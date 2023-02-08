1923 — 100 years ago
With the plastering of Rockford Grange Hall last week, the new community building on the west side is now nearing completion. This hall, which has been practically built by donated labor and funds up to its present stage, will prove one of the greatest boons the West Side has ever had, for it will not only afford the largest Grange in the state a convenient meeting place, but it will prove useful for all community events on the West Side. — Hood River News
A.E. Glader of Burdoin Mountain, C.A. Pearce of the Mt. Brook district, Robt. Robertson of Husum, a C. Warneke of White Salmon were directors of the Columbia Fruit Union at the annual meeting held last Saturday. John G. Wyers has been selected as the new manager of the Union. — White Salmon Enterprise
The proposition of enlarging school district No.12 by taking in territory west of The Dalles now held by district No. 9, which has been petitioned for by the school board of the former was slated to come up for consideration by the district boundary board this afternoon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
The mushrooming of huge defense areas, tremendous payroll increases and the locating of large military encampments in Oregon have greatly increased the problems of liquor control, it was revealed this week with the release of the annual report of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for the fiscal year 1941-42. An improvement in the retail license situation is reported, with only 3,353 licenses as of June 30, 1942, the lowest figure in history of the commission. — Hood River News
When the new point rationing system on processed fruits and vegetables goes into effect soon, each member of the family is entitled to have five cans on hand as a “backlog” without having to pay any ration points, A.J. Krauss, state food rationing representative, of OPA announced today. — White Salmon Enterprise
February 12, which is Friday of this week, has been set as the time to start training citizens of The Dalles area who anticipate overseas service with the armed forces, or who plan to join up with the armed militia. All such men, under the plan, are to be given an opportunity to receive rifle marksmanship training under the nation-wide program sponsored by the Nation Rifle association, with the cooperation of the war department, of which The Dalles Rifle and Pistol club forms the unit for this area. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
The Oregon State Highway Commission has increased by $130,000 expenditures on Mt. Hood Highway improvements for the 1964 fiscal year. In addition to $400,000 approved for 3.5miles of grading, base and paving on the South Polallie Creek – South Section, the commission has increased the program amount on the existing project to cover additional construction costs. — Hood River News
Several Columbia High School Spanish students are planning to attend a summer session at Guadalajara, Mexico, this summer. The school, sponsored by the University of San Francisco, is open to any student who has completed a minimum of Spanish at the high school level. — White Salmon Enterprise
A special effort to obtain a needed supply of O-positive blood will be made at the next visit to The Dalles of the Red Cross Bloodmobile, on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The Dalles Council 1598, Knights of Columbus, are sponsoring the drawing. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
A first hearing on plans to create a scenic area in the Columbia River Gorge will focus on just one area of the total question, said U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood as he prepared for a Thursday, Feb. 10 visit to Hood River. Packwood (R-Ore) will chair that first hearing, scheduled at the Columbia Room of the Hood River Inn. — Hood River News
Skamania County is tightening its leash on the area’s dog population with a new ordinance and two proposed dog control zones set for public hearing Monday. The new ordinance provides a new set of fees and a graduated set of fines. Dog licenses, required throughout the county, will cost $10 per year under the ordinance. — White Salmon Enterprise
Tourism, not necessarily further industrial development, is the answer for the future of the Columbia Gorge, Charles Luce, a Portland attorney and the former administrator of Bonneville Power Administration said at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Forum on Monday. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Mt. Hood Meadows, Ltd., is calling for a roundtable discussion with state health officials over disputed boundaries around the Crystal Springs Watershed. At issue is an almost six-mile expansion of the recharge area around the domestic water source that serves 24 percent of the county’s population. The new Crystal Springs watershed map includes a small corner of the Cooper Spur Inn property owned by Meadows, the adjacent 160 acres acquired by the company through a land exchange with the county. — Hood River News
The regional landfill in Roosevelt has $300,000 to allot to development projects in 16 communities. Most of the community requests were for a variety of equipment for local fire departments, but there were a few exceptions. Bickleton is asking for $10,000 for improvements to the community rodeo arena while Klickitat seeks $30,000 to help pay for a community youth center. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Wasco County Court gave strong support to the Q-life project at its meeting Wednesday. The Dalles City Manager Nolan Young attended the meeting for another matter, but used to the opportunity to ask about the county’s continued support for the Q-life project now that Northern Wasco County PUD has dropped out of the project. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
