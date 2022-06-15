1922 — 100 years ago
With the purchase of a tract of land on the Button ranch east of the city this week, the Apple Growers Association now plans to build a new storage plant, covering 100 by 200 feet, at the cost of about $150,000. The projected plant will be of concrete or hollow tile and will consist of three stories. The plant will accommodate about 200,000 boxes and will be complete in every detail, with refrigeration. — Hood River News
Approximately five months’ work, with a crew of from 80 to 100 men will be required to place the O.-W.R.&N. company’s property east of town in condition for the tie treating plant, which is to be moved here from Wyeth, according to J. Carlson, superintendent of construction for the Grant-Smith company of Portland, which has the contract for preparing the site. Carlson has his office in a white tent, one of a dozen or so of which are to house the construction crew. Work of grading has already been started near Three Mile Creek. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Hood River County’s largest single contingent of men to leave for an Army induction center will be on their way to Portland by the time the News reaches its rural subscribers this morning. The group, according to the Local Board of Selective Service, will consist of 56 men between the ages of 21 and 44 years, and some represent reclassifications made in recent weeks to conform to new circumstances. — Hood River News
All resources and facilities of this county’s oil companies were being pooled here today in a mammoth campaign for the collection of scrap rubber. In response to President Roosevelt’s plea to “turn in every bit of rubber Americans can possibly spare,” oil distributors and dealers of The Dalles and the county-at-large convened in extra-ordinary session this morning and formulated initial campaign plans which may go a long way toward determining whether or not nation-wide gas rationing will be necessary to conserve tires. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Three local men, two of them Crag Rat members, made the third ascent of the most difficult climbing route on Mount Hood Sunday and the first one in nine years. In the opinion of many climbers, Sunday’s 18 ½ hour trek is one of the most challenging in the Northwest and even more difficult than such well known climbs at the Matterhorn. The three are Marcus Thrane and R.B. (Lefty) Leavens, both Crag Rats, and guest Robbie Robertson. — Hood River News
A dynamite explosion ripped and scattered a compressor trailer, jolted buildings a mile or more away and started spot grass fires at Crate’s Point near the Columbia River shore west of here Wednesday afternoon. The blast sent up a cloud of smoke, at least 200 feet high, observers said. Many residents of The Dalles felt the concussion when the 50 pounds of dynamite — 150 sticks — exploded. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Completion of the city’s Wasco Street improvement project between 13th and 20th streets is still two or three weeks away, according to City Engineer Pete Harris. The initial work schedule called for completion of the project in early June but now Harris has moved the target date back a month. — Hood River News
Martin Marietta Aluminum announced Friday afternoon it would immediately shut down 60 crucibles at The Dalles plant and notify affected employees of an impending reduction in labor forces. Numbers on the layoff were unavailable. The plant has 300 crucibles — The plant has 60 percent of its production available. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Beer garden proposals have been popping up like another kind of new spring crop at recent meetings of the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners, with sponsors apparently undaunted by the commissioners’ May 18 decision against the sale of beer at the county fair. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Work is nearing completion on the City of Hood River’s newest park, Stratton Gardens, which should be ready for dedication near the end of June or early July. The memorial rose garden is located at Second and State streets and was designed by Marion McNew, owner of landscape design and installation business Mount Hood Gardens. Stratton Gardens is also just up the hill from Overlook Memorial Park, another McNew-designed city park. — Hood River News
A group of five people from The Dalles Full Gospel Church will be headed for the Ukraine next month for a 22 day mission. They will be visiting schools, orphanages and homes for senior citizens handing out food, clothing and other items that have been collected in the U.S. and shipped ahead. — The Dalles Chronicle
Staring down a Washington State Parks & Recreation Commission (WSPRC) deadline to “identify solutions” to keep Maryhill State Park open, the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners voted last week to enter into negotiations to acquire ownership. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented