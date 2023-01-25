History Mystery Whittier Jr. High Band

This photograph was scanned from a 4-by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Optimist, then located at 212 Federal St., and publisher of a weekly newspaper. The image is dated April 13, 1950, and shows the “Whittier Jr. High Band” performing on stage in The Dalles High School Auditorium. According to the “History of Wasco County” by Wm. H. McNeal, the Whittler Junior high school was erected as The Dalles high school to replace the Union street high school in 1882. It continued as the high school until the erection of a new building in 1914. 

1923 — 100 years ago

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, Night Officer Sloat noticed smoke emanating from the Liberty Theater building and turned in an alarm. The fire boys were promptly on the spot with the big fire truck. Considerable time was spent in locating the seat of the fire, but it was eventually discovered in a small storeroom under the stairway in the theater. — Hood River News

1963 Hood River

“Church Project: Rev. Ernest Vetter Shows Building Plan,” reads this caption of this photo accompanying a story in the Jan. 24, 1963, Hood River News regarding plans for the new Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (now Spirit of Grace).
1963 The Dalles

Ramp at The Dalles small boat harbor has been sliced off and row of boathouses moved farther out into the basin to make way for Dalles by-pass construction. 