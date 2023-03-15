History Mystery

No information accompanied the photographic reproduction from this print, copied for “Mrs. Ed Gabel, Maupin,” in March 1967. Do you know more about the place or people pictured? Email Mark Gibson at markg@gorgenews.com.

1923 — 100 years ago

The comedy, “Mrs. Briggs of the Poultry Yard,” which made such a great hit recently at Pine Grove, will be staged next Thursday evening at the Rialto Theater, at the invitation of Manager Kolstad. The show is highly lauded by all who have seen it and it will be worth everybody’s while to make a point of seeing this unusually good show. — Hood River News

March 14, 1963, HRN real estate

One of the real estate listings in the March 14, 1963, Hood River News. 
White Salmon history 1983

In preparation for the “wearing of the green” Thursday, the Whitson kindergarten class of Johnna Spooner made shamrock mobiles in true St. Patrick’s Day fashion. Pictured with mobiles in hand are, left to right, Cindy Vance, Joseph Allen and Matt Wilkes. 