money, provided that Klickitat County, the city of Bingen, and the White Salmon Valley School District share in the cost. The feasibility study will tell the city whether to proceed with the project, Mayor Roger Holen said. — White Salmon Enterprise
