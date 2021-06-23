1921 — 100 years ago
E.R. Bradley, local printer, has been granted full patent rights on his gauge device for platen presses in the United States and expects to secure similar protection in Canada and other countries in the near future. No effort has yet been made to put the device on the market and the manufacture of the device in commercial quantities will probably not begin until all rights are secured. Mr. Bradley reports that he has had a number of inquiries from manufacturers and sellers of printing accessories who are interested in the new device. — Hood River News
Sunny days are causing cherries of all kinds to ripen rapidly, with the result that the Oregon Growers’ association was today compelled to turn over to the cannery more than half of the Royal Anne cherries received, according to J.H. Frazier, manager of the local packing plant. No more Royal Anne cherries will be shipped east after Saturday, according to Frazier. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Prospects of an excellent cherry crop in all sections of Hood River Valley were materially curtailed as a result of a series of showers for the paste several days. While some growers yesterday reported that their percentage of split cherries was not yet serious. Others declared that their losses would be at least 30 percent in all varieties, with losses also in Royal Anns. Lambert growers stated that in many orchards, only superficial cracks at the point were visible, and if these heal and do not extend, much of this type of fruit will be packed. Even if the weather improves, however, the loss to the valley is already serous. — Hood River News
Men of Wasco county who have become 21 years old since October 16, 1940, will register for selective service at either The Dalles or Maupin next Tuesday, July 1, the local board announced. The two registrar offices have received 161 blanks, which, it is believed, will be an ample amount for this county, although the number of itinerant fruit workers here may call for an added supply. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
City Administrator Hal Puddy told the city council that last weekend’s plunge in water pressure was the result of an “almost critical” drop in gallonage at the city water reservoir. Puddy warned that the “no sprinkling” period that lasted from Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m. may have to be repeated again this summer, if residents fail to conserve sprinkling water supplies. “The only real answer is a meter rate for sprinkling, and no one here wants that,” said Puddy. — Hood River News
1981 — 40 years ago
Banquet arrangements were complete and tickets were on sale this week for a program honoring a 25-member delegation from Hood River’s sister city, Tsuruta, in July. Included in the party will be Toshikazu Kushida, who has been instrumental in establishing “sister school” relationships between Hood River and Japan students, and his daughter Chieko will spend a year here as an exchange student. An athletic field at Westside School was named in his honor through efforts of students at the school. — Hood River News
GOLDENDALE — Klickitat County sheriff’s deputies Harvy Dawson and Wes Linkletter manned a three-hour roadblock north of here on U.S. 97 last night, hoping to intercept a murder suspect, but without success. The deputies responded to a request from the Yakima County sheriff’s office, which is investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman last night at Wapato. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The Snack Bard restaurant reopened Monday following extensive remodeling. Owner Duane Traner has booths, a counter and carpeting installed at the restaurant located just north of Town & Country Square. But the changes went beyond just cosmetics. The restaurant was enlarged by moving the north wall 10-feet toward The Wash House laundromat and all new equipment was installed in the kitchen and an automatic fire protection system. But Traner said “the biggest improvement” was the addition of a much improved ventilation system. Traner purchased the restaurant from Dan and Caroline Bauders earlier this year and later purchased the property from Bob Ferguson. He also bought the laundromat from Ferguson. The expansion of the restaurant came at the expense of the laundromat, but only three dryers were eliminated, including two that didn’t work. When Traner bought the restaurant he changed its name from Der B’s Hive back to the The Snack Bar. The menu was expanded and hours were extended.
2001 — 20 years ago
Matt Biondi, named one of the 50 most significant sports figures of the 20th century, spent three hours Thursday afternoon teaching a swimming clinic to 29 attentive students. The clinic, which covers swimming and life skills, is one of 20 that he is teaching for a minimal fee to swimmers all over Oregon. Students ranged from 6-40. Biondi, the current holder of the world record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle race (set in 1985) and winner of 11 Olympic medals and countless collegiate titles and records is an unassuming celebrity with an approachable nature. — Hood River News
Fifeteenmile Creek appears to be on the road to recovery following an herbicide spill last year, but state environmental officials are still monitoring the lingering effects of that accident. A tractor-trailer crashed on the Interstate 84 bridge over Fifteenmile Creek Aug. 22, 2000, sending a liquid herbicide called “Goal 2XL” into the water below. — The Dalles Chronicle
Plans to build an animal control facility in the Bingen-White Salmon area, the subject of ongoing proposals, are apparently moving into a new phase. Late last week, the mayors of the twin cities said they have been discussing a plan to put such a facility in the immediate vicinity of the wastewater plant in Bingen. “We looked around our city shop complex, and are trying to put together the size requirements,” said Bingen Mayor Brian Prigel. With the help of local police and Klickitat County Sheriff Christopher Mace, details on what is needed in an animal control shelter have developed. A 30-foot by 20-foot building, with perhaps 12 dog runs and equipment storage space is expected to be sufficient. The project would be jointly developed by the cities and Klickitat County. — White Salmon Enterprise
