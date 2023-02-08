Seufert Park and Winquatt Museum 1972.png

The photo above is from a set of negatives labeled “Trailer City.” It was taken in The Dalles in 1972. The sign at right reads  “Seufert Park and Winquatt Museum, operated and maintained by Wasco County Court, developed in cooperation with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District.” According to a blog hosted by the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Wasco County and City of The Dalles gave remaining items from the museum on long-term loan to the Discovery Center. Winquatt Museum was created to showcase artifacts coming from the Wakemap Mound dig, from which many items went to the Washington State Museum. Other items from local digs, private and public, were also donated to the collection. The museum was housed in remaining buildings of Seufert Cannery buildings, visible just beyond the trailer city in the photo above. The site now features The Dalles Dam Visitor Center. In 2020, the Discovery Center began work on an inventory of the collection, and expressed interest in learning more about it — if you remember the museum, contact Susan Buce via email, collections@Gorgediscovery.org.

1923 — 100 years ago

With the plastering of Rockford Grange Hall last week, the new community building on the west side is now nearing completion. This hall, which has been practically built by donated labor and funds up to its present stage, will prove one of the greatest boons the West Side has ever had, for it will not only afford the largest Grange in the state a convenient meeting place, but it will prove useful for all community events on the West Side. — Hood River News

Bx 02-08 YY HIST-IMG_1768.jpg

Work On North Portal of tunnel that will take the main Dalles irrigation project pipeline under the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and the new by-pass highway was begun last week by Cherf-Foster crew, shown here at work with drills in coal-black basalt. Tunnel will go under the railroad at a point where highway will cross tracks, reducing the required length of tunnel to some 120 feet. Bottom of tunnel is approximately 309 feet below the tracks. Pipeline, 36 inches in diameter, will be first placed on temporary supports, then space between tunnel and pipe backfilled with concrete. 