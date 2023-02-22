1963 Optimist Press

The massive press (left) and a folder are pictured in The Dalles’ weekly Optimist newspaper, photographed May 3, 1963. Images were scanned from 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black-and-white negatives.

1923 — 100 years ago

A Chinook again broke the grip of winter on the Mid-Columbia on Friday, after nearly a week of bitterly cold weather. Early on Friday morning reports were received from the logging camp near Lost Lake showed that rain was falling and by noon, in the lower valley, the temperature rose above freezing for the first time in several days. — Hood River News

A clipping from the Feb. 23, 1923, Hood River News concerning steps local Japanese Americans were taking in preparation for pending Oregon legislation dubbed the “anti-alien bill.” 
Civic Auditorium 1963

Rearranging seats in Civic Auditorium on approval of the Joint Recreation Commission has allowed installation of the Boxing and Wrestling Commission’s ring in front of the orchestra pit, allowing more seating near the arena. Old ring in background will remain for use of area amateur boxers. The new ring will be used tonight when professional wrestling returns to The Dalles.
