1921 — 100 years ago
Every progressive local man and woman will be glad to learn that, inasmuch as the reception accorded to the Columbia Gorge Hotel has already far exceeded expectations, Simon Benson has decided to build another wing consisting of 69 rooms. It is expected that the new wing will be to the west of the present building, although connecting with it, this making the present entrance lobby central. — Hood River News
The Dalles is rapidly becoming known all over the country as one of the best sources of supply for early fruits and vegetables, with the result that there is always an eager demand for produce grown here, according to resident manager of the Oregon Growers’ Cooperative association. As evidence of this demand for produce, Frazier points to the east with which cherries, apricots and early vegetables marketed through the association have been sold. The Dalles tomatoes, for instance, are now being placed in the market and the demand for them far exceeds the supply. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Thirteenth Street and that section of May Street between 12th and 13th have now been designated by the State Highway Commission as art of the secondary highway connecting Hood River and Parkdale by way of the River Road and Dee. The new route is considered more direct that the route hitherto covered, Ninth at Oak, Eugene and 12th. For the convenience of motorist who use Ninth from Oak, stop signs on State Street at Ninth will be maintained as hitherto. — Hood River News
Wasco County’s drive for scrap aluminum was proceeding apace today as part of a nation-wide campaign to relieve the shortage of a metal which now is being widely used in airplane and battleship construction. Arrangements have been completed, it was announced this morning, for the assemblage of all material at 11 different locations throughout the county. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Chief of Police Francis Woolston joined Fire Chief Jim Meyer in a plea for a fence along the edge of the cliff-backed city-county shop area on May Street at Monday’s council meeting. The chiefs reported that a recent incident involved a group of youths narrowly escaping injury when some concrete blocks stored there by the fire department tumbled down and smashed. Chiefs Meyers and Woolston agree that a fence and signs forbidding entrance to the area should be posted, for protection of the city from lawsuit in case of injury. — Hood River News
The State Department of Education is “deeply concerned” over the outcome of the District 12 special tax levy election to be held next Thursday in The Dalles, Dr. Lion P. Minear, state superintendent of public instruction, said Friday in Salem. If the proposed levy isn’t approved, the school board will be forced to operate only on such funds as are available within the six per cent limitation. Special tax levy requests by District 12 have already been defeated twice this year. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
County Public Works Director Tony Klein will take hat in hand to the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission Friday in a last ditch bid to stretch the life of the landfill on Middle Mountain one more time. If his efforts fail, the landfill will be locked up for good in just three weeks. That means people will have to find alternatives and most of them are not good. “It would be chaos,” Klein said. “We don’t know how much roadside dumping there would be and how many little landfills would spring up in the county.” — Hood River News
White Salmon’s auto racers had a good day at the races Sunday, grabbing three of the top six places in a 21-car feature race on the quarter-mile oval at Rose City Speedway in Portland. Jim Meyer piloted his 1965 Chevelle to a first place finish in the 50-lap feature race, while teammate Dale Vermiere took third in his 1966 Chevelle. Bob Morris took sixth in his 1956 Chevy and won the “B” trophy dash to boot. The local team competes in the limited stock car class with the Pacific Auto Competitors Association. Meyer, who built his car with his brother Rick, and Morris are fairly new to auto racing, while Vermiere is a veteran of several years on Northwest tracks. “White Salmon did pretty good this week,” Vermiere said. While the three racers aren’t formally a team, they all share Mountain View Automotives as a sponsor and pit together when they race in Portland. — White Salmon Enterprise
Calling the Columbia Gorge “unique and priceless,” Washington Gov. John Spellmen today announced the formation of a 10-member committee to study its preservation. “The Columbia Gorge is an opportunity and heritage and something that must be preserved,” he said. Spellman said the committee would have “ample time” to analyze previous studies in the two-year-old controversy surrounding development in the gorge. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
More fruit pies, for sure. Condominiums, not yet sure. That’s the recipe known so far with Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort’s purchase Friday of the historic Inn at Cooper Spur, from former owners Dan and Sharon Dillard. The Dillards bout the 70-year -old facility in 1974. The inn is a year-round destination that will be operated independently of the Meadows resort, yet the operations will complement each other, said Dave Riley, Meadows general manager. — Hood River News
With a 2-0 vote earlier this year, the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners agreed to hire a consultant to monitor meetings and hearings related to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, “and provide coordinated communication to Klickitat County.” The consultant is Dave Sauter, a Lyle resident. “He’s a liaison, or the eyes and ears of the county, to sit in on Gorge Commission meetings like the Management Plan review,” said Commissioner Don Struck. “Our planning department is spread so thin, we couldn’t free up a planner. He’s keeping us abreast of how the Plan Review is going, and what topics are key in meetings.” — White Salmon Enterprise
The new budget for The Dalles city includes money to build a city website and software to allow people to view and pay for water and sewer bills online. Another technology innovation in the new budget is tripling the Internet access at the library, from two connections to six. — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented