1923 — 100 years ago
The ancient cry of “Fore” will be heard on the golf course at the Country Club on August 1st if all goes as well as present indications promise. Secretary Ravlin says that the grass has made such good progress that the first cutting will be made this week with the big three gang mower, to be drawn by a Fordson tractor. This mower will cut a swath of 80 inches and, by actual test, is by far the most satisfactory method in use today. The motor-driven mower has been tried out, but proved to be anything but a success. — Hood River News
Dame Fortune is surely unkind to a certain little village over across the Columbia River, which geographers in making maps call Dufur, Oregon, that is when it comes to playing baseball against White Salmon. For be it known that from a time whereof memory of man runneth not to the contrary, the Dufurites have won not a single ball game from the White Salmon team. — White Salmon Enterprise
Buying prices for cherries are hovering between 9 and 10 cents a pound and have been at that figure since this year’s crop was assured. P.J. Stadelman has contracted for close to $50,000 worth of cherries and he and filed men of the Oregon Growers’ association and the Libby, McNeill & Libby cannery, have contracted for most of the local crop. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
With all the solemnity it deserves, the War Production board Wednesday of this week gave out the information that the ban on cuffs on men’s pants is lifted. The catch is, however, that the length restrictions on trousers legs remains and short-legged men, if they are small waisted, will have sufficient cloth to provide a cuff. Others may be able to resort to a simulated cuff, which has only a three-inch turnup. Wearers of pre-WPB pants are now free to expose the cuffs and still keep their “face.” — Hood River News
When Charles Rayburn went out to drive a goat away he was surprised to find it to be a buck deer grazing in their front yard at B.Z. Corners. Mr. And Mrs. Charles Rayburn were called to Portland to attend the funeral of Mr. Rayburn’s father. — White Salmon Enterprise
Oregon liquor purchases were cut down to a one-pint-a-week basis today under the latest rationing regulation of the state liquor commission. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Parkdale’s Middle Fork Irrigation District water project had a thorough examination Friday by two congressmen and a senator. When they left, there was neither yes nor a no on whether the district could expect federal aid. In the manner of true politicians, they left hope, but also a question in local minds if the project will get needed matching funds. Making the swing through the watershed area were Reps. W.R. Poage (D—Texas), Rep. Ralph Harvey (R—Ind.), and Sen. Maurine Neuberger (D—Ore.). — Hood River News
The West Klickitat Posse property 1 1/2 miles north of White Salmon is really looking like a real rodeo grounds. Work is rapidly being done to finish loading pens, etc. for the rodeo which will be held the 8th and 9th of June. — White Salmon Enterprise
An eight-year -old girl and her six-year-old brother, members of a Kansas family, were lost for more than three hours Thursday afternoon and evening in the Mt. Hood National forest west of Maupin ... the children had wandered from their parents and grandparents while the adults were digging for agates. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Hood River Port Commissioners devoted a good part of their Monday noon meeting to hearing a request from George Selfridge of Heritage Boat Works for space in Warehouse One. The company, originally located at Sauvies Island before moving to Mosier and eventually to its Hood River and Cascade Locks locations, is in need of more space, Selfridge said. The boat building and repair business is expected to respond quickly to an upturn in the economy, and Heritage Boat Works wants to be prepared to take advantage of the change. — Hood River News
Although its now official, Lyle School District Superintendent Bob Golphenee fails to concede defeat and has asked the county auditor to recount the Lyle levy ballots one more time. According to current tallies ... only two more votes (60%) are needed for passage. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Civic Auditorium will get a new roof and possibly some repairs to damage from a leaky roof, with city council approval of a re-roofing play Monday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The Port of Hood River believes the deck has been cleared for mixed-use zoning of the waterfront. On Tuesday, the elected body moved to anchor three major land-use issues that have torpedoed past planning efforts. Officials limited the amount of acreage for use as a public park and determined the allowable height of buildings and the distance structures could be sited from the Columbia River. — Hood River News
Regarding the Condit dam project, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has rejected an administrative motion by Klickitat and Skamania counties that alleged unfair exparte contact by a FERC commissioner. — White Salmon Enterprise
The derailment of 52 Union Pacific cars in January near the Discovery Center was a “train wreck” of a train wreck ... and scored much higher then usual on the messy scale ... — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented