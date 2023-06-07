The Dalles history

An undated photograph shows Thompson Park pool in The Dalles, photographed facing east. The silos seen in the background were destroyed by fire in the fall of 1997. Wooding bleachers and wind brakes can also be seen. The entire facility has since been replaced. 

 The Dalles Chronicle/file
1923 swimwear ad

Time for new comfort in summer underwear, according to this 1923 advertisement in The Dalles Daily Chronicle.

1923 — 100 years ago

The ancient cry of “Fore” will be heard on the golf course at the Country Club on August 1st if all goes as well as present indications promise. Secretary Ravlin says that the grass has made such good progress that the first cutting will be made this week with the big three gang mower, to be drawn by a Fordson tractor. This mower will cut a swath of 80 inches and, by actual test, is by far the most satisfactory method in use today. The motor-driven mower has been tried out, but proved to be anything but a success. — Hood River News

1963 Hood River history

The Winners — These women formed the team that eventually wound up on top in Workshirkers league bowling at Orchard Lanes this season. Members of the Willow Flat Ranch team, they are from left, Ruth Hill, Edith Arthur, Ruby Gilkerson, Miki Yasui and Lucille Snabel. 
June 7, 1963

A Weyerhaeuser Company advertisement in the June 7, 1963, issue of The Dalles Chronicle explains why forest visitations are being limited by order of the state forester due to extreme fire danger in the woods. 