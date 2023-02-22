1923 — 100 years ago
A Chinook again broke the grip of winter on the Mid-Columbia on Friday, after nearly a week of bitterly cold weather. Early on Friday morning reports were received from the logging camp near Lost Lake showed that rain was falling and by noon, in the lower valley, the temperature rose above freezing for the first time in several days. — Hood River News
Elvin Weldon believes in strawberries as one of the best paying crops of the White Salmon valley and is going strong with berries. He has already 5 acres on his upper place near Husum and with his brother in law, E. Christensen, is putting in seven acres on his lower ranch. They expect to add another five acres later on. —White Salmon Enterprise
Both debating teams of The Dalles high school won in the debates for sectional honors held simultaneously at Hood River, Mosier and The Dalles last night. The results place The Dalles in the lead over other cities in this section, giving the local high school the right to meet the remaining schools in this district. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Residents living on Thirteenth street were astonished Tuesday of this week when, following a strange rumbling noise, they saw part of the surfaced street subside with a roar, leaving a great hole, several feet deep. In the bottom of the hole, a rushing stream of appreciable size, was cutting out the dirt like a sluice. — Hood River News
The White Salmon Chamber of Commerce Monday evening passed a resolution favoring the location and establishment of smelters and steel plants in the Pacific Northwest. This was the result of an inspiring talk by former Congressman Knute Hill who is advocating the plan. Hill explained that the government is backing this plan for more smelters and steel plants, emphasizing the fact that there is a vast supply of untouched deposits of iron ore and coal in the state. —White Salmon Enterprise
“The most atrocious and outrageous measure ever foisted on the public,” was the comment today of H.G. Miller, The Dalles warehouseman, regarding House Bill No. 290. He and every other warehouseman or warehouse manager in The Dalles is bitterly opposed to the bill’s enactment, as it favors the large warehouse interests of such a city as Portland as opposed to the comparatively small warehouses of such a city as The Dalles. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
County planners started zone change preparations Tuesday for land on Tucker road where a car agency facility is planned. The land is immediately south of Indian Creek on Tucker road. Byers Motor Co. has made tentative plans for moving its new and used car operations to a facility planned at the Tucker road location. Otto Byers emphasized that the plans are still tentative and approval is still needed from Pontiac, Buick and GMC headquarters. — Hood River News
A seventh proposal by Harvey Aluminum has been submitted to build a non-federal intertie power line between the Pacific Northwest and California, Charles Luce, Bonneville Power Administrator said Friday. The Harvey firm would building the line and furnish the aluminum. All offers are being studied with the BPA’s own plan being used as a “yardstick,” Luce said. —White Salmon Enterprise
Harvey Aluminum argued Monday against a state-financed study of the effects of fluorides on Dalles area fruit crops and repeated an offer to contribute $25,000 the first year for a broad study covering, in addition to fluorides, various other factors in fruit production. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
The Hanel Lumber Co. bought the Neal Creek sawmill from Champion International Corp. Monday and President Sterling Hanel said the dry kiln and planning mill will go into immediate use, and the idled mill may go back into lumber production as early as May 1. “The market conditions are not pushing us much in that direction (restarting Neal Creek) because the market is lousy right now, but next week it may go crazy. Things are very unpredictable right now,” said Hanel. — Hood River News
The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Department may soon open a satellite office in the Bingen-White Salmon area. That move gained approval from the Board of County Commissioners Monday after a suggestion by Sheriff John Anderson. A contract must now be worked out between the city and county, said Mayor Cecil Jaksha, adding that he anticipates the office will be opened in the near future. The benefits would be substantial and realized through reduced time and transportation costs. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Washington state fire marshal’s office has issued a report saying the fire that heavily damaged Lyle High School was caused by arson and a $7,500 reward has been posted to help find the person who set the fire. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The Hood River County School District cut $852,950 for the rest of the school year and also suspended action on the idea of annexing Mosier School District, in its meeting Wednesday. Staff reductions are a certainty in the 2003-04, according to Rick Eggers, interim school superintendent. In light of the district’s financial struggle, the board decided not to do any more study this year about annexing Mosier School District. The district had been in discussions with Mosier residents and Chenowith School District about adding the area to HRCSD. — Hood River News
The city of White Salmon has been chosen to receive approximately $305,000 to pay for the replacing of several of its arterial streets in summer 2003. White Salmon was one of only eight cities in the state chosen for this pilot program, which will see segments of N. Main Avenue, N. Estes Avenue, N. Wauna Avenue, NE Skyline Drive, and Dock Grade Road repaved. —White Salmon Enterprise
Spouses, parents and grandparents of US troops deployed to the Persian Gulf are being invited to join a support group in The Dalles, with the first meeting scheduled this Tuesday at noon in The Dalles Chronicle conference room. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
