1922 — 100 years ago
The first crate of strawberries to reach the Apple Growers Association this year were grown on the Oak Grove ranch of K. Iwashita. The berries were in fine ripe condition and reached the association on the afternoon of Thursday. The second crate arrived on Saturday. It is already evident that the cold weather will cause the berries to be late this season, for it was last week expected that the first carload might be moving by the 27 of May. — Hood River News
The flip of a coin will probably decide who was elected mayor of the recently incorporated city of Maupin yesterday. The two candidates, L. C. Henneghan, a retired farmer, and R.E. Wilson, a merchant, each received 33 votes. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
With the thinning and cherry harvesting seasons approaching as the first test of the labor situation in Hood River Valley, a series of meetings of growers have been held with the result that it is now fully apparent that the labor situation, contrary to what has been indicated in recent weeks, is now so serious that drastic action must be taken as early as possible, if anything near normal orchard and farm operations are to be possible during the season which now lies ahead. — Hood River News
Although Oregon in general raised its May quota of war bond sales, Wasco county fell far short of its own goal, it was reported here this morning by Roscoe Krier, county chairman. Wasco county was at least $18,000 short of its May quota, Krier pointed out. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
For some 171 Hood River County High School seniors, this is the big week. At Hood River High, 49 seniors received diplomas at commencement exercises Tuesday evening. Some 109 seniors will graduate at Wy’east High School Thursday. Cascade Locks seniors, 11 of them, graduated at exercises this Friday. — Hood River News
Orchardists will be applying dusts or sprays on the average of once every 7 to 10 days to combat the cherry fruit fly between now and the completion of cherry harvest. Adequate control measures on all cherry trees are mandatory under the district regulations. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
A balanced county budget, providing funds to start construction of a major courthouse building addition, cleared the county budget committee last week. It now goes to the Hood River County Board of Commissioners for approval before it becomes final. It will be a 45 by 70-foot addition to the east side of the existing structure, and it will include an elevator to improve handicapped access to the county building. — Hood River News
A peace vigil held in The Dalles on Sunday drew approximately 50 people and petitions seeking to get the question of support for a nuclear weapons freeze on the November ballot in Oregon were circulated. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A new inexpensive meal containing a large amount of protein will be in the production stages in the near future at the Husum based tempeh plant, located at the old Husum school. Producer Seth Tibbot said he expects to be in the production stages within the next couple of weeks. A fermented soybean product of Indonesia, tempeh is a relatively new product on the U.S. market, making its debut five to six years ago. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The May 21 defeat of Ballot Measure 13 and budget shortfalls have forced school districts throughout the state to scramble to find cuts in budgets. The state’s 2002-2003 budget shortfall “is so close to $900 million and could easily reach $1 billion,” said Sen. Peter Courtney (D-Salem/Woodburn). Jerry Sessions, superintendent of Hood River County schools, said, “We can’t continually readjust the budget downward all the time. We did not count on Measure 13 passing, but that was $250,000 we could have put back in the budget. What we didn’t anticipate was the state shortfall getting worse.” — Hood River News
It wasn’t equipment failure or inexperience that sent nine climbers hurtling into a crevasse on the side of snowcapped Mount Hood. It began with a simple slip of the foot that started a deadly chain reaction. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A key corridor in Bingen is slated to see new pedestrian sidewalks later this year. Four blocks of Humboldt street from Walnut to Maple will have new sidewalks on both sides of the road, including one block where there are no sidewalks now. The project is expected to cost $125,000 with $75,000 of that coming to the city in a state transportation improvement grant. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented