1923 — 100 years ago
The comedy, “Mrs. Briggs of the Poultry Yard,” which made such a great hit recently at Pine Grove, will be staged next Thursday evening at the Rialto Theater, at the invitation of Manager Kolstad. The show is highly lauded by all who have seen it and it will be worth everybody’s while to make a point of seeing this unusually good show. — Hood River News
The Columbia Fruit Union has completed the excavation for an addition to their warehouse at the depot. Building depends on the crop of the coming season. The addition planned is 75 feet square, but more recent plans are now being considered for a larger addition. — White Salmon Enterprise
Some one a long time ago made a prophecy that “murder will out,” and possibly the old adage may be proven in Wasco County. It all dates back to a period of 25 years ago, when a sheriff or deputy sheriff of Prineville is alleged to have been slain near Antelope, and the murderer never apprehended. Today District Attorney Galloway received a wire from Nampa, Idaho, stating that Kenneth McClenahan is held in that city and that reports are current that he killed a man at Antelope 25 years ago. Word from Wilbur Bolton at Antelope developed the fact that such a murder had occurred in that locality, and further inquiry is being made. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
“What will be the farm labor problems this season, and what can be done about them?” were the main topics of discussion at the Hood River County Agricultural Labor Sub-Committee meeting held last evening at the United States Employment Service Office. Considerable concern was expressed over the immediate problem of securing sufficient number of pruners to adequately condition the trees. Many growers are willing to take inexperienced men and youths and teach them how to prune apple and pear trees. — Hood River News
Figures just released by the bureau of census Klickitat and Skamania counties of this state are showing a decrease in population from April 1, 1940, up to last May. Klickitat county had a population of 11,357 and last May it had dropped to 9,985. Skamania county population decreased from 4,633 to 3,967. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles war price and rationing board today made known an order from OPA dated March 6; which, however, was delivered to them only a couple of days ago; increasing the local prices of wholesale milk, by the quart, three-fourths of one cent, and at retail, one-half cent a quart. The Riverview dairy yesterday increased its process accordingly, to 11 3/4c per quart container, wholesale, and 23 1/2c per quart retail, George Barker stated today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
A consulting architect has listed as “A-1” a proposed six-acre building site for the Hood River Valley Christian Church. This approval was needed for the building plans to go ahead. The land, under option for some 30 days, is just east of Yeck hill, some two miles southwest of Hood River on Brookside drive. Well known for its view of Mount Hood, the site will be developed to make the maximum of the outstanding view, according to church officials. — Hood River News
Tree Trimming at Husum Hills golf course is the main item on work program now, “Cat” work on tees and greens may get under way next week. Next Friday night, March 22, club members plan meet at NBC community room, when club plans will be discussed. Finances of organization now stand at over $11,500 mark. — White Salmon Enterprise
Hundreds of consumers in The Dalles and the rural areas of Wasco County were without electric service this morning as the result of a power surge that caused extensive damage at a Bonneville substation here ... A circuit breaker that normally protects the equipment that feeds power to the REA system was out of service, having been removed for repair. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
The day when Forest Service firewood was free for the taking has come to an end, according to announcement from the Hood River Ranger District office. The county’s two other major suppliers of fire-wood are also expected to follow the same pattern, so firewood cutters can expect the same permit fee situation to exist whether they are cutting on Forest Service land, Hood River County Forest or Champion International lands. — Hood River News
An area juvenile was arrested March 9 and booked for second degree arson in connection with the Lyle High School fire. A spokesman for the Klickitat County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said the case has been sent back to the Sheriff’s Department for further investigation. — White Salmon Enterprise
Time may be running out on parking meters in The Dalles, but the city council has yet to consider the question for decision-making purposes. About 45 people attended a public forum Monday night to discuss problems and alternatives if meters are removed. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
In a historic moment, two city councils met on Monday night to take united action that could bring more family wage jobs to Hood River County. The Cascade Locks City Council voted unanimously to expand its Enterprise Zone to include all of the available industrial properties within the county. With that move, any company moving into one of these designated areas will quality for a break on property taxes for a three-year period, and up to five years under special circumstances. — Hood River News
A new satellite fire station is just about ready to go into service on Burdoin Mountain. The 30-foot by 36-foot firehouse, built on U.S. Forest Service property near the end of the pavement on Courtney Road, is designed to greatly improve response times in the event of a fire. — White Salmon Enterprise
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but on Saturday, a trio of rescuers proved to be a stranded black lab’s best buddies. Monster, a frightened 100-pound female Labrador retriever, was reported halfway down a cliff in Mosier and was rescued by a search and rescue team. — The Dalles Chronicle
