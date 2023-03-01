HR history 1960s postcard

From the History Museum of Hood River County’s “Historic Hood River” blog (historichoodriver.com), curated by Arthur Babitz, is this 1960s-era post card. “This is a classic postcard view,” Babitz writes on the blog. “Based on the cars, I’m dating it to the 1960s. You can see the Hackett Furniture store, Rexall Drugs, and J. C. Penney Co.”

1923 — 100 years ago

At both meetings of the Sunday Evening Club at Riverside Church, held the first and third Sunday evenings of the month, local people will furnish the program. Next Sunday at 7:30, Mr. Boddy, who is entering upon is last month of service in Hood River, will speak on the pertinent subject, “Prohibition, Success or Failure.” This promises to be one of the most interesting lectures given by the local pastor. — Hood River News

First National Bank of Oregon

Artist’s conception of structure shows unusual design of new Dalles branch of First National Bank of Oregon. The contract has been awarded and work is expected to start this week.
