1922 — 100 years ago
A movement towards organizing potato growers of the valley has been initiated by Leroy Childs and Gordon G. Brown of the Experiment Station. Mr. Brown says growers are annually losing money as a result of their failure to organize and he urges them to align themselves with the Pacific Northwest Potato Growers Association. — Hood River News
Early work on The Dalles-California highway, not only between The Dalles and Dufur, but along the entire distance in Wasco County, was assured yesterday when the state highway commission, meeting in Portland, ordered a survey made for the road between Maupin and Dufur. Surveys already have been ordered for the highway between Cow Canyon and Maupin, in the south end of the county, and The Dalles and Dufur, its northern terminal section. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
“Priorities may cut the supply of many things that fruit growers use, but there is no shortage in sight of credit for production,” Paul Newkom, secretary-treasurer of the Apple Growers’ Agricultural Credit Union, declared this week. “Nor is there any immediate prospect,” according to Newkom, “of an increase in the present lowest in history cost of credit to the farmer. As investors’ dollars get more jobs to do during the war, however, and as investors’ taxes inevitably rise, it is only natural to expect that money costs may increase during a long war.” — Hood River News
Sixty Wasco County wheat farmers, meeting in the city hall council chambers to consider storage facilities for the 1942 crop Saturday heard a committee recommend construction of a 350,000-bushel cooperative bulk grain elevator, but failed to take any action on the report. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Snow depth and water content in the Tilly Jones (sic) snow course is above that of this time last year, but still went below the 10-year average, members of the Crag Rats snow survey team found this week. The Crag Rats, volunteer snow surveyors of depth and water content for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, survey at three locations in February, March and April. At the Tilly Jones area, the surveyors found the average snow depth was 87 inches and the average water content was 30.7 inches. — Hood River News
“There is no place for the unskilled man today,” William M. Langan, head counselor of Oregon State University’s agriculture school, told Wasco County high school students today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Nature’s trauma in changing seasons hit Hood River hard last weekend, delivering weather ranging from warm sunshine to ice and snow. In between there was pounding rain that washed over culverts and cut into road shoulders. A curious twist on Monday saw heavy snow falling on Odell and Hood River, but none in the upper valley, where snow is usually the heaviest. — Hood River News
Reagan budget cuts will mean 15 Corps of Engineers recreation lakes in Oregon and Washington will be closed and 24 others operated on a limited basis or reduced in maintenance. Closures include Avery and Hess parks by The Dalles Lock and Dam. Restroom maintenance will be reduced and fire-rings will no longer be available. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Like the wheel of a bicycle, Project Link resembles a central hub with spokes leading to outlying areas. The $3,900 system is an emergency county-wide VHF 10-channel radio net linking Skamania County through the voluntary efforts of its citizens. The first pilot location for the project will be in Underwood. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
A capacity crowd off 250 citizens jammed Hood River’s Riverside Community Church to hear a former local resident, a former president of the Oregon UCLU and Oregon’s U.S. Attorney present different perspectives of issues raised by the recently-passed USA Patriot Act and President George W. Bush’s plan to conduct military trials for suspected terrorists. Dr. Homer Yasui, raised in Hood River, shared his personal experiences with loss of civil liberties as a Japanese American during World War II. — Hood River News
The Dalles won a $1 million grant from the state for the approximately $6 million Union Street underpass project. It is the second largest external source of money for the project, and the third largest overall. — The Dalles Chronicle
Last Thursday’s meeting on the upcoming construction on State Route 14 through downtown Bingen was “overwhelmingly positive,” according to Mayor Brian Prigel. The city invited 60 businesses and property owners to discuss the best way to handle the upcoming construction, which includes the addition of a middle turn lane and a sidewalk on the south side of the highway from Bridge Mart to Jewett Creek. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented