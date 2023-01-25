1923 — 100 years ago
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, Night Officer Sloat noticed smoke emanating from the Liberty Theater building and turned in an alarm. The fire boys were promptly on the spot with the big fire truck. Considerable time was spent in locating the seat of the fire, but it was eventually discovered in a small storeroom under the stairway in the theater. — Hood River News
At a meeting in Hood River Tuesday Hood River business men and Seattle engineers decided to hurry the construction of a bridge across the Columbia between White Salmon and Hood River. Engineers of the War Department were also present as Senator Jones has already placed a bill before Congress providing for the building of the big span at this point. —White Salmon Enterprise
Augmentation of the city water supply by means of wells, which might produce sufficiently to tide through the three of four dry summer months and also act as an auxiliary plant during the winter, to care for breaks in pipelines, slides in the creek and other contingencies which might stop the normal flow to local reservoirs, is the latest proposition being investigated by the city water commission. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Whether married women work or whether they don’t work has no effect on their husband’s draft status, but it does have a direct bearing on how long this war is going to last. According to Chandler A. Stevens, manager of the Hood River office of the War Manpower Commissions’ United States Employment Service, thousands of women are now needed to take jobs essential to winning the war. “We are rapidly reaching a point where there just aren’t enough men to do the multitude of jobs which the successful prosecution of war demands,” says Stevens. — Hood River News
Klickitat County 4-H Clothing exhibits that won ribbons at the Wool Growers’ convention in Yakima, January 18-19, are now on display at the J. C. Penny store in Goldendale. —White Salmon Enterprise
When To Use It — Sugar stamp No. 11, good for 3 pounds of sugar per person, will become valid February 1 and may be used until midnight March 15, 1943. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
A big sign south of Hood River identifying the building site for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church took on a new meaning this week. The Rev. Ernest Vetter, pastor, announced the congregation has voted approval of a plan for construction this year. “We expect to be worshiping in the building next fall,” said the minister. Estimated cost of the building is $60,000. — Hood River News
A new sign for White Salmon’s Mayson Furniture was installed last week, the sign facing to the East side of town toward the new bowling alley and Town & Country square and anyone entering White Salmon from the East. —White Salmon Enterprise
Chamber of Commerce and Dalles City officials confirmed today that a “firm” offer of a city-owned site at The Dalles airport has been made to an aircraft manufacturer. They said negotiations with Mooney Aircraft Corp., Kerrville, Tex., have been conducted quietly during recent weeks and that a telegram had been sent by the Chamber’s industrial committee offering a large acreage. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
The Port of Hood River has received three additional letters urging it to keep its options open on mixed-use development for the waterfront, according to Jim O’Banion, port manager. In the fourth letter received since Thursday’s public hearing on the port’s proposed waterfront development plan, the Oregon-Washington Columbia Gorge Commission didn’t address the mixed-use issue … It did, however, urge the port to seek better access to Koberg Beach and to improve tourist facilities. — Hood River News
Greyhound Lines is proposing to halt bus service along the Columbia Gorge, sparking a hearing to be joined by State Senator Hal Zimmerman. Bingen City Council and White Salmon Mayor Cecil Jaksha are among voices protesting the proposal. —White Salmon Enterprise
One of the major intersections in The Dalles is at Union and 10th Street at The Dalles High School. More than one, the notion of a 4-way stop at the intersection has been proposed but the city council has previously decided against the proposal based on the fact that during icy weather, the 4-way stop may create hazards for traffic on Union street. This week, the Traffic and Safety Commission approved the 4-way stop... — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Wal-Mart officials dispelled rumors late last week that the national retailer was giving up plans to build a Super Center — or moving out of Hood River altogether. After several months of silence from the company, local speculation has amounted that Wal-Mart was either dropping plans to build a new 185,000 square foot store or that the existing 72,000 square foot operation would relocate to The Dalles. But Pete Kanelos, Wal-Mart community affairs manager, said Friday … “We have a store in Hood River and we are fully committed to staying here and working things out so we’re able to open the new site.” — Hood River News
Several local business advocates are hoping the White Salmon City Council’s decision to boost the retail sales tax is not an irreversible decision. Robin Hale, owner of Bridge RV Park, told the council the tax rate change had a significant economic impact on small businesses. —White Salmon Enterprise
Six-year-old Chad Lyddon is a hero to lots of people. Especially to his dad. Chad and his father were home on Dec. 20 last year when Phil became ill due to a medical condition, fell to the floor and was unable to call for assistance. Chad was able to call 9-1-1 and bring the needed help for his dad. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
