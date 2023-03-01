1923 — 100 years ago
At both meetings of the Sunday Evening Club at Riverside Church, held the first and third Sunday evenings of the month, local people will furnish the program. Next Sunday at 7:30, Mr. Boddy, who is entering upon is last month of service in Hood River, will speak on the pertinent subject, “Prohibition, Success or Failure.” This promises to be one of the most interesting lectures given by the local pastor. — Hood River News
Portland bakery trucks bringing bread and cakes in Hood River will now have to pay an annual license of $450. — White Salmon Enterprise
Clear skies Friday night gave local star gazers an opportunity to observe the partial eclipse of the moon, the first of four spectacles that are to be presented by the solar system during the year 1923. It began about 6:30 p.m. and lasted for more than two hours. The moon was about one-fourth eclipsed, and the cloudless sky made the scene one of especial brilliance. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Hood River County School District Unit organization, through its superintendent, Watson L. Johns, on Tuesday of this week, issued a challenge to the schools of the city to match its record in the purchases, exclusively by pupils, of War Bonds and Savings Stamps during the present school year. — Hood River News
L.W. Wood started this week to log near Prindle where he expects to get out a million feet of logs. He is having quite a time in getting loggers and has secured a few in Stevenson. As soon as the snow disappears in the Weingartner district in the lower Trout Lake valley, he expects to start logging there. — White Salmon Enterprise
Dalles City last night, on motion duly adopted, agreed to deputize as city policemen the port authority guards, now guarding that property since it was taken over by the Kaiser shipyards company for war activities, with the understanding duly recorded that the port assumes all liability for any accidents or injuries occurring during the service of these special police guards. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
“Nursing Award of the Month” winner for February is Mrs. Mildred Puddy, a nurses aid at Hood River hospital. Mrs. Puddy, an aid here for three years, was chosen by a vote of the patients. Said the February winner: “I wouldn’t have any idea why I was chosen.” Mrs. Alice Reynolds, head of the nurses at the hospital, filled in an explanation. “She has endless patience, and a warm personality.” — Hood River News
One hundred seventy-five million board feet of timber blown down in the Columbus Day windstorm has been sold in 294 sales on the National Forests of Oregon and Washington, according to J. Herbert Stone, Regional Forester, U.S. Forest Service. — White Salmon Enterprise
McCormack Construction Co., Pendleton, has the contract for construction of the new First National Bank of Oregon Building on the southeast corner of Third and Federal streets. The bank awarded the contract at a figure of $229,000, J. T. McNaught, manager, reports. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Two city projects just south of town progressed a step Monday night as a result of city council actions. Council members voted to waive an election on a proposed annexation and set a hearing date, and they also authorized City Engineer Pete Harris to advertise a sewer project and solicit bids. The annexation territory in question is the block on the south border of the urban growth boundary including land north of Eliot Road and east of Tucker Road. — Hood River News
Skamania and Clark County public utility districts are working on an agreement which they hope will allow them to finish studies and eventually construct a hydroelectric dam on the Little White Salmon River. — White Salmon Enterprise
Oregon’s Court of Appeals today dropped a land use bombshell which challenges the legality of the incorporation of the City of Rajneeshpuram. The court said the issue of incorporation of the city on the Big Muddy Ranch did in fact come under the Oregon land use goals and sent the issue back to the Land Use Board of Appeals for review. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The ax has officially fallen, and the Gorge Games will not return to Hood River in 2003. After months of negotiations and searching for a title sponsor, Connecticut-based Octagon Marketing has decided to abandon its plans for the annual outdoor lifestyle festival until next year. — Hood River News
Thanks to a grant from the Klickitat County Economic Development Authority, Henkle Middle School’s “Project Open Door” after school program has won funding to carry it through another year. — White Salmon Enterprise
Oregon’s major highway bridges, including dozens of structures along Interstate 84, are reaching the end of their designed lifespans — and that causes a multi-billion headache for state lawmakers already struggling with a growing budget deficit. — The Dalles Chronicle
